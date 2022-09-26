Energy Investing News

Labrador Uranium Inc. (" LUR ", " Labrador Uranium ", or " the Company ") (CSE: LUR, OTCQB: LURAF, and FRA: EI1) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration and Machine Learning programs within its property (the "CMB Property") located in the Central Mineral Belt ("CMB") in Central Labrador, Canada.

The inaugural program includes a drill campaign and bedrock mapping program along the 20+ kilometer-long Moran Lake Trend (Figure 1). The goal of the current drilling program is two-fold: 1) to test the extent of the known historical uranium deposits/resources; and 2) to zero-in on conceptual Uranium and IOCG (Iron Oxide Copper-Gold) targets derived from LUR's Machine Learning Program. Current exploration in the CMB also includes preparatory work for ground geophysics in the Mustang Lake prospect area, where the target is to find uranium mineralization similar to Paladin Energy's Michelin Deposit.

Stephen Keith, CEO of LUR, commented, "Our inaugural exploration program, which began in mid-July, is progressing well. Not only are we advancing our knowledge of the Moran Lake project, but we are also starting to yield results from our initial Machine Learning Program, leading to specific drill targets. Drilling and sampling data continues to be added for mineral resource modelling, and to potentially extend the limits of known mineralization while developing possible new Uranium and IOCG targets through Machine Learning, an iterative process."

Mr. Keith continued, "Additionally, we have started preparing to revive exploration at Mustang Lake, which we believe is located along strike from Paladin Energy's Michelin deposit. We look forward to continuing to methodically advance our exploration efforts on our extensive land package with a modern approach to understanding 50 years of exploration data. With a strong balance sheet, we are fully funded for exploration into next year and we are excited to generate new projects within the CMB and to hopefully be in a position to delineate mineral resources in the ground. The LUR team and I would like to personally thank our shareholders for their support during these exciting times as energy supply issues become more critical."

Figure 1: Labrador Uranium Properties in the Central Mineral Belt (Labrador) highlighting the locations of the 2022 Moran Lake Drilling and groundwork.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6744ae28-e4dc-4f8c-9183-46d54f8f619b

Drill Campaign – Moran Lake Trend

The first holes of the current drill program have intersected probable extensions of uranium-bearing structural corridors. Two zones of characteristic alteration and anomalous radioactivity ranging from 10 – 30 metres downhole (true width unknown) intersected in hole ML-200 (Figure 2), extending known mineralization downdip and possibly identifying new uranium-bearing, high angle structures. This new information will be incorporated into LUR's geological modelling and machine learning efforts to develop new priority uranium drill targets.

The Moran Lake Trend is transected by dozens of late faults and lineaments as defined by geological mapping and geophysics (Figure 3). Each of these structures is a potential pathway for the transport of oxidized mineralizing fluids associated with inferred IOCG systems that may be present within the CMB Property.

Several 2022 drill targets are designed to test and vector towards prospective IOCG-type targets, which are characterized by iron-rich alteration and elevated copper, uranium, and vanadium values. Assay results are pending for the drill holes completed to date. The interpretations derived from the 2022 drill program will be fed into LUR's ongoing geomechanical modelling and machine learning programs to help the Company identify possible new Uranium and IOCG targets.

The Moran C Zone is located in the western part of the CMB Property and represents LUR's most advanced project in the CMB Property. The most prolific areas of uranium mineralization known to date occur in two zones referred to as the "Upper C Zone" and the "Lower C Zone". Within the Upper C Zone, mineralization is hosted within brecciated, variably hematite-altered, mafic volcanics and hematitic cherts, while the Lower C Zone hosts uranium mineralization within chloritized sandstones. The most recent historical indicated mineral resource estimate of 6.92 million lbs at 0.034% U 3 O 8 was reported by Morgan and Giroux (2008) for the Upper C Zone, with total historical inferred mineral resource for Moran Lake Upper and Lower C Zone, Trout Pond, and Armstrong at 8.17 million tonnes at 0.032% U 3 O 8 1 . A Qualified Person (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101")) has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources and LUR is not treating these historical estimates as current mineral resources. The primary focus of the drill program has been to extend the limits of known mineralization comprising the historical resources of the Moran Lake C Zone (Figure 3).

