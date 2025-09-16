Life Science Virtual Investor Forum Agenda Announced for September 18th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the Life Science Virtual Investor Forum to be held September 18th. This event is co-hosted by Zacks SCR.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

"We are excited to highlight today's innovators from the life science sector ," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Our Virtual Investor Conferences empower investors to connect and understand the vision driving these companies firsthand."

September 18 th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM ET Amplia Therapeutics Limited (Pink: INNMF | ASX: ATX)
10:00 AM ET Kelyniam Global, Inc. (OTCID: KLYG)
10:30 AM ET United Health Products, Inc. (OTCQB: UEEC)
11:00 AM ET PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: PETV)
11:30 AM ET Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA)
12:00 PM ET Hemostemix Inc. (OTCQB: HMTXF | TSXV: HEM)
12:30 PM ET Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCID: LIPO)
2:00 PM ET InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM)
2:30 PM ET Accustem Sciences Inc. (OTCQB: ACUT)
3:00 PM ET Sigyn Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQB: SIGY)
4:00 PM ET Percheron Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCID: PERCF | ASX: PER)


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

InMed PharmaceuticalsINMNASDAQ:INM
INM
The Conversation (0)
InMed to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

InMed to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that the Company will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 8-10, 2025, in New York. During the conference, members of InMed's management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors. Additionally a corporate presentation from the Company will be available online.

In the presentation, Mr. Michael Woudenberg, InMed's Chief Operating Officer, will highlight updates and progress of InMed's pipeline including recent data from the Company's leading pharmaceutical program INM-901 in the treatment of Alzheimer's, that was recently presented at Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2025, the world's leading forum for Alzheimer's disease and dementia research.

InMed to Present INM-901 Data at Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2025

InMed to Present INM-901 Data at Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2025

Long-term INM-901 treatment in preclinical studies in advanced disease continues to show multi-modal activity

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that it is presenting new preclinical data from its INM-901 program at the upcoming Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2025, the world's leading forum for Alzheimer's disease ("AD") and dementia research.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of $5 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules

InMed Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of $5 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced the closing of its previously announced private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules for the issuance and sale of 1,952,363 of its common shares (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and short-term preferred investment options to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,952,363 common shares, at a purchase price of $2.561 per share (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and associated short-term preferred investment option. The short-term preferred investment option issued in the offering is exercisable immediately upon issuance at an exercise price of $2.436 per share and will expire eighteen months from the effective date of the Resale Registration Statement (as defined below).

InMed Pharmaceuticals Announces $5 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

InMed Pharmaceuticals Announces $5 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with a single institutional investor for the issuance and sale of 1,952,363 of its common shares (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and short-term preferred investment options to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,952,363 common shares, at a purchase price of $2.561 per share (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and associated short-term preferred investment option in a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The short-term preferred investment option to be issued in the offering will be exercisable immediately upon issuance at an exercise price of $2.436 per share and will expire eighteen months from the effective date of the Resale Registration Statement (as defined below).

InMed's INM-901 Significantly Reduces Neuroinflammation in Alzheimer's Disease Ex Vivo Study

InMed's INM-901 Significantly Reduces Neuroinflammation in Alzheimer's Disease Ex Vivo Study

  • Demonstrates statistically significant reduction of pro-inflammatory cytokines, including IL-6, IL-1β, IL-2, and KC/Gro
  • Significantly reduces levels of inflammasome marker, NLRP3, a key contributor to neurodegeneration
  • Reduces key pro-inflammatory markers, independent of amyloid beta or tau pathology

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced new preclinical data demonstrating that INM-901 significantly reduces inflammation in ex vivo models of neuroinflammation, further supporting its potential as a therapeutic candidate in Alzheimer's disease.

The study evaluated INM-901 in an ex vivo model of lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced inflammation in animal brain tissue, which is designed to induce a strong expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-6, IL-1β, IL-2, and KC/Gro and inflammasome marker NLRP3. Results demonstrated that INM-901 treatment can reduce pro-inflammatory cytokines and may have a direct impact on neuroinflammation independent of the influence of amyloid beta or tau aggregation. This study model offers insight into INM-901's potential therapeutic impact on brain inflammation that may underlie a broad range of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease.

