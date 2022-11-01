Precious MetalsInvesting News

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) (formerly, 1246765 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that on October 3, 2022, it entered into a second amendment to the lease option to purchase agreement (the "Second Amending Agreement") with Minquest Ltd. ("Minquest") and Lahontan Gold (US) Corp. ("Subco") amending the terms of the mining lease option to purchase agreement dated August 30, 2017 as amended August 25, 2020 between Minquest and Pyramid Gold (US) Corp. ("Pyramid Gold"), as assigned from Pyramid Gold to the Company on July 30, 2020 pursuant to the assignment and assumption agreement between Pyramid Gold and the Company (collectively, the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has the option (the "Option") to purchase fifty (50) unpatented lode mining claims in Mineral County, Nevada (the "Moho Property"). The Second Amending Agreement amends the term of the Agreement to March 31, 2023.

In consideration for entering into the Second Amending Agreement, the Company or Subco, has: (i) made a payment to Minquest in the amount of US$129,875 in cash or immediately available funds; and (ii) issued Minquest 800,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of the Issuer at a deemed value of US$0.08 per share. All securities issued in connection with the Second Amended Agreement will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation. The completion of the transaction remains subject to all regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. No finder's fees or commissions are payable in connection with the Second Amending Agreement.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Lahontan Gold Corp:

Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, three top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada. Lahontan's flagship property, the 18 km2 Santa Fe Project, is a past producing gold and silver mine with excellent potential to host significant gold and silver resources (past production of 345,000 ounces of gold and 710,000 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1992; Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, 1996). Modeling of over 110,000 metres of historic drilling, geologic mapping, and geochemical sampling outline both shallow, oxidized gold and silver mineralization as well as deeper high grade potential resources. The Company plans an aggressive 25,000 metre drilling program with the goal of publishing a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant mineral resource estimate in 2022. For more information, please visit our website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com

For further information, please contact:

Lahontan Gold Corp.
Kimberly Ann, Chairwoman, CEO, President & Director
Phone: (530) 414-4400
Email: kimberly.ann@lahontangoldcorp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITEDSTATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142689

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lahontan Gold Corp.TSXV:LGPrecious Metals Investing
LG:CA
Lahontan Drills More Shallow Gold at Slab-Calvada: 25.9m Grading 2.55 gpt Au

Lahontan Drills More Shallow Gold at Slab-Calvada: 25.9m Grading 2.55 gpt Au

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce results from the first seven reverse-circulation rotary ("RC") drill holes of the Company's Phase Two drilling campaign exploring the Slab-Calvada pit area of the Company's 19 km2 Santa Fe Project in Nevada's Walker Lane. The seven drill holes, totaling 1,710 metres, targeted down-dip extensions of oxidized gold and silver mineralization along the Calvada fault and northerly step-out drilling from the Slab pit. Historic drilling in both areas had outlined significant potential oxide and transition domain resources. Highlights include

  • 25.9 metres grading 2.55 gpt Au and 3.4 gpt Ag (2.60 gpt Au Eq) of oxide and transition metallurgical domain mineralization in drill hole CAL22-006R. This is the farthest north step-out drill hole from the Slab pit, with gold mineralization starting at a depth of only 68.6 metres down-hole (please see map and table below).
  • 47.2 metres grading 0.78 gpt Au and 1.3 gpt Ag (0.80 gpt Au Eq) in drill hole CAL22-002R including 32.0 metres grading 1.04 gpt Au and 1.4 gpt Ag (1.06 gpt Au Eq) of oxidized mineralization down-dip along the Calvada fault, further expanding the envelope of oxide gold mineralization along this important structure (please see map, cross section, and table below).

Kimberly Ann, CEO, President, Director, and Founder of Lahontan Gold Corp commented: "The Company is excited about these first results from our 2022 Phase Two drilling campaign. The results from drilling the northern extension of the Slab pit confirm that gold mineralization remains wide open in this direction with excellent grades. The Calvada fault drilling continues to impress, with thick intervals of oxide gold mineralization extending at depth along this district-scale structure. Drilling continues and Lahontan will integrate these results into our upcoming maiden resource estimate for the entire Santa Fe Project".

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Drills 138.6m Grading 1.06 Gpt Au Eq at Santa Fe

Lahontan Drills 138.6m Grading 1.06 Gpt Au Eq at Santa Fe

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce drill results from ten reverse-circulation rotary ("RC") drill holes exploring the Santa Fe pit area of the Company's 19 km2 Santa Fe Project in Nevada's Walker Lane. Eight drill holes, totaling 2,614 metres, are the final RC holes from the 2021 drilling campaign. These drill holes targeted down-dip plus northwest and southeast step outs from known gold and silver mineralization along the Santa Fe fault. Highlights include

  • SF21-015R and -016R: These two RC drill holes targeted expansion of known mineralization in the high-wall of the Santa Fe Pit between the Bonanza and Big Horn zones and were collared approximately 120 metres northwest of SF21-007R (please see map below). SF21-015R cut 138.6m grading 1.01 gpt Au and 3.4 gpt Ag (1.06 gpt Au Eq) while SF21-016R intercepted 102.1m grading 0.69 gpt Au and 1.7 gpt Ag (0.71 gpt Au Eq). These drill holes expand potential resources in this portion of the Santa Fe pit and define the extent of transitional mineralized rock.

Kimberly Ann, CEO, President, Director, and Founder of Lahontan Gold Corp commented: "The Company is excited to release the final results from our Phase One drilling program. In total, Lahontan drilled 9,410 metres in its 2021 Phase One drilling campaign resulting in the discovery of two new high grade "feeder" zones, Bonanza and Big Horn, the expansion of the BH high-grade zone, and impressive volumes of good grade shallow oxide and transition gold and silver mineralization at both the main Santa Fe pit target area and at the Slab target area (see cross sections of the Santa Fe Pit below). RC drilling has resumed at Slab, targeting more shallow oxide gold and silver mineralization. We remain on track to deliver our maiden resource estimate in 2022 and take the next steps to advance the Santa Fe Project back into production."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Gold: Building Value Through the Drill Bit, CEO Clip Video

Lahontan Gold: Building Value Through the Drill Bit, CEO Clip Video

Lahontan Gold (TSXV: LG has three top tier gold and silver assets in the Walker Lane of Nevada. BTV interviews Director & CEO, Kimberly Ann, to learn more.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
www.b-tv.com/post/lahontan-gold-building-value-through-the-drill-bit-btv-ceo-clips-60sec

Lahontan Gold (TSXV: LG)

https://lahontangoldcorp.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130522

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
More Shallow Oxide Gold: Lahontan Drills 21.0m Grading 0.93 gpt Au Eq at Slab-Calvada

More Shallow Oxide Gold: Lahontan Drills 21.0m Grading 0.93 gpt Au Eq at Slab-Calvada

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG) (formerly 1246765 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce drill results from the final three core drill holes exploring the Slab-Calvada pit area of the Company's 19 km2 Santa Fe Project in Nevada's Walker Lane. The three drill holes, totaling 552 metres, were completed in late 2021 and targeted down-dip extensions of oxidized gold and silver mineralization along the Calvada fault. Historic drilling in this area outlined significant potential oxide resources. Highlights include

  • 21.0 metres grading 0.89 gpt Au and 2.7 gpt Ag (0.93 gpt Au Eq) of oxidized mineralization in drill hole CAL21-007C confirming oxidized precious metal mineralization over a vertical range of over 150 metres (please see cross section and table below).
  • 32.1 metres grading 0.54 gpt Au and 3.7 gpt Ag (0.58 gpt Au Eq) starting at a vertical depth of only 60 metres in drill hole CAL21-006C.

These three drill holes intercepted shallow, oxidized gold and silver mineralization along the Calvada fault zone, an east-west trending structure that links the previously mined Slab and Calvada pits (please see map below). Gold and silver mineralization crops out on the surface and now has been traced down-dip over a vertical range of almost 200 metres; mineralization remains open at depth.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Drills New "Bonanza" High-Grade Zone at Santa Fe: 25.9m Grading 20.36 gpt Au Incl. 4.6m Grading 112.3 gpt Au

Lahontan Drills New "Bonanza" High-Grade Zone at Santa Fe: 25.9m Grading 20.36 gpt Au Incl. 4.6m Grading 112.3 gpt Au

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG) (formerly, 1246765 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce drill results from two reverse-circulation rotary ("RC") drill holes exploring the Santa Fe pit area of the Company's 19 km2 Santa Fe Project in Nevada's Walker Lane. The two drill holes, totaling 518.2 metres, were completed in late 2021. These drill holes targeted northwest and down-dip step outs from known gold and silver mineralization along the Santa Fe fault. Highlights include

  • SF21-014R: This RC drill hole is located approximately 350 metres northwest of the newly discovered Big Horn high-grade zone and intercepted yet another area of high-grade gold mineralization: 25.9 metre interval grading 20.36 gpt Au (please see table and map below). This newly discovered high-grade zone, called "Bonanza", has set a new standard with the highest-grade Au assays in project history: 4.6m grading 112.3 gpt Au. The Company has now identified three distinct high-grade gold zones along nearly 800 metres of strike length on the Santa Fe fault that remain open at depth and to the northwest.
  • SF21-009R: This hole was drilled from the same site as SF21-014R and intercepted shallow transition and oxide gold mineralization: 35.1m grading 1.07 gpt Au, expanding the envelope of oxide and transition mineralization in this corner of the Santa Fe pit and producing new targets for further step-out drilling.

Kimberly Ann, CEO, President, Director, and Founder of Lahontan Gold Corp commented: "The discovery of yet another high-grade zone along the Santa Fe fault underscores the opportunity for finding additional high-grade zones at the Santa Fe Project. The grades seen in the Bonanza and Big Horn zones are exceptional for a Carlin-style gold deposit. The distribution of high-grade gold and silver mineralization occurs in a "string of pearls" manner, with each "pearl" corresponding to the intersection between the northwest-trending Santa Fe fault and easterly-trending structures. This interpretation generates multiple high-grade targets northwest of the Bonanza zone and can also be applied elsewhere in the district as we search for additional high-grade mineralization. The BH, Big Horn, and Bonanza high-grade zones are open down-dip, down-rake, and the Bonanza zone remains open to the northwest with the high-grade resource potential unconstrained at depth by drilling."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Black Tusk To Complete Share Consolidation

Black Tusk To Complete Share Consolidation

Black Tusk Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:TUSK) (Frankfurt:0NB) (OTC PINK:BTKRF) announces that it plans to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares at a ratio of ten (10) pre-consolidated shares to one (1) post-consolidation share (the "Consolidation"). The purpose of the Consolidation is to facilitate the Company's ability to attract future financings, generate greater investor interest and improve trading liquidity

The Company currently has 205,746,409 common shares issued and outstanding. Upon completion of the Consolidation, the Company will have 20,574,640 common shares issued and outstanding.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Identifies Five New Mercury Vapor Targets at the Slumber Gold Project at Humboldt County, Nevada

NV Gold Identifies Five New Mercury Vapor Targets at the Slumber Gold Project at Humboldt County, Nevada

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has identified five new mercury vapor anomalies, all outside the known mineralized gold zone, at its 100% owned Slumber Gold Project in Humboldt County, Nevada (see Figure 3). ("Slumber

About the Slumber Gold Project:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Pacific Mining Completes Acquisition of Constantine Metal Resources

American Pacific Mining Completes Acquisition of Constantine Metal Resources

American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD FWB: 1QC OTCQX: USGDF) (" APM ") and Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (" Constantine ") ( TSXV: CEM ) confirm that they have completed their previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the " Arrangement "). Under the Arrangement, APM acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Constantine (" Constantine Shares ").

