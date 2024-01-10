Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Artificial Intelligence

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2024 - $1.10 PER COMMON SHARE

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2024 and is to be paid on July 26, 2024 .

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced and sold by IOC.

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/11/c6792.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Labrador Iron Ore RoyaltyLIF:CALIFZFIron Investing
LIF:CA,LIFZF
The Conversation (0)
Equinox Resources Limited

Significant 108.5Mt 58.0% Fe DSO Resource Defined at Hamersley Iron Ore Project

Equinox Resources Limited (ASX: EQN) (“Equinox Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a Mineral Resources Estimate (“MRE”) for Direct Shipping Ore (“DSO”) for the 100% owned Hamersley Iron Ore (“Hamersley” or “Project”) of 108.5Mt at 58% Fe1.

Keep reading...Show less

IRON ORE COMPANY OF CANADA DIVIDEND

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC") announced that Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC"), in which LIORC holds a 15.1% equity interest, has declared a dividend to be paid in June.  LIORC's portion of the IOC dividend is U.S. $30.2 million or about CDN. $41.2 million . For further clarity, this announcement refers to the declaration of an IOC dividend to be received by LIORC and is NOT the declaration by LIORC of a dividend to be paid to LIORC shareholders.  LIORC typically declares a second quarter dividend in June based on the total amount of cash expected to be received in the quarter, including the IOC dividend.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Caterpillar's battery-electric haul truck.

BHP and Rio Tinto Join Forces to Test Battery-Electric Haul Trucks in Pilbara Area

Mining giants BHP (ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP,NYSE:BHP) and Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) are teaming up to trial battery-electric haul trucks in Western Australia’s Pilbara region as part of their broader ESG strategies.

The collaboration aims to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and drive sustainability in the mining sector.

The partnership will see the trial of two Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) CAT 793 haul trucks starting in the second half of 2024, and two Komatsu (TSE:6301) 930 haul trucks beginning in 2026. BHP will use the Caterpillar haul trucks, while Rio Tinto will focus on the Komatsu models, with the trial outcomes shared between the two companies.

Keep reading...Show less

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Announces Results of Election of Directors

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the " Corporation ") (TSX: LIF) announced the results of the election of directors at its annual and special meeting of holders of common shares held today by way of a hybrid meeting conducted virtually and in person.

The following nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated April 8, 2024 were elected as directors of the Corporation. The vote was conducted by ballot online and in person. The number of common shares voted for or against the election of each director was as indicated below:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

To the Holders of Common Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC" or the "Corporation") present the first quarter report for the period ended March 31, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cyclone Metals

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) (Cyclone or the Company) is focused on developing Iron Bear, its 100% owned Iron Ore Project, located in the Labrador Trough region of Canada. The Company also has investments in several exploration and mining projects, providing exposure to lithium, iron ore, copper, and gold (refer to Annexure 2) which include shares in listed ASX entities valued at $5.4m as of 29th April 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

