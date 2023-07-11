Nextech3D.ai Files to Uplist on NASDAQ Capital Market and Signs Large Enterprise Renewal and Expansion Contract with Major Retailer for over 1000+ 3D Models

Lithium Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Lancaster Resources Reports High Lithium Values at Its Alkali Flat Lithium Project in New Mexico, USA

Lancaster Resources Reports High Lithium Values at Its Alkali Flat Lithium Project in New Mexico, USA

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster"), an energy transition metals company, reports results from its geochemical sampling program on its Alkali Flat Lithium Project in New Mexico (the "Property"). The samples were taken in March 2023 to assess the distribution of lithium and lithium pathfinder elements over a broad portion of the Property.

The geochemical results of lithium values in the 143 sediment samples taken ranged from 69.6 ppm Li to 149.5 ppm Li, and the Mean was 113.8 ppm Li. The results show several zones of notably high lithium concentrations in the sediments found in the northern and eastern part of the Property. These results line up with the sediment analysis reported by Arizona Lithium Ltd. from its adjacent Lordsburg Lithium Project.

"We are following up these strong results with seismic surveys to cover the anomalous area with a goal to select initial drill targets and brine sampling programs this summer," says Andrew Watson, P.Eng, Lancaster Resources' Vice President of Engineering and Operations.

The source of the lithium at Alkali Flat has not been determined as of this date, however, three potential sources of lithium have been identified in the project area:

1. Eruptive volcanic rocks associated with the Steins caldera dated at 34.4 Ma (million years before present) and the Muir caldera eruptive center near Lordsburg, New Mexico dated at 35.3 million years;

2. Alkaline intrusive rock formations and associated pegmatites in the area near Lordsburg; and

3. Geothermal groundwater system at the Lightning Dock KGRA (Known Geothermal Resource Area) located six miles south of Alkali Flat.

The Geochemical Program

The sediment geochemical sampling program was undertaken on behalf of Lancaster by Rodney Blakestad, J.D., C.P.G.

A total of 143 sediment samples were obtained to assess the distribution of lithium and other elements in the near surface sediments of the Property. Samples were obtained using battery powered auger drills to obtain representative samples between 10 to 20 inches (25-51 cm) below surface.

Sediment samples were obtained on a grid system over the Property. Samples were collected at intervals of 1,200 feet (366 m) on lines oriented east-west. The east-west lines were spaced 2,400 feet (732 m) apart from north to south. A total of 143 samples were taken, including 14 samples from an earlier test-case sediment sample program, and 20 samples obtained for a sediment depth profile assessment.

Two sample pits were excavated with hand tools to a depth of one meter in the playa. From the sidewall of those pits, representative samples were obtained over each 10 cm interval from surface to 100 cm depth.

The maximum lithium value obtained from sediments at Alkali Flat, at 149.5 ppm Li, would be the 4th highest sample in the southern New Mexico regional sample database of 3,487 sediment samples published under the U.S. Geological Survey Hydrogeochemical and Stream Sediment Reconnaissance program. In addition, the mean lithium value and the mean plus two times the standard deviation (M+2StDev) of the data distribution (representing the 95th percentile of the sample distribution), indicating that Alkali Flat sediments are highly anomalous compared to the regional database.

Rodney Blakestad, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, noted, "the results from the initial geochemical sampling provides strong support that the property is an excellent target for exploration of a lithium brine deposit. The size and strength of the Lithium anomalous sediments at the Alkali Flat Lithium Project is particularly exceptional as they are among the highest values of lithium in sediment samples ever reported in New Mexico, USA and appear to be analogous to Clayton Valley while in a more geologically mature playa setting."

Lancaster aims to confirm the subsurface brine aquifers and geology through a phase 1 seismic program in late summer followed by an initial drilling program targeting seismically located aquifers. If the surface sediment geochemistry is representative of the subsurface, there could be substantial lithium brine reserves in the subsurface aquifer with a direct analogy being the brine deposits of Clayton Valley.

Clayton Valley hosts the only significant lithium mine in North America, known as the Albemarle Silver Peak in Nevada. The operations at Silver Peak, which originally were centered around the production of lithium carbonate, were purchased by Albemarle Corporation from Rockwood in 2014 for a sum of $6.2 billion.

Lancaster Resources has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Alkali Flat Lithium Project. Lancaster has fulfilled its option payment obligations through to December 2024.

Andrew Watson, P. Eng., a Qualified Person, as defined by the National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this release. He is not independent.

