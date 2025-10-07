Lithium Chile Announces Closing of $7,975,000 Life Offering

(TheNewswire)
CALGARY, ALBERTA TheNewswire - October 7, 2025 Lithium Chile Inc. ( TSX Venture Exchange: LITH ) (OTC-QB: LTMCF) (" Lithium Chile " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to the news releases of the Company dated September 17, 2025, September 18, 2025, and September 24, 2025, it has closed its previously announced brokered private placement with Canaccord Genuity Corp., acting as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Moneta Securities (Alberta) Corp. (the " Agents "). The Company issued 15,950,000 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.50 per Unit (the " Unit Price ") for aggregate proceeds of $7,975,000 (the " Offering ") including the exercise in full of the Agents' option.
Steven Cochrane, the President and CEO of the Company, said "We are pleased to close this well-supported Offering, which provides important capital to advance our high-potential projects and create long-term value for our shareholders."
Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a " Common Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (each a " Warrant ") of the Company. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company (each, a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.70 per Warrant Share for a period of five years from the closing date of the Offering.
The Units were sold pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions , as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935. The Units are immediately freely tradeable under applicable Canadian securities legislation for Canadian purchasers. The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all required regulatory approvals including final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
As consideration for acting as agents, the Agents received (i) a cash commission equal to 8.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering (other than in respect of certain sales on a "president's list", in which case a cash commission of 4.0% was paid), and (ii) 1,142,000 broker warrants (" Broker Warrants ") comprised of 8.0% of the aggregate number of Units issued pursuant to the Offering (other than in respect of sales to purchasers on the "president's list", in respect of which the Agents received Broker Warrant equal to 4.0%). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a " Broker Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.50 for a period of 24 months from today. The Broker Warrants and underlying Broker Warrant Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months and one day.
Insiders of the Company subscribed for a total of 200,000 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $100,000. The participation of insiders in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction", within the meaning of TSX-V Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, in respect of the related party participation in the Offering, as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involved the interested party, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).
The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to advance the Company's existing mineral properties in Argentina and Chile, for general and administrative expenses, and working capital purposes, as outlined in the Company's amended and restated offering document under the Listed Company Financing Exemption dated September 24, 2025.
The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. persons or any persons within the United States absent registration or available exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. 'United States' and 'U.S. person' are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.
About Lithium Chile
Lithium Chile Inc. is an exploration company with a portfolio of 11 properties spanning 107,936 hectares in Chile and 29,245 hectares on the Salar de Arizaro in Argentina. The Company has successfully advanced its Arizaro project with the completion of an NI 43-101 compliant Resource Report, a Preliminary Economic Assessment and then a Prefeasibility Study, all of which are accessible at www.sedarplus.ca under Lithium Chile's profile.
Lithium Chile's common shares are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "LITH" and on the OTCQB Under the symbol "LTMCF".
To find out more about Lithium Chile, please contact Steven Cochrane, President and CEO via email: steve@lithiumchile.ca or Michelle DeCecco, COO via email: michelle@lithiumchile.ca or phone: 587-393-1990.
