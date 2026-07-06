L3Harris Sets Date for Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release

L3Harris Sets Date for Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) will release its second quarter 2026 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

The company will then host an earnings call on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 5 p.m. ET. Participants are encouraged to listen via webcast at L3Harris.com . A replay of the call will also be available on L3Harris.com following the event.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris is the Trusted Disruptor in defense tech. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.

Tony Calderon
Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@L3Harris.com
321-724-3170

Sara Banda
Media Relations
Media@L3Harris.com
321-306-8927

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