L3Harris to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

L3Harris to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) Chairman and CEO Christopher Kubasik and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Ken Sharp will present at the Bernstein 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 27, in New York City. The presentation will stream live on L3Harris.com , with a recording available following the event.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris is the Trusted Disruptor in defense tech. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.

Tony Calderon
Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@L3Harris.com
321-727-4450

Sara Banda
Media Relations
Media@L3Harris.com
321-306-8927

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