Figure 2: Two zones of typical reddish alteration and uranium mineralization intersected in ML-200.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5421f1d0-2cc7-460f-9514-a481f21e4c53

________________
1 1 Jeffrey A. Morgan, P.Geo. and Gary H. Giroux, P.Eng. completed a NI 43-101 technical report titled "Form 43-101F1 Technical Report on the Central Mineral Belt (CMB) Uranium Project, Labrador, Canada, Prepared for Crosshair Exploration & Mining Corp." and dated July 31, 2008, with an updated mineral resource estimate for the Moran Lake C-Zone along with initial mineral resources for the Armstrong and Area 1 deposits. They modelled three packages in the Moran Lake Upper C-Zone (the Upper C Main, Upper C Mylonite, and Upper C West), Moran Lake Lower C-Zone, two packages in Armstrong (Armstrong Z1 and Armstrong Z3), and Trout Pond. These mineral resources are based on 3D block models with ordinary kriging used to interpolate grades into 10 m x 10 m x 4 m blocks. Moran Lake Upper C-Zone has an indicated mineral resource of 6.92 million t at 0.034% U3O8 and 0.077% V2O5 or 5.19 million pounds of U3O8 and 11.75 million pounds of V2O5. A cut-off grade of 0.015% U3O8 was used for all zones other than the Lower C Zone which employed a cut-off grade of 0.035%. The total inferred mineral resource reported for the Moran Lake Upper and Lower C-Zones, Trout Pond, and Armstrong was 8.17 million t at 0.032% U3O8 and 0.088% V2O5 or 5.82 million pounds of U3O8 and 15.81 million pounds of V2O5. A thorough review of all historical data performed by a Qualified Person, along with additional exploration work to confirm results, would be required to produce a current mineral resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101.

Figure 3: Completed drilling and updated targets for the Moran Lake C Zone with bedrock geology underlay. Geology taken from Crosshair report (2012).
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0db330a-e5f0-42bc-ac9e-7d1f422d977c

Ground Work – Moran Lake Trend

The Company is also conducting bedrock mapping and sampling along the Moran Lake Trend to zero-in on structures associated with potential IOCG systems. Previously undiscovered supergene alteration of primary copper sulfide minerals, such as azurite and malachite, have been found in hematized porphyritic volcanics. Outcrops of the same hosting quartz veining, epidote alteration and trace sulphides (Figure 4) have been identified along the Moran Lake Trend (Figure 1). Targets developed via this groundwork will then be the focus of future ground follow-up and drilling.

Figure 4: Sample 22-NM-041C. Malachite in feldspar porphyry on the LUR Moran Lake Trend.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0090e305-98dc-4f50-b60d-e659631d6708

Line Cutting – Mustang Lake

LUR is also currently carrying out a ground line-cutting program over the Mustang Lake property (Figure 1) in the Company's eastern CMB claims. This work is in preparation for a planned autumn UAV magnetic survey and winter ground gravity survey. The Mustang Lake property is along trend from, and to the east of, Paladin Energy's Michelin deposit.

Technical Disclosure and Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Matthew Melnyk, M.Sc., CPG, an advisor to LUR, who is a "Qualified Person" (as defined in NI 43-101

About Labrador Uranium Inc.

Labrador Uranium is engaged in the exploration and development of uranium projects in Labrador, Canada and holds a dominant land position covering over 139,000 ha in the prolific Central Mineral Belt (CMB) in central Labrador and the Notakwanon Project in northern Labrador. Currently, the Company is advancing the district scale CMB Project which includes the Moran Lake Deposit and Mustang Lake Project. The CMB Project area surrounds several known uranium prospects, including Paladin Energy's Michelin deposit, with substantial past exploration work completed, and numerous occurrences of uranium, copper and IOCG style mineralization.

Labrador Uranium Commences Drilling at Moran Lake and Announces Corporate Update

Labrador Uranium Commences Drilling at Moran Lake and Announces Corporate Update

Labrador Uranium Inc. (" LUR " or " Labrador Uranium ") (CSE: LUR, OTCQB: LURAF and F:EI1) is pleased to announce the commencement of a minimum 4,000 metre summer drill program at the Moran Lake Deposit (the "Moran Lake Deposit") and reconnaissance-style exploration and follow-up for priority areas within LUR's larger Central Mineral Belt Project (the "CMB Project"), where LUR holds 139,000 ha of mineral rights. The CMB Project is 100% owned and operated by LUR.

Click here to watch CEO Stephen Keith's summary of today's announcement.

Highlights:

  • Camp construction is near completion and the field crew is preparing for mobilization.
  • Phase 1 exploration includes an inaugural exploration budget of $5.5 million.
  • Drilling will commence initially at the Moran Lake Deposit (Figure 1 and 2) to delineate a current mineral resource estimate based on historical data, with a view to extending the mineralization downdip in its southern extent of the current mineralized zone, which remains open.
  • Additional exploration work including bedrock mapping, sampling, ground radiometric surveying, and trenching as required, will be conducted on three additional CMB Project target areas to assist in the Machine Learning Process and advance targets for drilling.