The combined company will be a premier exploration and development company in the western USA with two projects being aggressively advanced under strategic partnerships with well-respected major metal producers and an expanded portfolio of prospective precious and base metals assets.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes 100% Acquisition of the Carp River Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Claims in Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes 100% Acquisition of the Carp River Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Claims in Saskatchewan

 SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") for the previously announced non-arm's length acquisition agreement dated October 24, 2022 (the " Acquisition Agreement ") to acquire a 100% interest in Edge Geological Consulting Inc.'s (" Edge ") Carp River property (the " Property ") consisting of five (5) mineral claims compromising a total of 5,606.48 hectares.

SKRR Exploration Inc. Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

Terms of the Acquisition Agreements

Under the terms of the Acquisition Agreement, SKRR acquired a 100% interest in the Property by making a cash payment of C$7,000 to Edge (which represents the costs expended by Edge in staking and researching the Property) upon Exchange final approval of the Acquisition Agreement.

The Acquisition Agreement with Edge is not an "Arm's Length Transaction" as such term is defined in the Exchange's Policy 1.1 and therefore constituted a "related party transaction" as such term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions . Ross McElroy is a director of SKRR and is also a director of Edge.

The Carp River Nickel-Copper Property Details

The Carp River property comprised of five (5) contiguous mineral claims totaling 5,606.48 ha., is located immediately north of the hamlet of Stony Rapids in the province of Saskatchewan . Stony Rapids is a full service community with a commercial airport. Access to the Property is via fixed wing or helicopter aircraft. From a regional perspective, the property lies within the Tantato Domain, which makes up part of the significant Snowbird Tectonic Zone. Regionally, bedrock consists primarily of mafic granulite and garnet-pyroxene diatexite formations, which extend on strike to the west towards the Axis Lake and Rea Lake Ni-Cu-Co deposits and the Currie Lake occurrences located within 5km to 10km to the west of Carp River.

Historic exploration by Red Dragon and Pure Nickel Inc. in 2005 included a regional airborne VTEM (Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic) geophysics survey which covered the known Axis Lake, Rea Lake , Currie Lake and other showings. Interpretation of the 2005 VTEM survey, picked numerous highly rated VTEM anomalies over the Carp River property. Follow-up soil grid surveys were conducted over areas where they determined that the conductors looked prospective. Red Dragon and Pure Nickel determined that the Ni-Cu-Co anomalies became more intense close to nickeliferous norite bodies. One of those grids surveyed was the Carp River grid, located in the middle of the Carp River property, where soil results were significant and comparable to those around Axis Lake and Currie Lake occurrences.

SKRR cautions that some of the historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a Qualified Person, but form a basis for future work on the Carp River Property. Mineralization hosted on nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be hosted on the Carp River Property.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ross McElroy P.Geo , a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . Mr. McElroy verified the data disclosed (unless indicated otherwise) which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious mineral exploration company with properties in Saskatchewan - one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen - although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address future work on the Carp River Property, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather conditions, equipment failures, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, decrease in the price of gold, nickel and other metals, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/01/c0554.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

SKRR Exploration Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

SKRR Exploration (TSXV: SKRR) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Southern Silver Continues to Identify High-grade Silver Within a 400 Metre Strike at the Cerro Las Minitas Project; Oro Cu-Au-Mo Project, Update

Southern Silver Continues to Identify High-grade Silver Within a 400 Metre Strike at the Cerro Las Minitas Project; Oro Cu-Au-Mo Project, Update

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("Southern Silver") reported assay results from its final four drill holes on the North Felsite - North Skarn targets which continues to confirm and extend silver-polymetallic mineralization on the Cerro Las Minitas project, Durango, Mexico.

Drilling tested an eastern projection of the North Skarn target at approximately 400 metres below surface. Mineralization remains open both laterally to the east and at depth and demonstrates continuity with previously drilled mineralization in the Skarn Front deposit. Drilling also tested gaps within the current drill pattern around hole 21CLM-175 (1.9m of 1530g/t AgEq; see NR-19-21).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×