Lobe Sciences Announces Commercial Distribution Agreement With Pentec Health for US Launch of Altemia

Lobe Sciences Announces Commercial Distribution Agreement With Pentec Health for US Launch of Altemia

Distribution Agreement Grants Pentec Exclusive Distribution Rights for Altemia Lobe's Novel Sickle Cell Anemia Medical Food

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines to treat orphan diseases today announced it has entered into a commercial distribution agreement for the supply and distribution of Altemia™ with Pentec Health, Inc. ("Pentec Health"), a nationwide provider of clinical nutrition and specialty care services addressing complex needs for patients. Altemia™ is Lobe's proprietary formulation of emulsified docosahexaenoic acid ethyl ester ("DHA") concentration designed for patients with sickle cell disease ("SCD").

Under the terms of the distribution agreement, Pentec Health will receive the exclusive rights to distribute Altemia™ in the United States and US territories. Through Pentec Health, Altemia™ will be available to pediatric and adult patients with SCD throughout the United States.

This agreement is the first step in the global launch of Altemia™, which will be available as a medical food for the replacement of DHA in SCD patients in the United States. It is the first medical food in the United Sates designed specifically to support patients with SCD. Previous studies have demonstrated beneficial outcomes for patients while taking the primary component of Altemia™ under physician supervision, including a reduction in vaso-occlusive crises, reduction in hospital visits and improvement in critical biomarkers of inflammation 1, 2 .

Altemia™ is manufactured by our exclusive cGMP partner headquartered in the United States. It is expected that Altemia™ will be available to patients in the United States by the second half of 2023.

Philip Young, CEO of Lobe commented, "We are pleased to be working with Pentec Health to provide Altemia™ to this underserved but significant unmet patient need in children and adults suffering from SCD. Pentec Health is extremely well-positioned and experienced in the medical food marketplace and they will ensure it reaches key healthcare providers and patients. Leveraging its previous success managing distribution and payer interactions in the Medical Food market, working with Pentec Health will ensure a smooth launch of Altemia™."

Matthew Deans, CEO & President of Pentec Health, added, "In our mission to solve complex care challenges, the partnership with Lobe, to both distribute and provide patient support services for Altemia™, strengthens our clinical nutrition platform and bolsters our medical food offering. This collaboration to distribute Altemia™ will support Lobe in their efforts to get this important treatment to patients and caregivers. With our collective efforts alongside the physician and SCD community, we anticipate making a profound impact on the lives of sickle cell disease families across the United States."

About Altemia™

Altemia™, a Medical Food, is a proprietary oral formulation of emulsified docohexanoic acid (DHA) clinically evaluated to restore DHA levels and help reduce inflammation associated with SCD.

About Sickle Cell Disease

Sickle cell disease is a group of inherited red blood cell disorders that affect hemoglobin, the protein that carries oxygen through the body. The condition affects more than 100,000 people in the United States and 20 million people worldwide. In the U.S., SCD is most common among Black Americans, occurring in one of every 365 births. People with Middle Eastern and South Asian ancestry are also susceptible to the disease and some 45 million people around the world carry a gene for the condition, which they can pass along to their children.

In SCD patients, DHA, an essential fatty acid can metabolize by interaction with HbSS hemoglobin (not normal hemoglobin) and this metabolism results in DHA deficiency. DHA deficiency causes red blood cells to become inflamed and destroyed when the membrane breaks. This error in metabolism may be corrected by taking high amounts of DHA 1,2 .

Normally, red blood cells are disc-shaped and flexible enough to move easily through the blood vessels. If you have sickle cell disease, your red blood cells are crescent- or "sickle"-shaped. These cells do not bend or move easily and can block blood flow to the rest of your body. The blocked blood flow through the body can lead to serious problems, including stroke, eye problems, infections, and episodes of pain called pain crises.

  Daak, A. et al. (2020). Biochemical and therapeutic effects of Omega-3 fatty acids in sickle cell disease. Complementary Therapies in Medicine , 52 , 183-188.
  Wandersee, N. et al. (2015). Dietary supplementation with docosahexanoic acid (DHA) increases red blood cell membrane flexibility in mice with sickle cell disease. Blood Cells, Molecules, and Diseases , 54 (2), 183-188.

About Pentec Health

For 40 years, Pentec Health has been an industry leader in providing patient-specific, compounded sterile medications. Pentec Health provides clinical nutrition formulations that are administered to patients in dialysis centers and provides in-home Intrathecal nursing services and complex pharmaceutical products to patients who require access outside of a hospital setting. Pentec Health has built a tradition of exceptional patient care by committing to quality, safety, and innovation. Pentec Health aims to be the provider of choice for outsourced products, sterile preparations, and services in the healthcare marketplace. For more information, please visit http://www.pentechealth.com .

About lobe sciences ltd.

Lobe Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines to treat orphan diseases. The Company, through collaborations with industry-leading partners, is additionally engaged in drug research and development using sub-hallucinatory doses of psychedelic compounds to address unmet medical needs in orphan neurological therapeutic applications.

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release (including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, research and development using psychedelic compounds, and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness) are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including changes to the regulatory environment; that the Company's drug research and development activities may be unsuccessful; that drugs and medical devices produced by, or on behalf of, the Company, may not work in the manner intended or at all, and may subject the Company to product liability or other liability claims; that the Company may not be able to attain the Company's corporate goals and objectives; and other risk factors detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings from time to time, as available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable Canadian securities laws.

Lobe Sciences (CSE:LOBE,OTCQB: LOBEF)

Lobe Sciences


Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Provides Update on Vitamind

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Provides Update on Vitamind

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical Company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused medicines for Orphan and Rare diseases today provides an update on its acquisition of the Vitamind Brand and intellectual property ("Vitamind") pursuant to an asset purchase agreement dated April 30, 2021 (the "Agreement").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company issued 2,916,668[1] common shares to acquire Vitamind. The Agreement specified performance milestones that the company must achieve in order for it to release the 2,916,668 consideration shares. Those milestones and the dates that the milestones were satisfied and the escrow restrictions were removed are summarized in the table below:

MilestoneNumber of Consideration Shares   Performance Milestone  Consideration Shares ReleasedRelease Date
1729,167Closing of purchase.YesMay 3, 2021
2729,167Developing no less than two SKUs addressing brain health.YesApril 30, 2021
3729,167Entering into a letter of intent with an entity which (i) is introduced to the Company by the Vendor; (ii) operates a natural health product supply network; and (iii) holds or has the ability to procure a natural product number from the Governmental Authority.YesMay 13, 2021
4729,167Entering into a letter of intent with an entity which (i) is introduced to the Company by the Vendor; and (ii) operates a natural health product distribution network.NoN/A

 

The Company met the first and second milestones on closing of the Agreement.

The Company met the third milestone on May 13, 2021 when the Company entered into an exclusive two-year White Label Supply Agreement ("Supply Agreement") with GCO Packaging and Manufacturing Inc expiring on May 13, 2023. There is a two-year renewal option which the Company does not expect to exercise. The Supply Agreement provides for the coordination of: (i) natural product number application with Health Canada; (ii) GS1 UPC registry; (iii) UPC agency design work; (iv) label design; (v) French translation of Product details; (vi) GS1 registry and publishing; (vii) digital label sample printing; and (v) custom tool and print set-up (the "Services"). The Company, at its sole discretion and expense, shall design and brand packaging, provided that GCO will provide the Services in respect of the packaging.

The fourth milestone has not been met and the shares remain in escrow. Management has focused the Company resources on the development of its intellectual property related to L-130 and L-131 and the recently announced Altemia acquisition. The Company does not expect that the final milestone will be met.

About lobe sciences ltd.

Lobe Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing patient-friendly, practical psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry-leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using sub-hallucinatory doses of psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness. Each of our New Chemical Entities, L-130 and L-131, are being developed to address unmet medical needs in neurological therapeutic applications.

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release (including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, research and development using psychedelic compounds, and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness) are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including changes to the regulatory environment; that the Company's drug research and development activities may be unsuccessful; that drugs and medical devices produced by, or on behalf of, the Company, may not work in the manner intended or at all, and may subject the Company to product liability or other liability claims; that the Company may not be able to attain the Company's corporate goals and objectives; and other risk factors detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings from time to time, as available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable Canadian securities laws.

Drug development involves long lead times, is very expensive and involves many variables of uncertainty. Anticipated timelines regarding drug development are based on reasonable assumptions informed by current knowledge and information available to the Company. Every patient treated on future studies can change those assumptions either positively (to indicate a faster timeline to new drug applications and other approvals) or negatively (to indicate a slower timeline to new drug applications and other approvals). This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding anticipated or possible drug development timelines. Such statements are informed by, among other things, regulatory guidelines for developing a drug with safety studies, proof of concept studies, and pivotal studies for new drug application submission and approval, and assumes the success of implementation and results of such studies on timelines indicated as possible by such guidelines, other industry examples, and the Company's development efforts to date. In addition to the risk factors set out above and those detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings from time to time, as available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com, other factors not currently viewed as material could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Although Lobe has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

  • Move Affirms Lobe's Position as an Orphan/Rare Disease Drug Development Company and expands portfolio to include 4 Orphan Disease Programs
  • The Company expects to Launch Altemia™, a Medical Food, and Generate Commercial Revenue in the Second Half of 2023
  • Acquisition also Includes an International License Agreement With Double Digit Royalty and Milestone Payments, Commercial Inventory and Intellectual Property.

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical Company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused medicines for Orphan and Rare diseases today announced that it has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire a 100% interest in Altemia™ & Company, LLC ("Seller") which includes all assets, know-how, intellectual property and commercial inventory of the Seller (the "Transaction") to manage patients suffering from Sickle Cell Disease ("SCD"). The Seller has no current or long-term liabilities.

Mr. Philip J. Young, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated, "Starting in the second half of 2023 we will launch our first commercial product, a medical food called Altemia™ for the management of SCD. This product has been well studied in human clinical trials. It is a proprietary, patent pending formulation based on decades of research and will add commercial revenue this year and beyond. By targeting the 55 major SCD clinics in the United States we will be able to efficiently provide support and education for clinicians and other health care providers charged with treating this vulnerable population. As we prepare for launch and commercialization, I will be able to call upon my previous successes launching and selling Orphan Drugs in specialty markets. Altemia™ will be positioned as a cost-effective medical food option for patients and payers seeking alternatives to drug products with significant side effects. We will be announcing further information related to our commercial plans shortly. In addition to Altemia™ we have acquired a clinical stage asset, SAN100 which is being developed as a prescription drug alternative for the treatment of SCD uniquely in children. This indication may qualify for the Pediatric Priority Review Voucher."

Lobe Sciences to Present at Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelics Conference April 5, 2023

Lobe Sciences to Present at Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelics Conference April 5, 2023

 lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") a North American Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused medicines for Orphan and Rare diseases today announced that Philip Young, CEO and Executive Chairman, will present at the SEQUIRE CANNABIS & PSYCHEDELICS CONFERENCE, April 5th at 10:00AM EDT.

Lobe Sciences Ltd. Announces That The Drug Enforcement Administration Has Issued The Initial 2023 Quota Allowing Export Of L-130

Lobe Sciences Ltd. Announces That The Drug Enforcement Administration Has Issued The Initial 2023 Quota Allowing Export Of L-130

Dosing In Human Clinical Trial To Commence Within Weeks

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused medicines for Orphan and Rare diseases today announced that its exclusive commercial manufacturing partner has received their initial 2023 quota for our novel psilocin drug product (L-130) from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Chronic Cluster Headaches No More: The Promise Of Lobe Sciences' At-Home Psychedelic Treatments Without The Trip!

Chronic Cluster Headaches No More: The Promise Of Lobe Sciences' At-Home Psychedelic Treatments Without The Trip!

By Richard Dal Monte

Seelos Therapeutics Provides Clinical Update and Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

- Seelos expects to release top-line data in two registrational studies in 2023

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today provided a clinical update and reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

COMPASS Pathways Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Highlights

-

Highlights:
  • COMP360 Phase 3 pivotal program underway, patients have been treated in both trials
  • CPT® III code for in-person psychedelic therapy support accepted by the American Medical Association
  • Cash position at 31 March 2023 of $117.1 million, additional $26.9 million net cash raised through ATM facility to date in the second quarter
  • Conference call today at 8:00am ET (1:00pm UK)

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, reported its financial results for the first quarter 2023 and gave an update on recent progress across its business.

CSE Bulletin: Suspensions - ADMT, ABRT, CFT, GAIA, IWIN, PKG, POLE, PRTI, RWB, CALM, RVR, VEJI

CSE Bulletin: Suspensions - ADMT, ABRT, CFT, GAIA, IWIN, PKG, POLE, PRTI, RWB, CALM, RVR, VEJI

Effective immediately, the following companies are suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspensions are considered Regulatory Halts as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules. Cease Trade Orders have been issued by one or more securities commissions.

For more information about Cease Trade Orders, visit the Canadian Securities Administrators Cease Trade Order database at www.securities-administrators.ca.

MindBio Therapeutics Corp

MindBio Therapeutics Corp (CSE:MBIO) Lists Its Common Shares On The Canadian Securities Exchange

MindBio Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:MBIO); (the "Company" or "MindBio") is pleased to announce that its common shares have listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker MBIO.

psychedelic mushrooms lit with colorful light

Psychedelics Stocks to Watch (Updated 2023)

The small-cap market has been invaded by a flurry of psychedelics stocks to watch thanks to new company launches. Investors now have a variety of options for taking a run in the shroom stocks space.

In an effort to expand the capabilities of the medical field, companies are starting to investigate the potential of psychedelic medicines and are looking to raise capital in the public market.

While this industry is still in its early stages, the promising potential of psychedelic medicine products has attracted the interest of savvy investors eager for an emerging investment opportunity.

COMPASS Pathways plc to announce first quarter 2023 financial results on 11 May 2023

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2023, and provide an update on recent business developments on 11 May 2023.

The management team will host a conference call at 8:00am ET (1:00pm UK) on 11 May 2023. To access the call, please register in advance here to obtain a local or toll-free phone number and your personal pin.