Stephen Keith, CEO of LUR, commented, "We are excited to begin our inaugural drill program at the Moran Lake Deposit, the most advanced target in our portfolio. Our initial $5.5 million spend is designed to test several high priority targets including, work to confirm the historical mineral resource, testing possible extensions and ground truthing to support our Machine Learning efforts to generate and advance additional targets across the CMB Project area. We have a lot of ground to cover but we are exercising prudence during current volatile markets to maintain our strong treasury and support the second phase of exploration next year."

Moran Lake Deposit

The Moran Lake Deposit is located in the western section of the CMB Project and represents LUR's most advanced target given the historical work that has been completed. Uranium mineralization occurs in two zones labelled as Upper C Zone and the Lower C Zone.  Within the Upper C Zone, mineralization is hosted within brecciated, variably hematite-altered mafic volcanics and hematitic cherts, and the Lower C Zone hosts uranium mineralization within chloritized sandstones.

The most recent historical indicated mineral resource estimate of 6.92 million lbs at 0.034% U 3 O 8 was reported by Morgan and Giroux (2008) for the Upper C Zone, with total historical inferred mineral resource for Moran Lake Upper and Lower C Zone, Trout Pond, and Armstrong at 8.17 million tonnes at 0.032% U 3 O 8 . 1 A Qualified Person (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101")) has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources and LUR is not treating these historical estimates as current mineral resources.  LUR's 2022 summer exploration program will focus on delineating a current mineral resource estimate based on historical data and working to extend the mineralization downdip in its southern extent of the current mineralized zone.

One fly rig will be mobilized to the first Drill Target B (Figure 2) at the Moran Lake Deposit.  Modeling and interpretation of the Moran Lake Deposit has outlined several untested targets and opportunities to extend known mineralization at depth.  Specific target areas focus down dip in areas with significant historical U 3 O 8 intersects and the greatest potential to identify any undefined structural trap.  Orphaned zones of mineralization intersected in the lower Moran Deposit are open in all directions for drill follow-up, and subsequently could have the potential to open up the entire southern half of the respective mineralized zone (Figure 2).

CMB Groundwork

Several anomalies identified through previous groundwork by historical landholders and the Newfoundland and Labrador Mining and Mineral Development branch, outline prospective trends over the Central Mineral Belt.  Three areas have been highlighted as priority for 2022 summer field exploration (Figure 1), including bedrock mapping, sampling, ground radiometric surveying, and trenching as required.  Information collected is intended to help support the Machine Learning process in aims to plan more advanced stage future exploration such as ground geophysical and subsequent drilling programs.  The balance of the CMB Project area is comparatively under-explored with respect to other mining districts in Canada, and thus provides the opportunity for district-scale Machine Learning application to take the CMB Project to the next stage of exploration.  Machine Learning will be an on-going, iterative assessment tool permanently incorporated into LUR's exploration toolbox to facilitate identification of priority targets areas.

Corporate Update

LUR is also pleased to announce that it has engaged Momentum IR Corp. ("Momentum"), a Toronto based investor relations and corporate communications firm, to provide investor relations and advisory services. The initial term of the engagement is for 12 months with a monthly retainer of $8,000 per month. LUR has also granted Momentum 100,000 stock options pursuant to LUR's long-term omnibus incentive plan. Each option entitles Momentum to acquire one LUR common share at an exercise price of $0.70 for a period of five years. Momentum is at arm's length to LUR and has no other relationship with LUR, except pursuant to the engagement. The agreement and the grant of the stock options is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

In connection with the election of Brigitte Berneche to the LUR board of directors, Labrador Uranium has also granted 125,000 stock options to Ms. Berneche pursuant to LUR's long-term omnibus incentive plan. Each option is exercisable to acquire one LUR common share at an exercise price of $0.70 for a period of five years, subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Technical Disclosure and Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Matthew Melnyk, M.Sc., CPG, an advisor to LUR, who is a "Qualified Person" (as defined in NI 43-101).

About Labrador Uranium Inc.

Labrador Uranium is engaged in the exploration and development of uranium projects in Labrador, Canada and holds a dominant land position covering over 139,000 ha in the prolific Central Mineral Belt (CMB) in central Labrador and the Notakwanon Project in northern Labrador. Currently, LUR is advancing the district scale CMB Project which includes the Moran Lake Deposit and Mustang Lake Project. The CMB Project area surrounds several known uranium prospects, including Paladin Energy's Michelin deposit, with substantial past exploration work completed, and numerous occurrences of uranium, copper and IOCG style mineralization.

