Lithium Chile Announces Upsized Life Offering of up to $6,500,000

Lithium Chile Announces Upsized Life Offering of up to $6,500,000

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS.

Lithium Chile Inc. ("Lithium Chile" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to strong market demand, the offering was oversubscribed and it has agreed with its agents, Canaccord Genuity Corp., as lead agent and sole bookrunner ("Canaccord Genuity"), and Moneta Securities Inc. (together with Canaccord Genuity, the "Agents") to increase the size of the previously announced "best efforts" private placement. As a result of this amendment, the offering will consist of up to 13,000,000 units of the Company (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.50 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $6,500,000 (the "Offering"). The Company has also granted the Agents an option, exercisable in whole or in part at any time prior to the closing of the Offering, to arrange for the sale of up to an additional 1,950,000 Units at the Offering Price, for additional gross proceeds of up to $975,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.70 per Warrant Share for a period of 5 years following the closing of the Offering.

The Units will be offered for sale under the listed issuer financing exemption pursuant to Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106") as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (together, the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"), in each of the provinces of Canada except Québec. The securities issued under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Agents will also be entitled to offer the Units for sale in the United States pursuant to available exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act"), as amended, and in certain other qualifying jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States on a private placement basis provided it is understood that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation arises in such other jurisdiction.

There is an amended and restated offering document dated September 18, 2025 (the "Offering Document") related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.lithiumchile.ca. Prospective investors should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to advance the Company's existing mineral properties in Argentina and Chile, for general and administrative expenses, and working capital purposes, as further described in the Offering Document.

The Offering is expected to close on or about October 7, 2025, or such other date as may be determined by the Company and the Agents and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. persons or any persons within the United States absent registration or available exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States. 'United States' and 'U.S. person' are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile Inc. is an exploration company with a portfolio of 11 properties spanning 107,936 hectares in Chile and 29,245 hectares on the Salar de Arizaro in Argentina. The Company has successfully advanced its Arizaro project with the completion of an NI 43-101 technical report, a Preliminary Economic Assessment and then a Prefeasibility Study, all of which are accessible at www.sedarplus.ca under Lithium Chile's profile.

Lithium Chile's common shares are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "LITH" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "LTMCF".

To find out more about Lithium Chile, please contact Steven Cochrane, President and CEO via email: steve@lithiumchile.ca or Michelle DeCecco, COO via email: michelle@lithiumchile.ca or phone: 587-393-1990.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made and information contained in this news release, including statements regarding the terms, amounts, timing, closing and use of proceeds raised under the Offering and receipt of all required approvals relating to the Offering, is "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the timing of the closing of the Offering and the intended use of net proceeds raised from the Offering, are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, with respect to the Offering and the issuance of the Units, including the amounts expected to be raised, the timeline of certain events in respect thereof, including the applicable exemptions, satisfaction of closing conditions, the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approvals in respect of the Offering, sufficiency of proceeds, conditions of financial markets, economic conditions including any governmental regulations with respect thereto including tariffs, protective governmental regulations, consumer responses to such actions and other related effects, management's discretion with respect to the use of proceeds and the use of the available funds following completion of the Offering, including the timing and cost of planned corporate projects and developments and the use of funds in connection therewith, and the other risk factors described in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information relate to future events and future performance and include statements regarding the expectations and beliefs of management based on information currently available to the Company.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, or otherwise.


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium ChileTSXV:LITH
LITH:CA
The Conversation (0)
Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile

Overview

Lithium Chile Inc. (TSXV:LITH,OTC Pink:LTMCF) is a resource company currently exploring 17 wholly-owned lithium-rich properties in the Chilean portion of the lithium triangle. Located in Northern Chile, the lithium Chile properties make up a collective 166,950 hectares, which include 16 salars and one laguna. The properties are all located within a 300-kilometer radius of the Atacama salar, which hosts the largest lithium brine deposit in the world. Lithium Chile is currently conducting preliminary exploration activities on four of its properties.

The lithium triangle is a region that covers areas of northern Chile, northwestern Argentina and southwestern Bolivia which includes the Atacama, Olaroz and Uyuni salt flats. Responsible for 54 percent of global lithium resources, it also represents three jurisdictions with contrasting approaches to lithium exploration. While Bolivia has barely scratched the surface of its lithium resource and Argentina has only recently ramped up exploration activities following the introduction of a more mining-friendly government, Chile has purveyed a strong lithium market for many years. Chile is also far ahead of Bolivia and Argentina when it comes to ease of doing business, levels of corruption, cost of production and facilitating entry for foreign companies.

