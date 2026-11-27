L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) will host an investor site visit on Tuesday, Dec. 1, in Rochester, New York.
President and CEO Sam Mehta will lead the session, which will also include presentations by the company's Communications & Spectrum Dominance and Missile Solutions segment presidents. L3Harris' Rochester-based business leaders will also participate.
The presentation portion of the event will be available to the public through a live, listen-only webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Registration for the webcast will be available at L3Harris.com . The investor deck for the event will be available on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 8 a.m. ET and a recording will be available following the event.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris is the Trusted Disruptor in defense tech. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.
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John Sweeney
Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@L3Harris.com
321-724-3170
Sara Banda
Media Relations
Media@L3Harris.com
321-306-8927