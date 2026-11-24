L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) President and CEO Sam Mehta and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Ken Sharp will present at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 3, in New York City. The presentation will stream live on L3Harris.com , with a recording available following the event.
Mehta and Sharp will also present at the Bernstein Insights 5th Annual Industrials & Energy Forum at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 8, in New York City. The presentation will stream live on L3Harris.com , with a recording available following the event.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris is the Trusted Disruptor in defense tech. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.
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John Sweeney
Investor Relations
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Sara Banda
Media Relations
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