Keep reading...Show less

Exploring High-Grade Lithium in the Lithium Triangle

OTC:LTMCF

Lithium Chile Announces Proposed Private Placement

Lithium Chile Inc. (TSXV:LITH)(“Lithium Chile” or the “Company”) announces that it plans to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 15,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.10 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the “Offering”). There is no minimum Offering. Each Unit will be comprised of one (1) common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one (1/2) Common Share purchase warrant (“Warrant”). Each whole Warrant shall be exercisable at $0.25 per Common Share for a period of 12 months from the date of closing of the Offering.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Chile Closes Mineral Property Transaction

Lithium Chile Closes Mineral Property Transaction

Lithium Chile Inc. (“Lithium Chile”) (TSXV:LITH) is pleased to announce that it has received TSX Venture Exchange Inc. approval for its previously announced transaction with Kairos Metals Inc. (“Kairos”) to reacquire a prospective gold, silver & copper property package (press release dated March 5, 2020). As a result, the transaction was closed on April 18, 2020.

As a result of the closing of the Kairos transaction, the previously announced option agreement with Inform Resource Corp. (press release dated April 8, 2020) on the Apolo and San Carron properties can now proceed.

Keep reading...Show less
OTC:LTMCF

Lithium Chile Secures Option to Explore its Apolo and Sancarron Gold Properties

Lithium Chile Inc. (TSXV:LITH) (“Lithium Chile” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement with Inform Resources Corp. (“Inform”) whereby Inform can earn up to 65% in Lithium Chile’s Apolo/Sancarron prospects (the “Properties”) by paying up to $600,000 to Lithium Chile and investing a minimum of $3,000,000 into the properties over a three (3) year period. This is an important transaction for Lithium Chile as it demonstrates the ability to get a transaction done on its recently reacquired portfolio of gold/silver/copper properties.

Under the terms of a conditional agreement effective March 30, 2020 (the “Option Agreement”), Inform will pay Lithium Chile $50,000 upon signing of the Option Agreement, $50,000 within 7 business days of TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the “Exchange”) approval of the Option Agreement and $100,000, $150,000 and $250,000 on or before the first, second and third anniversaries following Exchange approval. Inform must also incur $3,000,000 of expenditures on the properties before its 65% interest is earned. Those expenditures are as follows: $500,000, $1,000,000 and $1,500,000 during the first, second and third anniversaries of Exchange approval of the Option Agreement.

Keep reading...Show less
OTC:LTMCF

Lithium Chile Announces Update on Its Apollo Gold-Silver Project

Lithium Chile Inc. (TSXV:LITH) (OTC:LTMCF) (“Lithium Chile” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the company is planning a work program to explore the potential of its Apollo gold-silver property. Historic continuous chip samples taken from the property by previous owners returned assays ranging from 3.8 grams/tonne up to 97.48 grams/tonne gold and 50.8 grams/tonne to 143.2 grams/tonne silver. The 2730-hectare Apollo prospect lies with in the El Indio Gold Belt in Chile, midway between the 17 million-ounce Pascua-Lama gold silver deposit to the north and the former El Indio gold-silver mine to the south which between 1981 and 2001 produced over 6.7 million ounces of gold and 51 million ounces of silver. Both properties are owned by Barrick Gold as well as Barrick’s latest discovery the Alturas zone 30 km south of the old El Indio mine.

Keep reading...Show less
OTC:LTMCF

Lithium Chile Announces the Acquisition of Prospective Gold Properties

Lithium Chile Inc. (TSXV:LITH, OTCQB:LTMCF) (“Lithium Chile” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the acquisition from Kairos Metals of previously held properties that are prospective for gold, silver and copper.

Under the terms of an agreement entered into on March 4, 2020 with Kairos Metals Corp. (“Kairos Metals”), Lithium Chile will reacquire title to certain properties that were transferred to Kairos Metals in the spin out transaction that occurred in 2018. Management of Lithium Chile believe these properties to be highly prospective for gold, silver and copper accumulations.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Environmental Approval for Boland Infield Studies & Update on Scaled Column ISR Test

Angkor Resources Advances Community Development In Ratanakiri, Cambodia

Standard Uranium Executes Letter of Intent to Option Rocas Uranium Project in Eastern Athabasca Basin

NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

Related News

Industrial Metals Investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Andromeda Soars On Report, HPA Scoping Study

rare earth investing

Environmental Approval for Boland Infield Studies & Update on Scaled Column ISR Test

Lithium Investing

Landsat Data Shaping Lithium-Mining Plans at Nevada’s Thacker Pass

Base Metals Investing

Angkor Resources Advances Community Development In Ratanakiri, Cambodia

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Executes Letter of Intent to Option Rocas Uranium Project in Eastern Athabasca Basin

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

Base Metals Investing

Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly