L3Harris Receives $121 Million in Orders to Support Army Command and Control

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has received multiple production orders in support of the U.S. Army, with a combined value of $121 million, for a Low-Cost Data Radio (LOCODA) solution to assist Army Command and Control requirements.
"Our LOCODA solution leverages existing installation kits to rapidly field an enhanced version of vehicle communications, which allow battlefield commanders to access Army Command and Control applications with multiple transport options from a single platform quickly and with minimal training," said Chris Aebli, President, Communications & Spectrum Dominance, L3Harris. "The program leverages existing installation kits and enables them to support new and emerging requirements, saving the Army time and money while delivering a more powerful capability than previously fielded."
The L3Harris LOCODA will support a wide range of capabilities, including narrowband and wideband waveforms, anti-jam capabilities, low probability of intercept/low probability of detection waveforms, Mobile Ad Hoc Network Technology waveforms and Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio Systems.
L3Harris continues to deliver against the Army's needs for data and voice at the edge with options tailored for mission requirements.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris is the Trusted Disruptor in defense tech. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about order values and system capabilities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
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Media Contacts :
Sara Staple
Communications & Spectrum Dominance
Sara.Staple@L3Harris.com
585-720-8693
Sara Banda
Corporate
Media@L3Harris.com
321-306-8927