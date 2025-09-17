Lithium Chile Provides Update on the Sale of its Arizaro, Argentina Project

(TheNewswire)
TSX Venture Exchange: LITH
CALGARY, ALBERTA TheNewswire - September 17, 2025 - Lithium Chile Inc . (" Lithium Chile " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update regarding the proposed sale of its Arizaro Project located in Salta Province, Argentina.
Due Diligence and Progress Toward Definitive Agreement
Following the signing of a binding letter of intent (the " LOI ") on December 16, 2024, the Company and the Buyer have advanced steadily toward execution of a definitive agreement (the " Definitive Agreement ").
Operational due diligence was completed in February 2025, followed by delivery of the first draft of the Definitive Agreement to Lithium Chile. In June, internationally recognized advisors to the Buyer completed the financial and legal due diligence. With this extensive review complete, legal counsel for both parties began addressing the final terms of the Definitive Agreement.
The negotiations have focused on finalizing specific legal clauses and conditions precedent required for closing. The process is well advanced, with only a few items remaining under consideration. Legal teams from both groups continue to work diligently to complete the agreement as expeditiously as possible. Lithium Chile and the Buyer have reaffirmed their commitment to successfully concluding this transaction.
Special Committee Review
A committee comprised of independent directors (the " Special Committee "), established to provide oversight of the proposed transaction, has been involved in continuous reviews of the Definitive Agreement. The Special Committee approved submission of the draft agreement to the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") for regulatory comments and feedback. This milestone represents an important advancement, bringing the Company and the Buyer closer to finalizing the Definitive Agreement.
Steve Cochrane, President & CEO of Lithium Chile, commented, "The majority of the key commercial terms have been agreed upon, and we are now progressing into the final stages of the transaction. Before execution, the Buyer will submit the Definitive Agreement to its regulatory body to obtain approval in accordance with its local requirements. With both the Special Committee and the TSXV review processes underway, we are steadily advancing toward signing this important agreement."
This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning a proposed transaction. While there is no guarantee that the agreement will be signed, both parties have expressed a willingness and desire to see the transaction completed successfully. Investors should be aware that the transaction is contingent upon completion of customary closing conditions, and obtaining necessary governmental, regulatory, and shareholder approvals.
ABOUT Lithium Chile
Lithium Chile Inc. is an exploration company with a portfolio of 11 properties spanning 106,136 hectares in Chile and 29,245 hectares on the Salar de Arizaro in Argentina. The Company has successfully advanced its Arizaro project with the completion of NI 43-101 compliant Resource Report, Preliminary Economic Assessment and Prefeasibility Study which are all accessible on SedarPlus.ca under Lithium Chile's profile.
Lithium Chile's common shares are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "LITH" and on the OTCQB Under the symbol "LTMCF".
To find out more about Lithium Chile, please contact:
Steven Cochrane, President and CEO via email: steve@lithiumchile.ca
Or
Michelle DeCecco, COO via email: michelle@lithiumchile.ca or phone: 403-393-1990.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND RISK FACTORS:
This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "expected", "anticipated", "aims to", "plans to" or "intends to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and factors that may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, factors and assumptions with respect to the general stability of the economic and political environment in which the Company operates and the timely receipt of required regulatory approvals.
Closing of any sale contemplated by the Definitive Agreement remains subject to the completion of the Definitive Agreement in a form satisfactory to the parties. While there is no guarantee that the Definitive Agreement will be signed, both parties have expressed a willingness and desire to see the transaction completed successfully. Closing of the sale contemplated by the Definitive Agreement also remains subject to significant risks including obtaining necessary regulatory body approvals , including that of the TSX Venture Exchange and shareholder approval.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing risk factors are not exhaustive. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Lithium Chile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct or that any of the events anticipated by forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits Lithium Chile will derive therefrom. Similarly, the risk factors listed above are not exhaustive and other risk factors that have not been anticipated may become apparent as Lithium Chile proceeds to closing. Lithium Chile does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.