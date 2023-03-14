Technology NewsInvesting News

Lake Resources NL Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is transitioning from the evaluation and exploration phase to the next stage of development. Good progress was made during the period at the Demonstration Plant and the recent updates of the Kachi Mineral Resource Estimate.

With the ongoing recruitment of talented experts, the realignment and new focus of the organization and the enrichment of the Lake Board, Lake is well positioned to complete the development of Kachi, while pursuing the development of Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso.

Lake looks forward to continuing this progress towards the production of high-quality, sustainable lithium for its customers and delivering value to all stakeholders.

*To view the half yearly report, please visit:
About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

Lake Resources NL to Present at the 32nd BMO Critical Minerals Conference

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Chief Executive Officer David Dickson will be presenting at the sector leading BMO Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference in Hollywood, Florida on February 28 at 9:15 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available at the time of the presentation in the Investor Relations section of the company's website. A replay will be accessible in the same location immediately following the conclusion of the live event for approximately 30 days.

Decarbonization in metals and mining, ESG, and the global economic recovery are key themes at the conference. More than 1,100 Industry leaders representing 500 organizations from 36 countries and six continents are participating.



Lake Resources NL Appoints Gentry Brann as Chief People and Admin Officer

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) today announced the appointment of Gentry Brann as its first Chief People and Administration Officer, effective immediately.

Ms. Brann will lead the Company's Human Resources functions, as well as advancing diversity and inclusion as the company expands.

"I am delighted to have Gentry join as our first Chief People and Administration Officer, which is a crucial role as Lake scales our organization globally and broadens the capabilities of the management team" Lake Resources Managing Director and CEO David Dickson said.

"Lake is immensely proud of the talent we have attracted in a variety of fields to support our lithium production projects, and Gentry will be instrumental in ensuring we have a strong talent development focus and a company culture that supports the delivery of our growth and mission."

Ms. Brann has over 25 years of experience leading HR and Communications functions.

Ms. Brann joins Lake from McDermott, where she led the company's strategic focus on inclusion and diversity, as well as human resources, communications and marketing, real estate and facilities, and global travel.

Ms. Brann joined McDermott from CB&I in 2018, where she served as Senior Vice President of Communications and Brand Management. Prior to CB&I's acquisition of The Shaw Group, she served as Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications for Shaw. Ms. Brann also held various roles at ICF International, ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Archer Malmo Advertising and Public Relations Agency.

Ms. Brann holds an MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business and a bachelor's degree from Louisiana State University. She is also a graduate of the Advanced Leadership Program at Rice University's Jones School of Business.

Ms. Brann's appointment adds to other key appointments, including Howard Atkins, Cheemin BoLinn and Ana Gomez Chapman to the board, and, most recently, Amalia Saenz as Vice President, Argentina Corporate Affairs.



Lake Resources NL Appointment Sra. A Saenz to Lead Argentina Corporate Affairs

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) today announced the appointment of Sra. Amalia Saenz as Vice President, Argentina Corporate Affairs.

Sra. Saenz is stepping down from Lake's board of directors, effective February 1, 2023, to lead Lake's government relations team, oversee corporate social responsibility programs, and steer community and stakeholder engagement in Argentina.

"I am thrilled to welcome Amalia to this critical executive role as the company advances its work in Argentina," Lake Resources Managing Director and CEO David Dickson said.

"Amalia's expertise has been invaluable to Lake in her capacity on our board, and this newly created position will enable us to further benefit from her extensive professional experience and in-country relationships as we continue our projects in Argentina to meet rising global demand for high-quality lithium."

Sra. Saenz has been a non-executive director on Lake Resources' board since July 2021. She joins the company from law firm Zang, Bergel & Vines in Buenos Aires, where she led the firm's energy and natural resources practice.

Sra. Saenz has more than 30 years of experience in energy and resources advising multinational companies. Her practice covered the full scope of natural resources, including mining, energy and oil and gas for merger and acquisition, financing, joint venture and operating agreements in Argentina.

She previously was a partner at Brons and Salas, a law firm in Buenes Aires where she led the Oil and Gas and Energy Practice. Ms. Saenz has worked in Central Asia, Turkmenistan, and the United Kingdom in exploration and production development across international borders and cultures.

Sra. Saenz was an active member of the Association of International Petroleum Negotiators (currently Association of International Energy Negotiators) serving as Regional Director, representing the Latin American Chapter.

Sra. Saenz's appointment follows several recent additions to Lake Resources' board and operating teams. Earlier this month the Lake Board strengthened governance and oversight as Howard Atkins, Cheemin Bo-Linn and Ana Gomez Chapman joined, bringing additional expertise in strategy, operations, financing, and ESG.

The Operating Team also has been expanded and reorganized to better align with the technical needs of Kachi Project development. Lake has expanded the company's technical, procurement, project, hydrogeology, drilling and engineering expertise to better position the company as it moves into the development stage of the Kachi expanded project and ongoing exploration of the Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso projects.



Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is providing a clean solution to the delivery of high quality lithium into the battery materials supply chain powering the energy transition. Lake uses disruptive, ion exchange extraction technology, from Lilac Solutions Inc in California (Lilac), who is earning into the flagship Kachi Project, for efficient production of high purity lithium with significant ESG benefits. No mining is involved in the brine processing.

Lake is transitioning from the evaluation and exploration phase to the next stage of development. Good progress was made during the quarter at the Demonstration Plant and the recent updates of the Kachi Mineral Resource Estimate.

With the ongoing recruitment of talented experts, the realignment and new focus of the organization and the enrichment of the Lake Board, Lake is well positioned to complete the development of Kachi, while pursuing the development of Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso.

Lake looks forward to continuing this progress towards the production of high-quality, sustainable lithium for its customers and delivering value to all stakeholders.

Key Highlights

Strengthened the Lake Resources Executive team, with the appointments of: Scott Munro appointed as Senior Vice President of Technology, Strategy and Risk; Karen Greene was appointed as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications and John Freeman as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel.

Added sector-leading industry, capital markets and governance expertise to the Board in recent months with the appointment of three new U.S.- based board members. The additions of Howard Atkins, Cheemin Bo-Linn and Ana Gomez Chapman, bring strong pillars of strategic, operational, financial, and ESG oversight.

Offtake and Strategic Investment Conditional Framework Agreements were signed with WMC Energy and SK On for up to 50,000 tpa lithium carbonate from Kachi project. Conversations with these parties are ongoing.

After an extensive drilling program Lake reported to the ASX a 100 percent increase in the mineral resource estimate of Kachi, to 2.2 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent of Measured and Indicated, and 3.1 million tonnes of Inferred resources.

Lilac Solutions successfully operated the Demonstration Plant for 1,000 consecutive hours and produced 40,000 litres of lithium chloride eluate before December 31, 2022, meeting all key testing milestones in accordance with the agreed timeline.

Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) and Environmental Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) studies continue with demonstration plant validation required prior to completion of the DFS. Completion of DFS is expected in mid-2023.

Lake is well funded with a cash balance of $A133 million and no debt at 31 December 2022.

*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/GC7D0I6T



Lake Resources NL Provides Operational Update

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) announces it has made important progress towards key operational milestones, while strengthening the organization and its Board with the addition of critical expertise.
Reorganization

To better position the Company for success as it moves into the development stage of the Kachi project, and further develop the future opportunities of Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso, Lake has expanded its operating team significantly, adding technical, procurement, project, hydrogeology, drilling and engineering experts, to oversee the technical requirements of this next stage of development.

Strategic and structural organizational changes have been put in place to optimize the productivity of this team.

These changes included the division of the role of operational oversight into two main areas of responsibility: 1) Process Plant Development and Operations; and 2) Field Development and Evaluation.

In addition to these changes, Gautam Parimoo, previously Chief Operating Officer, has left the organization.

Kachi Project Update

As announced to the ASX earlier this week, Lilac has achieved two important milestones of the Kachi Pilot Plant Agreement and Saltworks is expected to complete the conversion of the 40,000 litres of LiCl to Lithium Carbonate over the next months.

After an extensive drilling program Lake also reported to the ASX a 100 percent increase in the mineral resource estimate of Kachi, to 2.2 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent of Measured and Indicated, and 3.1 million tonnes of Inferred resources.

This further supports the Lake Resources business plan to produce 50,000 tpa (tonnes per annum) of Lithium Carbonate.

Considering this material resource upgrade, and with a new team now in place, the Company is doing a rigorous evaluation of project timelines and estimated capital costs, which it expects to complete and report on early in the second quarter of 2023.

Lake is continuing to advance its Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), completing the evaluation of the processing plant, and moving into the next phase of the project study. Lake is targeting to complete the DFS by mid 2023.

Lake remains in ongoing discussions with both SK On and WMC regarding the implementation of the CFAs, which were previously announced to the ASX in October 2022.

Enhanced Board of Directors

Also previously announced to the ASX, Lake has added sector-leading industry, capital markets and governance expertise to its Board in recent months. The additions of Howard Atkins, Cheemin BoLing and Ana Gomez Chapman, bring strong pillars of strategic, operational, financial, and ESG oversight.

"We are pleased with the progress we are seeing at Kachi, especially regarding the recent update on the Kachi Mineral Resource Estimate, and the good progress by our partner Lilac in developing and operating the demonstration plant," said David Dickson, CEO of Lake Resources.

"With the ongoing recruitment of talented experts, the realignment and new focus of the organization, and the enrichment of our Board, we are well-positioned to complete the development of Kachi, while pursuing development of Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso.

"We look forward to producing high-quality, sustainable lithium for our customers and delivering value to all of our stakeholders".



