L3Harris to Provide Communication Systems to Support German Forces

L3Harris to Provide Communication Systems to Support German Forces

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has received two Foreign Military Sales orders for Falcon ® systems to support Germany's Digitalization Land Based Operations (D-LBO) and special operations forces requirements.

"The battle-tested Falcon systems will enhance German forces' secure, interoperable communications with European Union and NATO allies," said Chris Aebli, President, Mission Critical Communications, Communications & Spectrum Dominance, L3Harris. "These software-defined systems and robust waveforms will give German soldiers and special operators more reliable connectivity under any circumstance – in all regions of the world – with the flexibility to add capability, as needed, through simple software updates."

The new orders are expected to be delivered this year, continuing the company's decades-long support of the German armed forces. L3Harris received multiple orders under the D-LBO program . L3Harris will continue providing its German customer with in-region support and expertise.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris is the Trusted Disruptor in defense tech. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.

Media Contacts :
Jason Simpson
Communications & Spectrum Dominance
Jason.Simpson01@L3Harris.com
603-400-9285

Sara Banda
Corporate
Media@L3Harris.com
321-306-8927

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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