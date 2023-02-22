Osisko Metals Signs C$100 Million Investment Agreement With Appian Natural Resources Fund for a Joint Venture on Pine Point

Lake Resources NL to Present at the 32nd BMO Critical Minerals Conference

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Chief Executive Officer David Dickson will be presenting at the sector leading BMO Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference in Hollywood, Florida on February 28 at 9:15 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available at the time of the presentation in the Investor Relations section of the company's website. A replay will be accessible in the same location immediately following the conclusion of the live event for approximately 30 days.

Decarbonization in metals and mining, ESG, and the global economic recovery are key themes at the conference. More than 1,100 Industry leaders representing 500 organizations from 36 countries and six continents are participating.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.



Source:
Lake Resources NL



Contact:
Nigel Kassulke at Teneo
M: +61-407-904-874
E: Nigel.Kassulke@teneo.com

BMO Financial Group
Media Contact
Kelly Hechler
E: Kelly.hechler@bmo.com
T: +1-416-867-3996

Lake Resources

Lake Resources


Lake Resources NL Appoints Gentry Brann as Chief People and Admin Officer

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) today announced the appointment of Gentry Brann as its first Chief People and Administration Officer, effective immediately.

Ms. Brann will lead the Company's Human Resources functions, as well as advancing diversity and inclusion as the company expands.

"I am delighted to have Gentry join as our first Chief People and Administration Officer, which is a crucial role as Lake scales our organization globally and broadens the capabilities of the management team" Lake Resources Managing Director and CEO David Dickson said.

"Lake is immensely proud of the talent we have attracted in a variety of fields to support our lithium production projects, and Gentry will be instrumental in ensuring we have a strong talent development focus and a company culture that supports the delivery of our growth and mission."

Ms. Brann has over 25 years of experience leading HR and Communications functions.

Ms. Brann joins Lake from McDermott, where she led the company's strategic focus on inclusion and diversity, as well as human resources, communications and marketing, real estate and facilities, and global travel.

Ms. Brann joined McDermott from CB&I in 2018, where she served as Senior Vice President of Communications and Brand Management. Prior to CB&I's acquisition of The Shaw Group, she served as Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications for Shaw. Ms. Brann also held various roles at ICF International, ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Archer Malmo Advertising and Public Relations Agency.

Ms. Brann holds an MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business and a bachelor's degree from Louisiana State University. She is also a graduate of the Advanced Leadership Program at Rice University's Jones School of Business.

Ms. Brann's appointment adds to other key appointments, including Howard Atkins, Cheemin BoLinn and Ana Gomez Chapman to the board, and, most recently, Amalia Saenz as Vice President, Argentina Corporate Affairs.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

Lake Resources NL Appointment Sra. A Saenz to Lead Argentina Corporate Affairs

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) today announced the appointment of Sra. Amalia Saenz as Vice President, Argentina Corporate Affairs.

Sra. Saenz is stepping down from Lake's board of directors, effective February 1, 2023, to lead Lake's government relations team, oversee corporate social responsibility programs, and steer community and stakeholder engagement in Argentina.

"I am thrilled to welcome Amalia to this critical executive role as the company advances its work in Argentina," Lake Resources Managing Director and CEO David Dickson said.

"Amalia's expertise has been invaluable to Lake in her capacity on our board, and this newly created position will enable us to further benefit from her extensive professional experience and in-country relationships as we continue our projects in Argentina to meet rising global demand for high-quality lithium."

Sra. Saenz has been a non-executive director on Lake Resources' board since July 2021. She joins the company from law firm Zang, Bergel & Vines in Buenos Aires, where she led the firm's energy and natural resources practice.

Sra. Saenz has more than 30 years of experience in energy and resources advising multinational companies. Her practice covered the full scope of natural resources, including mining, energy and oil and gas for merger and acquisition, financing, joint venture and operating agreements in Argentina.

She previously was a partner at Brons and Salas, a law firm in Buenes Aires where she led the Oil and Gas and Energy Practice. Ms. Saenz has worked in Central Asia, Turkmenistan, and the United Kingdom in exploration and production development across international borders and cultures.

Sra. Saenz was an active member of the Association of International Petroleum Negotiators (currently Association of International Energy Negotiators) serving as Regional Director, representing the Latin American Chapter.

Sra. Saenz's appointment follows several recent additions to Lake Resources' board and operating teams. Earlier this month the Lake Board strengthened governance and oversight as Howard Atkins, Cheemin Bo-Linn and Ana Gomez Chapman joined, bringing additional expertise in strategy, operations, financing, and ESG.

The Operating Team also has been expanded and reorganized to better align with the technical needs of Kachi Project development. Lake has expanded the company's technical, procurement, project, hydrogeology, drilling and engineering expertise to better position the company as it moves into the development stage of the Kachi expanded project and ongoing exploration of the Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso projects.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is providing a clean solution to the delivery of high quality lithium into the battery materials supply chain powering the energy transition. Lake uses disruptive, ion exchange extraction technology, from Lilac Solutions Inc in California (Lilac), who is earning into the flagship Kachi Project, for efficient production of high purity lithium with significant ESG benefits. No mining is involved in the brine processing.

