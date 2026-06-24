L3Harris Plans Arkansas Facility Expansion for PAC-3 Propulsion Production

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) broke ground on two additional facilities to support increased production capacity for the U.S. Army's PAC-3® propulsion systems, further reinforcing the Department of War's modernized Arsenal of Freedom and the nation's ability to meet rising demands.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260624309409/en/
L3Harris has broken ground on additional PAC-3 propulsion buildings, which will be located on the company's Arkansas Advanced Propulsion Facilities campus in Camden. (Photo by L3Harris)
The additional buildings will be located on the company's Arkansas Advanced Propulsion Facilities (AAPF) campus in Camden.
"We're self‑funding these new facilities in Arkansas to move at the speed this mission requires," said Christopher Kubasik, Chairman and CEO, L3Harris. "This expansion boosts our ability to deliver PAC‑3 propulsion faster and at greater quantities, while strengthening military readiness and providing proven capability our warfighters depend on."
L3Harris produces the PAC-3 MSE interceptor's advanced two-pulse solid rocket motor, Attitude Control Motors, and the Lethality Enhancer. The two new PAC-3 propulsion facilities include a ~75,000 square feet cast, cure and final assembly facility and a ~70,000 square feet case preparation facility. The facilities will incorporate several advanced manufacturing capabilities, including automated X-ray inspection systems leveraging AI for rapid defect detection, fully automated casting, and expanded curing capacity designed to accelerate production throughput.
L3Harris and Arkansas state leaders broke ground on the broader AAPF campus last year as part of an ongoing effort to build modernized solid rocket motor production facilities at key sites across the nation. The AAPF will specialize in the production of medium and large solid rocket motors supporting tactical and air defense missiles, missile defense targets, interceptors, hypersonic vehicles and emerging missile defense needs.
L3Harris is building approximately 60 facilities and expanding its manufacturing footprint by nearly 1 million square feet across the company's production sites in Alabama, Arkansas and Virginia.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris is the Trusted Disruptor in defense tech. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may be identified by the use of the words such as "expect," "will" or similar expressions. In addition, statements about order values and system capabilities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including continued funding up to the full contract value and other risks set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260624309409/en/
Media Contacts :
Meaghan Cox
Missile Solutions
Meaghan.Cox@L3Harris.com
256-206-6504
Sara Banda
Corporate
Media@L3Harris.com
321-306-8927