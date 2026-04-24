Lithium Chile Mails Information Circular for Shareholder Vote to Approve US $175 Million Sale of Arizaro Project

(TheNewswire)
CALGARY, ALBERTA TheNewswire - April 24, 2026 - Lithium Chile Inc. (TSX Venture Exchange: LITH) (OTC-QB: LTMCF) ("Lithium Chile" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has mailed its management information circular (the "Information Circular") together with the independent fairness opinion in connection with the sale of its Arizaro project for US $175,000,000 (the "Transaction").
The Transaction will be accomplished via the sale of the Company's Argentinian subsidiary, Argentum Lithium S.A.
Mailing of the Information Circular will enable shareholders to review the details of the Transaction and vote to approve the Transaction at the Company's upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of its Shareholders (the "Special Meeting"), scheduled to be held on May 15, 2026.
Shareholder approval constitutes a key step toward completing the Transaction, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of Chinese outbound direct investment ("ODI") approval and the acquisition of an additional 17.8% interest in the project from LitiAr S.A., the Company's joint venture partner. The Company also confirms that all regulatory requirements in Salta Province, Argentina, have been approved. The purchaser, China Union Holdings, continues to work diligently to secure ODI approval to facilitate the transfer of funds required to complete the Transaction and has advised the Company of its intention to close the Transaction by June 30, 2026.
Steve Cochrane, President of Lithium Chile, commented: "This has been a complex transaction involving multiple jurisdictions, languages, and time zones. We continue to receive cooperation from the parties directly involved with the Transaction and we appreciate the continued support and patience of our shareholders as we work through the remaining requirements to close."
Shareholders are encouraged to review the Information Circular and vote their shares ahead of the Special Meeting. The Information Circular and related materials are also available on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website at www.lithiumchile.ca.
ABOUT Lithium Chile
Lithium Chile Inc. is an exploration company with a portfolio of 11 properties spanning 106,136 hectares in Chile and 29,245 hectares on the Salar de Arizaro in Argentina. The Company has successfully advanced its Arizaro project with the completion of NI 43-101 compliant Resource Report, Preliminary Economic Assessment and Prefeasibility Study which are all accessible on SedarPlus.ca under Lithium Chile's profile.
Lithium Chile's common shares are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "LITH" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "LTMCF".
To find out more about Lithium Chile, please contact:
Steven Cochrane, President and CEO via email: steve@lithiumchile.ca
Or
Michelle DeCecco, COO via email: michelle@lithiumchile.ca or phone: 587-393-1990.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND RISK FACTORS:
This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "expected", "anticipated", "aims to", "plans to" or "intends to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the timing and completion of the Transaction; the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions, including completion of pre-closing steps; the receipt of all necessary governmental, regulatory and stock exchange approvals, acceptances and clearances (including TSXV acceptance) and any required shareholder approvals; the anticipated release and application of escrowed funds; the expected timing of closing and the intended date of the Special Meeting.
Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and factors that may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, factors and assumptions with respect to: the ability of the parties to satisfy the conditions to closing in a timely manner; the completion of the pre-closing acquisition of additional equity in ARLI and the carve-out of the Arizaro 4 property and certain water rights; the timing and receipt of required approvals, acceptances and clearances, including TSXV acceptance, any required approvals and clearances from applicable governments, regulators and bodies in Canada, the People's Republic of China, Argentina and other relevant jurisdictions, and any required shareholder approvals; the absence of legal or regulatory impediments; the continued validity and enforceability of the underlying mining concessions and water rights; the accuracy of title opinions and due diligence; the Purchaser's ability to obtain necessary financing and regulatory clearances; the stability of the legal and regulatory framework in Argentina; the absence of material adverse changes affecting the Arizaro Project or ARLI; the accuracy of management's estimates and expectations; general business and economic conditions; commodity prices; geopolitical stability between relevant jurisdictions; foreign exchange rates; and the timing and terms of the escrow and deposit arrangements.
Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct or that any of the events anticipated by such forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom. Actual results may vary from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including, but not limited to: the risk that the Transaction will not be completed on the terms or timing currently contemplated, or at all; the risk that required approvals, acceptances or clearances (including governmental approvals, TSXV acceptance and any required shareholder approvals) are not obtained, are delayed or are obtained subject to conditions; the risk that required regulatory or governmental approvals, acceptances and clearances, including from Argentinian, Canadian, Chinese or other authorities, may not be obtained, may be delayed, or may be obtained subject to conditions or undertakings that materially alter the terms or anticipated benefits of the Transaction; the possibility that ministries or regulators, in connection with the ownership or transfer of critical mineral interests, may prohibit the Transaction or impose restrictions, additional conditions, or new regulatory requirements; the risk that changing governmental policies or geopolitical considerations relating to critical minerals, foreign investment, or national security may adversely impact the completion or terms of the Transaction; risks related to foreign investment review processes and potential national security assessments in multiple jurisdictions; the risk of trade restrictions or other measures affecting cross-border transactions between Canadian, Chinese, and Argentine entities; the risk of legal proceedings, disputes, or challenges to the Transaction by third parties, regulatory bodies, or other stakeholders; risks related to the validity, enforceability and scope of mining concessions and water rights underlying the Arizaro Project; the risk of title defects, encumbrances or third-party claims affecting the project assets; risks related to environmental liabilities, permits and compliance obligations; the Purchaser's ability to secure necessary financing to complete the Transaction; counterparty credit risk and the Purchaser's financial capacity; risks related to escrow arrangements and the potential forfeiture or delayed release of deposits; the inability to complete pre-closing steps in the manner and on the timelines contemplated; changes in laws, regulations, policies or enforcement priorities; political and regulatory risks in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates; legal proceedings; counterparty and escrow risks; currency exchange fluctuations; operational risks inherent in mineral exploration and development; commodity price volatility; and general business, economic, competitive, market and geopolitical conditions.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing risk factors are not exhaustive. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because Lithium Chile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct or that any of the events anticipated by forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits Lithium Chile will derive therefrom. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company currently believes to be immaterial may also adversely affect the Company. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Lithium Chile does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
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