Lake is transitioning from the evaluation and exploration phase to the next stage of development. Good progress was made during the quarter at the Demonstration Plant and the recent updates of the Kachi Mineral Resource Estimate.

With the ongoing recruitment of talented experts, the realignment and new focus of the organization and the enrichment of the Lake Board, Lake is well positioned to complete the development of Kachi, while pursuing the development of Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso.

Lake looks forward to continuing this progress towards the production of high-quality, sustainable lithium for its customers and delivering value to all stakeholders.

Key Highlights

Strengthened the Lake Resources Executive team, with the appointments of: Scott Munro appointed as Senior Vice President of Technology, Strategy and Risk; Karen Greene was appointed as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications and John Freeman as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel.

Added sector-leading industry, capital markets and governance expertise to the Board in recent months with the appointment of three new U.S.- based board members. The additions of Howard Atkins, Cheemin Bo-Linn and Ana Gomez Chapman, bring strong pillars of strategic, operational, financial, and ESG oversight.

Offtake and Strategic Investment Conditional Framework Agreements were signed with WMC Energy and SK On for up to 50,000 tpa lithium carbonate from Kachi project. Conversations with these parties are ongoing.

After an extensive drilling program Lake reported to the ASX a 100 percent increase in the mineral resource estimate of Kachi, to 2.2 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent of Measured and Indicated, and 3.1 million tonnes of Inferred resources.

Lilac Solutions successfully operated the Demonstration Plant for 1,000 consecutive hours and produced 40,000 litres of lithium chloride eluate before December 31, 2022, meeting all key testing milestones in accordance with the agreed timeline.

Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) and Environmental Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) studies continue with demonstration plant validation required prior to completion of the DFS. Completion of DFS is expected in mid-2023.

Lake is well funded with a cash balance of $A133 million and no debt at 31 December 2022.

*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/GC7D0I6T



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

Lake Resources NL Provides Operational Update

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) announces it has made important progress towards key operational milestones, while strengthening the organization and its Board with the addition of critical expertise.
Reorganization

To better position the Company for success as it moves into the development stage of the Kachi project, and further develop the future opportunities of Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso, Lake has expanded its operating team significantly, adding technical, procurement, project, hydrogeology, drilling and engineering experts, to oversee the technical requirements of this next stage of development.

Strategic and structural organizational changes have been put in place to optimize the productivity of this team.

These changes included the division of the role of operational oversight into two main areas of responsibility: 1) Process Plant Development and Operations; and 2) Field Development and Evaluation.

In addition to these changes, Gautam Parimoo, previously Chief Operating Officer, has left the organization.

Kachi Project Update

As announced to the ASX earlier this week, Lilac has achieved two important milestones of the Kachi Pilot Plant Agreement and Saltworks is expected to complete the conversion of the 40,000 litres of LiCl to Lithium Carbonate over the next months.

After an extensive drilling program Lake also reported to the ASX a 100 percent increase in the mineral resource estimate of Kachi, to 2.2 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent of Measured and Indicated, and 3.1 million tonnes of Inferred resources.

This further supports the Lake Resources business plan to produce 50,000 tpa (tonnes per annum) of Lithium Carbonate.

Considering this material resource upgrade, and with a new team now in place, the Company is doing a rigorous evaluation of project timelines and estimated capital costs, which it expects to complete and report on early in the second quarter of 2023.

Lake is continuing to advance its Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), completing the evaluation of the processing plant, and moving into the next phase of the project study. Lake is targeting to complete the DFS by mid 2023.

Lake remains in ongoing discussions with both SK On and WMC regarding the implementation of the CFAs, which were previously announced to the ASX in October 2022.

Enhanced Board of Directors

Also previously announced to the ASX, Lake has added sector-leading industry, capital markets and governance expertise to its Board in recent months. The additions of Howard Atkins, Cheemin BoLing and Ana Gomez Chapman, bring strong pillars of strategic, operational, financial, and ESG oversight.

"We are pleased with the progress we are seeing at Kachi, especially regarding the recent update on the Kachi Mineral Resource Estimate, and the good progress by our partner Lilac in developing and operating the demonstration plant," said David Dickson, CEO of Lake Resources.

"With the ongoing recruitment of talented experts, the realignment and new focus of the organization, and the enrichment of our Board, we are well-positioned to complete the development of Kachi, while pursuing development of Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso.

"We look forward to producing high-quality, sustainable lithium for our customers and delivering value to all of our stakeholders".



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

Lake Resources NL Kachi M&I Resource Update 2.2mT LCE 3.1mT Inferred Resource

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to provide an updated resource for the Kachi lithium brine project in Catamarca Province, Argentina. This updated resource is based on drilling activities that have been underway throughout the year, with the company having multiple drilling rigs on site to expedite drilling activities and related studies for the project. The company is currently in the process of installing test production wells for pumping and reinjection aquifer testing as part of the project DFS.

Highlights

- Additional drilling has upgraded and increased confidence in the resource in the central area of the salar, with Measured and Indicated (M&I) resources of 2.2 Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) defined, to a depth of 400 m over 81 km2.