About Lancaster Resources Inc.

Lancaster Resources is engaged in exploring energy transition metals to take advantage of the global shift towards decarbonization and electrification. Its Alkali Flat Lithium Project, in Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA, involves the exploration of a below-surface lithium brine target. Lancaster's goal is to produce Climate-Positive Lithium. Lancaster's strategic plan includes the utilization of direct lithium extraction (DLE) and the application of solar power to bring the carbon footprint of its prospective lithium extraction facility close to net-zero. Lancaster's endeavors align with the vision of leveraging sustainable energy sources and state-of-the-art technologies to facilitate climate-positive resource extraction. Guiding Lancaster Resources' journey is a skilled management and technical team, with collective involvement in over 15 commercial mineral discoveries, and endowed with extensive experience in the creation of lithium brine targets and the exploration and development of Lithium projects across Canada, the American West, Mexico, and South America.

Penny White, President & Chief Executive Officer, Lancaster Resources Inc.
penny@lancasterlithium.com
Tel: 604 923 6100

www.lancaster-resources.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events, or Lancaster's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Lancaster's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, the ability of Lancaster to execute its exploration plans, retain key personnel, identify, acquire, explore, and develop high-quality mineral-rich properties and integrate sustainable energy sources and innovative technologies for climate-positive resource production constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Lancaster disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/173052

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lancaster ResourcesLCR:CCCSE:LCRBattery Metals Investing
LCR:CC
The Conversation (0)
Lancaster Resources Advances Climate-Positive Lithium Extraction Initiatives Through Engagement with Socialsuite

Lancaster Resources Advances Climate-Positive Lithium Extraction Initiatives Through Engagement with Socialsuite

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster" or the "Company) is pleased to announce it has engaged Socialsuite, an ESG Impact SaaS Platform, to support Lancaster's ability to measure and report the sustainability of its current and planned operations, including its planned Climate Positive Lithium Extraction facility alongside the Alkali Flat Lithium Project in New Mexico, USA.

"Lancaster is excited to engage with Socialsuite, leveraging their expertise to accurately track and report our progress in ESG initiatives," said Penny White, CEO of Lancaster. "This collaboration will not only strengthen our position for future negotiations regarding off-take agreements resulting from successful exploration activities but also amplify our appeal to existing and prospective stakeholders."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Andrew Watson Joins Lancaster Resources as VP, Engineering and Operations to Propel Lithium Exploration and Solar Development

Andrew Watson Joins Lancaster Resources as VP, Engineering and Operations to Propel Lithium Exploration and Solar Development

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster" or the "Company" is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Watson, P.Eng., as its Vice President of Engineering and Operations. Mr. Watson brings with him 21 years of rich technical leadership, operations, corporate strategy, and commercialization experience in lithium, hydrogen, and conventional oil and gas production.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7646/171222_1890b016d4d879f8_001.jpg

Andrew Watson, P.Eng VP, Engineering & Operations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7646/171222_1890b016d4d879f8_001full.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Veteran Geologist William Feyerabend Joins Lancaster Resources, Leveraging Rich Experience of Four Mineral Discoveries

Veteran Geologist William Feyerabend Joins Lancaster Resources, Leveraging Rich Experience of Four Mineral Discoveries

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster" or the "Company") is thrilled to announce the appointment of accomplished geologist William "Bill" Feyerabend CPG, to its Advisory Board and as a Qualified Person for the Company within the framework of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7646/170954_435c2e27547afa23_001.jpg

William Feyerabend

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Inc. Begins Trading on the CSE on June 14, 2023

Lancaster Resources Inc. Begins Trading on the CSE on June 14, 2023

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "LCR", and on the OTC Pink Market in the United States under the symbol "LANRF", effective at the opening of trading on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. This follows the successful completion of the reverse merger transaction with Lancaster Lithium Inc. on June 9, 2023.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7646/169953_a6b57738646a8854_001.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7646/169953_a6b57738646a8854_001full.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CSE Bulletin: Fundamental Change - NeonMind Biosciences Inc./Lancaster Resources Inc.

CSE Bulletin: Fundamental Change - NeonMind Biosciences Inc./Lancaster Resources Inc.

The common shares of Lancaster Resources Inc. (LCR) previously listed as NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (NEON) have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium to Receive AUD$750,000 Payment for the Mavis Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium to Receive AUD$750,000 Payment for the Mavis Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that it will receive AUD$750,000 (approximately CAD$663,000 or USD$500,000) as payment for a milestone reached on the Mavis Lake lithium project.

