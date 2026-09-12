Larry Ellison Cancels His Plan to Sell Oracle Stock

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) today announced that Larry Ellison, Executive Chair of the Board and Chief Technology Officer, has cancelled his 10b5-1 Plan to sell Oracle stock. No Oracle stock was sold under that plan, and he has no other plans to sell any of his Oracle stock.
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SOURCE Oracle