- Surrounding the M&I resources are Inferred resources of 3.1 Mt LCE defined over 117 km2. The resource remains open to a depth of approximately 700 m and open laterally, where drilling is underway to better define the resource extent.

- The lithium grade of the Measured resource (0-400 m) across the salar is 212 mg/L lithium, the Indicated resource immediately southeast is 178 mg/l lithium, and the surrounding Inferred resource (0-400 m) has a concentration of 198 mg/L lithium.

- Properties are 100% owned by Kachi Lithium PTY Ltd, in which Lake has a 90% interest and Lilac has a 10% interest.

- Additional assays are awaited to expand the area of high confidence (M&I) resources.

Project background

The maiden resource estimate at Kachi was undertaken in 2018 as part of the project Pre-feasibility Study. That estimate identified an Indicated Resource of 1.05 Mt of LCE over an area of 61 km2, surrounded by an Inferred resource of 3.19 Mt over an area of 114 km2. The resource was defined from 50 m to an average of 334 m depth, with the upper 50 m excluded from the resource due to uncertainties about lithium concentrations over that interval at the time of the estimate.

With further diamond and rotary drilling and geophysical logging of wells the confidence in the geological and resource models has increased and the resource classification has been upgraded to reflect this. Drilling has been conducted to 400 m depth across the Measured and Indicated resource area. Geophysics was previously undertaken to define the base of the unconsolidated sediments hosting brine. Additional geophysics will shortly commence to define extensions of the brine body and to define in more detail the geometry of the contacts between the brine and areas of brackish water, to support the development of pumping simulations and a reserve model for the project.

To view full project details, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/U06630NM



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

Naturevan Expands to Alberta

Naturevan Expands to Alberta

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is proud to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Naturevan Nutrition Ltd. ("Naturevan"), now has its products available at Imagine Health Pharmacies & Research ("Imagine Health") facilities in Calgary and Edmonton. This is in line with Naturevan's strategy to increase and diversify its distribution channels.

The Company is thrilled about this partnership with Imagine Health to bring Naturevan products to their customers. Naturevan is committed to making high-quality, natural health and wellness products accessible to everyone, and this partnership is a significant step in that direction.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Renewal of Contract with Agora Internet Relations Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Renewal of Contract with Agora Internet Relations Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) wishes to announce that it has renewed its agreement (the "Renewal Agreement") with Agora Internet Relations Corp. ("AGORA") to provide online advertising, marketing and branding services ("Advertising Services") as of January 1, 2023. The Company is paying nothing in cash for the program due to AGORA'S shares for services program

Agoracom Renewal
Pursuant to the terms of the Renewal Agreement the Company will receive significant exposure through millions of content brand insertions on the AGORACOM network and extensive search engine marketing over the next 12 months. In addition, exclusive sponsorships of digital properties such as AGORACOM TV, the AGORACOM home page and the AGORACOM Twitter account will serve to raise the brand awareness of the Company among small cap investors.

Montfort Capital Sees Significant Growth in 2022 in its Assets Under Management and Administration

Montfort Capital Sees Significant Growth in 2022 in its Assets Under Management and Administration

~Assets under Management and Administration grows 230% from $149 million ( $125 million in Total Assets) in 2021 to $492 million in 2022 on the back of strategic acquisitions~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, is providing selected  preliminary unaudited results for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 . Montfort is pleased to report that its Assets Under Management and Administration ("AUMA") have grown to $492 million as at December 31, 2022 from $149 million in AUMA and $125 million in total assets as at December 31, 2021 . AUMA includes assets under management plus loans managed on behalf of third parties. 1

ScreenPro Announces Grant of Stock Options

ScreenPro Announces Grant of Stock Options

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has granted stock options ("Options") to employees, officers and directors of the Company.

The Company has issued incentive stock options to purchase up to 4,800,000 shares of the Company as of January 27, 2023, in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan. The Options are exercised at $0.05 per common share, expiring January 26, 2025.

Enterprise Group Shares Accepted for Listing on U.S. OTCQB Exchange

Enterprise Group Shares Accepted for Listing on U.S. OTCQB Exchange

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"). Enterprise, a consolidator of energy services (including specialized equipment rental to the energyresource sector), emphasizes technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Green House Gas (GHG) emissions for small local and Tier One global resource clients, announces that its shares have been accepted for listing on the U.S. OTCQB.

Enterprise is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have begun trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") effective today under the ticker symbol ETOLF. In addition to the listing, Enterprise shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement with the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for trading in the USA.

Montfort's TIMIA Capital Originates $35.8 Million of Non-Dilutive Capital in 2022

Montfort's TIMIA Capital Originates $35.8 Million of Non-Dilutive Capital in 2022

~TIMIA's scalable fintech platform grew 42% year-over-year by providing non-dilutive growth capital financing for technology companies scaling SaaS products~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, is pleased to report TIMIA Capital ("TIMIA"), a Montfort business unit, originated a total $35.8 million in loans across 23 new and follow-on investment facilities for growing technology companies in 2022.

