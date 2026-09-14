Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum Agenda Announced

Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum Agenda Announced

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum taking place on September 17, 2026.

REGISTER HERE

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to attend live presentations or schedule one-on-one meetings with company management.

Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

"We're looking forward to bringing together innovators from the life sciences sector for this Virtual Investor Forum," said Greg Young, VP, Corporate Services, OTC Markets Group. "The event gives these clinical-stage and commercial companies an efficient platform to share pipeline updates and engage directly with a global investor audience."

September 17th

Presentation Time (ET) Company Tickers
10:30 AM ET Avicanna Inc. OTCQX: AVCNF | TSX: AVCN,OTC:AVCNF 
11:00 AM ET Sona Nanotech Inc. OTCQB: SNANF | CSE: SONA
11:30 AM ET Raphael Pharmaceutical Inc. OTCQB: RAPH
1:00 PM ET Adaptin Bio, Inc. OTCQB: APTN
2:00 PM ET Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. OTCQB: INNMF | ASX: ATX
2:30 PM ET Altrova Health Inc. OTCQB: ATVHF | CSE: ROVA
3:30 PM ET CytoDyn Inc. OTCQB: CYDY
4:00 PM ET 4DMedical Ltd. OTC: FDMDF | ASX: 4DX


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
Greg Young 
VP Corporate Services 
OTC Markets Group 
(212) 652-5958 
greg@otcmarkets.com 


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