Further to Company news release dated October 25, 2021 announcing the divestiture of the Mavis Lake project to Critical Resources Limited (ASX: CRR), ILC is now entitled to receive a payment of AUD$750,000. The payment represents ILC's 50% portion of the first AUD$1,500,000 payment made payable to the vendors of the project if certain milestones are reached. The other vendor is Essential Metals Limited (ASX: ESS, "ESS").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NORTH ARROW IDENTIFIES TWO ADDITIONAL SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT THE DESTAFFANY LITHIUM PROJECT, NWT

NORTH ARROW IDENTIFIES TWO ADDITIONAL SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT THE DESTAFFANY LITHIUM PROJECT, NWT

Trading Symbol: TSXV: NAR

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow ") is pleased to provide an update on the 2023 exploration field program at its 100% owned DeStaffany Lithium Property, Northwest Territories . Highlights of this initial exploration program include:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TINONE ACQUIRES THE PROSPECTIVE TIN-LITHIUM MOUNT MAURICE PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TINONE ACQUIRES THE PROSPECTIVE TIN-LITHIUM MOUNT MAURICE PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TSX.V: TORC   OTCQB: TORCF

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) ( Frankfurt : 57Z0) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it been granted a total of 243 km 2 of new exploration tenure in northeast Tasmania.  In addition, the Company has applied for another 133 km 2 which has been recommended to be granted in the coming months. The road-accessible tenements, collectively called the Mount Maurice Project, are considered prospective for tin and lithium mineralization.  While northeast Tasmania has historically been a tin and tungsten producing region, recent exploration by several companies surrounding TinOne's tenements have focussed efforts on lithium prospectivity.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Stone Ventures Announces Consolidation of its Shares

Infinity Stone Ventures Announces Consolidation of its Shares

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE:B2I) (the " Company " or " Infinity Stone "), announces it is consolidating all of its Class A Subordinate Voting shares ("Class A Shares") and Class B Super Voting Shares ("Class B Shares") on the basis of one post-consolidated Class A Share or Class B Share for every two pre-consolidated Class A Shares or Class B Shares held, as the case may be (the "Consolidation"). The Class A Shares are expected to begin trading on a consolidated basis on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") on Thursday, July 13, 2023 . The record date for the consolidation is July 14, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Expands Airborne Survey for ALS GoldSpot's AI

Canada Silver Cobalt Expands Airborne Survey for ALS GoldSpot's AI

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Drill Targeting to the St. Denis and Sangster Lithium Project

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Expands Airborne Survey for ALS GoldSpot's AI Drill Targeting to the St. Denis and Sangster Lithium Project

Canada Silver Cobalt Expands Airborne Survey for ALS GoldSpot's AI Drill Targeting to the St. Denis and Sangster Lithium Project

The survey is an important step in collecting robust data about this underexplored lithium prospect where we intend to follow up with field work this summer.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt"), which is developing several precious metal and battery metals properties in Ontario and Quebec, is pleased to announce the expansion of its airborne geophysical survey program to also include the St. Denis and Sangster Lithium Project located in the Cochrane District in northern Ontario.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

International Lithium to Receive AUD$750,000 Payment for the Mavis Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

CanAlaska Signs LOI to Option Four North Thompson Nickel Belt Projects in Manitoba to Valterra Resource Corporation

Steppe Gold Signs Binding Term Sheet for US$150 Million to Fully Fund the Phase 2 Expansion at the ATO Gold Mine

Related News

Energy Investing

Azincourt Energy to Conduct Summer Exploration Program at the Big Hill Lithium Project, Newfoundland

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Signs LOI to Option Four North Thompson Nickel Belt Projects in Manitoba to Valterra Resource Corporation

Gold Investing

Steppe Gold Signs Binding Term Sheet for US$150 Million to Fully Fund the Phase 2 Expansion at the ATO Gold Mine

Gold Investing

Prismo Metals Completes ZTEM Survey at the Hot Breccia Project in Arizona

Base Metals Investing

Trailbreaker Resources Mobilizes to Golden Sable Property, South-Central BC

Base Metals Investing

Noble Minerals Encounters Significant Copper, Nickel, Platinum Group Mineralization in Drilling on the Cere Villebon Property, Quebec

Base Metals Investing

Interra Copper Announces Completion of Its Phase 1 Drilling Program at the Tres Marias Copper Project in Chile

×