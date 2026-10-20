L3Harris Opens Next?Generation Solid Rocket Motor Facility to Boost Production Capacity

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) joined federal, state and local leaders today to open the new Arsenal of Freedom solid rocket motor production facility in Camden. L3Harris designed the facility to double current capacity, with additional growth available.
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L3Harris, joined by federal, state and local officials, opened its newest solid rocket motor factory of the future in Camden, Arkansas.
The new facility, along with additional propellant processing facilities, will support production for the U.S. Army's Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS). The new footprint centralizes production of the solid rocket motors that power the surface-to-surface precision fires capability.
The completion of this facility is part of a $216 million cooperative agreement the company signed with the Department of War in 2023 to support the increased demand for tactical missiles, including Javelin, Stinger and the GMLRS. The Department's Defense Production Act Title III cooperative agreement with L3Harris included building new facilities at its Camden, Arkansas, and Orange County, Virginia, locations, as well as equipment and digital upgrades at the Huntsville, Alabama, facilities.
"Rocket propulsion is a vital national security capability," said Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment Michael P. Duffey. "This state-of-the-art facility enhances L3Harris' capabilities and represents a critical leap forward in solid rocket motor production capacity, ensuring the joint forces and our allies maintain a resilient, responsive, and secure supply chain for precision munitions to support our warfighters."
"The opening of this facility is a reminder that Camden, Arkansas, is an anchor of the defense industry and a critical component of the Arsenal of Freedom," said Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. "I was honored to take part in the groundbreaking for their Arkansas Advanced Propulsion Facilities campus late last year, and I'm excited they are officially opening the doors on this new facility where they will soon begin producing motors. This is a great moment for the people of Camden, the state of Arkansas, and the United States. Thank you to the team at L3Harris for their commitment to freedom and for choosing to call Arkansas home."
"The opening of this state-of-the-art facility marks a major step forward in strengthening the solid rocket motor industrial base our nation and its allies urgently need," said Ken Bedingfield, President, Missile Solutions, L3Harris. "This facility showcases the power of government-industry collaboration as well as the expansion model we're implementing nationwide, bringing together advanced automation, digital manufacturing and highly trained artisans to accelerate production with the speed, quality and reliability our warfighters demand."
"Arkansas has long played an important role in strengthening our national defense, and L3Harris' latest investment in Camden is a testament to its confidence in the community and our state's pro-business climate. Increasing capacity to produce solid rocket motors will help ensure our soldiers have the tools they need to defend our nation. Our delegation has proudly supported efforts, including establishing a new regional workforce training center, to enhance Camden's reputation as a critical hub within America's defense industrial base," said Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark.
"L3Harris' new solid rocket motor production facility in Camden is a welcome investment that further proves Arkansas is the defense capital of America. The company's ongoing expansion will bring new jobs to the region while also producing the tools needed to keep our country safe. I'm proud to have worked with our congressional delegation, Governor Sanders, and the U.S. Army to help bring this project to our state, and I'm pleased to see it come to fruition," said Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.
"The Fourth District serves as a vital hub and powerhouse for defense manufacturing. This new ‘Arsenal of Freedom' solid rocket motor production facility will continue to support our nation's munitions arsenal and increase capacity, quality, and speed integral to America's national security. L3Harris' ongoing investments will also contribute greatly to the local economy, bringing new jobs and opportunities for hardworking Arkansans. I'm grateful for their strong partnership with the Natural State and look forward to their continued work to power our national defense right here in Arkansas," said Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark.
"Camden, Arkansas, has become a critical hub for aerospace and defense manufacturing for the United States and its allied nations, producing the essential armaments that protect us day-in and day-out," said Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Hugh McDonald. "L3Harris has become a major part of the aerospace and defense sector in Arkansas, manufacturing its solid rocket motors at the Highland Industrial Park in Camden. With the ribbon cutting of its state-of-the-art Arsenal of Freedom facility, L3Harris marks an important milestone that moves them, Arkansas, and our nation forward, and we are proud to celebrate this milestone with them."
L3Harris' Camden expansion reinforces the company's long-term commitment to Arkansas, where it continues to modernize facilities and create manufacturing jobs supporting national defense in South Arkansas. The company is executing multiple expansion projects at its Camden site, including the Arkansas Advanced Propulsion Facilities and two new facilities to support PAC-3 propulsion production .
L3Harris is investing billions across Arkansas, California, Virginia and Alabama, building approximately 60 new facilities and incorporating new equipment and processes. These investments are expected to help the company double, triple and quadruple propulsion production rates for a range of key programs.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris is the Trusted Disruptor in defense tech. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about investments and production rates are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
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Media Contacts :
Madison Bonzo
Missile Solutions
Madison.Bonzo@L3Harris.com
502-724-9617
Sara Banda
Corporate
Media@L3Harris.com
321-306-8927