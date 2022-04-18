Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT AFRM:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/affirm-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=26088&from=1
This lawsuit is on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Affirm Holdings, Inc. securities on February 10, 2022 after the Company sent a Tweet concerning its Second Quarter 2022 financial results at approximately 1:15 p.m. EST.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 29, 2022
(i) Affirm's "buy now, pay-later" service facilitated excessive consumer debt, regulatory arbitrage, and data harvesting; (ii) the foregoing subjected Affirm to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action; (iii) Affirm maintained inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (iv) accordingly, Affirm's tweet for its second quarter 2022 financial results contained selected metrics that made it appear that the Company had performed better than it actually did; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT AKBA:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/akebia-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=26088&from=1
Class Period : June 28, 2018 - September 2, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 13, 2022
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's lead investigational product candidate, vadadustat, was not as safe in treating non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease patients with anemia as defendants had represented; (ii) as a result, defendants overstated the clinical prospects of a Phase 3 clinical program for vadadustat; (iii) accordingly, defendants also overstated vadadustat's overall commercial and regulatory prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT AUPH:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/aurinia-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=26088&from=1
Class Period : May 7, 2021 - February 25, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 14, 2022
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Aurinia was experiencing declining revenues; (ii) Aurinia's 2022 sales outlook for the Company's only product which it offers for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis, LUPKYNIS, would fall well short of expectations; (iii) accordingly, the Company had significantly overstated LUPKYNIS's commercial prospects; (iv) as a result, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects for 2022; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887
SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697849/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-AFRM-AKBA-and-AUPH--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims