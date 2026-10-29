L3Harris Delivers Record Backlog and Strong Third-Quarter Results

L3Harris Delivers Record Backlog and Strong Third-Quarter Results

Broad-based growth with robust earnings and cash flow; increases full-year guidance

  • Orders of $19.3 billion drove record backlog of $53.2 billion; book-to-bill of 3.2x
  • Revenue of $6.1 billion, up 7%, and up 9% on an organic 1 basis
  • Operating income margin of 13.0%, up 200 bps vs. prior year; segment operating margin 2 of 15.9%
  • Diluted EPS of $3.28, up 33% year-over-year
  • Operating cash flow of $1.4 billion; free cash flow 3 of $1.3 billion, up 195% compared to prior year
  • Guidance Update: Increases bottom end of the revenue guidance range to $23.5 billion to $23.7 billion (prev. $23.2 billion to $23.7 billion), increases GAAP EPS range to $12.25 to $12.35 (prev. $11.80 to $12.00)

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) reported its third quarter 2026 results.

"Our team's exceptional execution delivered solid financial performance in the third quarter. We grew backlog to record levels, underscoring the consistently strong demand for our mission-critical capabilities. Our priority now is to convert that demand into results. We will continue to invest in production capacity and differentiated capabilities across missiles and missile solutions, space, resilient communications and multi-domain sensing, which will enable us to deliver for the warfighter, our customers and our shareholders," said Sam Mehta, President and CEO, L3Harris.

Third-Quarter Summary

Revenue of $6.1 billion increased $401 million compared to prior year, up 7%, and up 9% on an organic 1 basis, driven by double-digit growth in the Space & Mission Systems and Missile Solutions segments. Operating income margin was 13.0%, up 200 bps compared to prior year, driven by higher revenues and continued management of corporate expenses. Segment operating margin 2 was 15.9%, flat to prior year. Third quarter GAAP EPS increased 33% to $3.28 driven by higher volumes, a lower level of corporate expense, lower interest expense and a lower effective tax rate.

Third-Quarter Cash Generation

Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter totaled $1.4 billion. Capital expenditures were $179 million. Free cash flow 3 was $1.3 billion, up 195% over prior year. The Company ended the quarter with $11.0 billion in total debt, $2.5 billion in cash and equivalents and $550 million in short-term investments.

Backlog and Orders

Orders received in the quarter totaled $19.3 billion, resulting in backlog of $53.2 billion. Book-to-bill ratio was 3.2x for the quarter. By segment, Space & Mission Systems book-to-bill was 1.0x, Communications & Spectrum Dominance was 1.9x and Missile Solutions was 11.8x.

FY26 Guidance

Management increases the bottom end of the revenue guidance range to $23.5 billion to $23.7 billion (prev. $23.2 billion to $23.7 billion), increases GAAP EPS range to $12.25 to $12.35 (prev. $11.80 to $12.00) and maintains FY26 Free Cash Flow guidance of $3 billion 3 .

Third Quarter & Recent Business Highlights

  • Captured a $6.3 billion (excluding escalations), seven-year undefinitized contract to scale propulsion production for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system
  • Captured a $4.7 billion (excluding escalations), seven-year undefinitized contract to scale propulsion production for the PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptor
  • Announced a $250 million follow-on contract to manufacture standard-range Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) propulsion units
  • Secured more than $500 million in VAMPIRE C-UAS orders from the United States and allies. Delivered the first VAMPIRE units to the U.S. Army for hostile drone defense just two months after receiving their order
  • Awarded an $876 million contract modification to advance the development and production preparation of the U.S. Navy Next Generation Jammer Low Band (NGJ-LB) tactical electronic warfare system
  • Opened the ‘Arsenal of Freedom' solid rocket motor production facility in Camden, Arkansas in October – one of approximately 60 new facilities being built to address rising demand for munitions
  • Completed the launch of NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope with L3Harris' 2.4-meter Optical Telescope Assembly (OTA), which serves as Roman's eye, as well as L3Harris' radiation-hardened electronics, which keep the telescope in operation approximately 1 million miles from Earth

1 Organic revenue is a non-GAAP Financial Measure as defined by Regulation G and reconciled to GAAP in Table 5.

2 Segment operating margin is a non-GAAP Financial Measure as defined by Regulation G and reconciled to GAAP in Table 4.

3 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP Financial Measure as defined by Regulation G and reconciled to GAAP in Table 6.

SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS

Third Quarter

Year to Date

2026 Guidance

($ millions, except per share data)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenue

Space & Mission Systems

$

3,093

$

2,803

$

9,049

$

7,984

~$11.9B

(Prior: ~$11.7B)

Communications & Spectrum Dominance

1,995

1,935

5,793

5,605

~$7.9B

(Prior: ~$8B)

Missile Solutions

1,057

1,008

3,101

2,773

~$4.1B

(unchanged)

Intersegment

(80

)

(88

)

(253

)

(292

)

Segment revenue 1

6,065

5,658

17,690

16,070

Other 2

(5

)

1

(5

)

147

Revenue

$

6,060

$

5,659

$

17,685

$

16,217

$23.5B - $23.7B

(Prior: $23.2B - $23.7B)

Operating income

Space & Mission Systems

$

338

$

299

$

941

$

826

mid 10%

(unchanged)

Communications & Spectrum Dominance

502

477

1,489

1,378

mid 25%

(unchanged)

Missile Solutions

127

124

381

336

low 12%

(unchanged)

Segment operating income 1

967

900

2,811

2,540

Unallocated corporate items and other, net (see Table 4)

(181

)

(279

)

(719

)

(823

)

Operating income

$

786

$

621

$

2,092

$

1,717

Operating margin

13.0

%

11.0

%

11.8

%

10.6

%

Segment operating margin 1

15.9

%

15.9

%

15.9

%

15.8

%

Low 16%

(unchanged)

Tax rate

Effective tax rate

14.9

%

18.5

%

14.6

%

15.7

%

GAAP EPS

Diluted EPS

$

3.28

$

2.46

$

9.13

$

6.92

$12.25 - $12.35

(Prior: $11.80 - $12.00)

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

186.9

188.1

187.5

188.6

Cash flow

Cash from operations

$

1,439

$

546

$

2,223

$

1,144

$3.6B

(unchanged)

Free cash flow 3

$

1,260

$

427

$

1,837

$

878

$3.0B

(unchanged)

Repurchases of common stock

$

73

$

176

$

598

$

998

Dividends paid

$

234

$

225

$

704

$

678

1 Segment revenue, segment operating income and segment operating margin are non-GAAP Financial Measures as defined by Regulation G and reconciled to GAAP in Table 4. A reconciliation of segment operating margin on a forward-looking basis to GAAP is not available without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of items for exclusion from the GAAP measure. We are unable to address the probable significance of this information, the variability of which may have a significant impact on future GAAP results.

2 Revenue attributable to our corporate headquarters, which includes amortization of program investment asset recognized in connection with DoW strategic investment in 2026. Year to date 2025 includes our divested Commercial Aviation Solutions business CAS disposal group.

3 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP Financial Measure defined and reconciled to GAAP in Table 6. Net cash provided by operating activities is anticipated to be approximately $3.6 billion and capital expenditures are anticipated to be approximately $600 million. As of third quarter 2026, we no longer include proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment, net. Prior periods have been recast for comparability.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples include, but are not limited to: planned investments and capacity expansion; our pipeline and backlog expansion; 2026 guidance; the impact of recent and expected contract awards; the 2028 financial framework; the impact of the global security environment; projections of other financial items; and assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and information currently available to management, and are not guarantees of future performance or actual results. Important risks that could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements or from our historical results include, but are not limited to, risks arising from: competitive markets; U.S. Government spending priorities; changes in contract mix; unilateral contract action by the U.S. Government or unexpected issues related to the DoW's investment in our subsidiary; uncertain economic conditions; future geo-political events; supply chain disruptions; indebtedness; interest rates and other market factors; and changes in effective tax rate or additional tax exposures. These and other important risks that could impact forward-looking statements are described more fully in the " Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K for fiscal 2025 and subsequent Form 10-Q filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are qualified by the cautionary statements in this section, and we have no duty to and disclaim any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.

Table 1 - Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)

Third Quarter

Year to Date

($ millions, except per share amounts)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenue

$

6,060

$

5,659

$

17,685

$

16,217

Cost of revenue

(4,448

)

(4,165

)

(13,169

)

(12,038

)

General and administrative expenses

(826

)

(873

)

(2,424

)

(2,462

)

Operating income

786

621

2,092

1,717

Non-service FAS pension income 1

74

73

224

236

Other non-operating (expense) income, net

(1

)

25

107

51

Interest expense, net

(116

)

(152

)

(381

)

(454

)

Income before income taxes

743

567

2,042

1,550

Income tax expense

(111

)

(105

)

(298

)

(244

)

Net income

$

632

$

462

$

1,744

$

1,306

Subsidiary preferred stock deemed dividends

(19

)

(33

)

Net income available to common shareholders

$

613

$

462

$

1,711

$

1,306

Earnings per share available to common shareholders

Basic

$

3.29

$

2.47

$

9.18

$

6.96

Diluted

$

3.28

$

2.46

$

9.13

$

6.92

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

Basic

186.1

187.1

186.4

187.6

Diluted

186.9

188.1

187.5

188.6

1 "FAS" is defined as Financial Accounting Standards.

Table 2 - Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

($ millions)

October 2, 2026

January 2, 2026

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,471

$

1,069

Receivables, net

1,640

1,371

Contract assets

3,999

3,566

Inventories, net

1,278

1,219

Short-term investments

550

Other current assets

635

484

Assets of business held for sale

884

Total current assets

10,573

8,593

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment, net

2,833

2,665

Goodwill

19,999

20,010

Intangible assets, net

6,389

6,509

Deferred income taxes

72

76

Other non-current assets

3,940

3,342

Total assets

$

43,806

$

41,195

Liabilities, mezzanine equity, and equity

Current liabilities

Current portion of long-term debt

$

1,815

$

673

Accounts payable

2,182

2,461

Contract liabilities

3,107

2,262

Compensation and benefits

500

482

Other current liabilities

1,237

1,235

Liabilities of business held for sale

113

Total current liabilities

8,841

7,226

Non-current liabilities

Long-term debt, net

9,181

10,443

Deferred income taxes

1,436

1,114

Subsidiary Series A preferred stock conversion feature

203

Subsidiary warrants

163

Other non-current liabilities

2,755

2,777

Total liabilities

22,579

21,560

Mezzanine equity

Redeemable subsidiary Series A convertible preferred stock

987

Total equity

20,240

19,635

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and equity

$

43,806

$

41,195

Table 3 - Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Third Quarter

Year to Date

($ millions)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Operating Activities

Net income

$

632

$

462

$

1,744

$

1,306

Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

267

309

837

913

Share-based compensation

(1

)

35

48

83

Net periodic benefit income

(70

)

(66

)

(209

)

(216

)

Share-based matching contributions under defined contribution plans

51

64

158

200

Net investment gains

(37

)

(7

)

(114

)

(11

)

Change in fair value of subsidiary preferred stock conversion feature and warrants

50

50

Deferred income taxes

63

245

245

151

(Increase) decrease in:

Receivables, net

369

(91

)

(306

)

(474

)

Contract assets

(299

)

180

(437

)

(454

)

Inventories, net

(6

)

(33

)

(61

)

53

Other current assets

26

4

(153

)

(18

)

Increase (decrease) in:

Accounts payable

106

(131

)

(263

)

(93

)

Contract liabilities

169

(86

)

825

91

Compensation and benefits

121

42

16

67

Other current liabilities

14

(227

)

(74

)

(495

)

Income taxes

23

(177

)

18

144

Other operating activities

(39

)

23

(101

)

(103

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,439

546

2,223

1,144

Investing Activities

Capital expenditures

(179

)

(119

)

(386

)

(266

)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment, net

13

20

9

Proceeds from sales of businesses, net of cash divested

539

539

831

Cash used for short-term investments

(550

)

(550

)

Other investing activities

(4

)

(10

)

(15

)

(37

)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(181

)

(129

)

(392

)

537

Financing Activities

Proceeds from issuance of subsidiary Series A preferred stock, net

973

Repayments of long-term debt

(3

)

(3

)

(115

)

(614

)

Change in commercial paper, net

(260

)

210

Repurchases of common stock

(73

)

(176

)

(598

)

(998

)

Dividends paid

(234

)

(225

)

(704

)

(678

)

Other financing activities

1

104

18

105

Net cash used in financing activities

(309

)

(560

)

(426

)

(1,975

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

1

(3

)

18

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

950

(143

)

1,402

(276

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

1,521

482

1,069

615

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

2,471

$

339

$

2,471

$

339

Table 4 - Reconciliation of Revenue, Operating Income and Margin to Segment Revenue, Operating Income and Margin - Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Third Quarter

Year to Date

($ millions)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenue (B)

$

6,060

$

5,659

$

17,685

$

16,217

Other 1

5

(1

)

5

(147

)

Segment revenue 2 (D)

$

6,065

$

5,658

$

17,690

$

16,070

Operating income (A)

$

786

$

621

$

2,092

$

1,717

Unallocated corporate items:

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

147

192

497

579

LHX NeXt implementation costs 3

25

99

Business divestiture-related losses 3

17

27

17

Acquisition, divestiture and transaction-related expenses 3

9

10

49

40

Change in fair value of deferred compensation plan liabilities

(3

)

25

35

48

Segment investment offset 3

39

Other items 4

11

27

72

40

Unallocated corporate items and other, net

181

279

719

823

Segment operating income 5 (C)

$

967

$

900

$

2,811

$

2,540

Operating margin (A) / (B)

13.0

%

11.0

%

11.8

%

10.6

%

Segment operating margin 5 (C) / (D)

15.9

%

15.9

%

15.9

%

15.8

%

1 Revenue attributable to our corporate headquarters, which includes amortization of program investment asset recognized in connection with DoW strategic investment in 2026. Year to date 2025 includes our divested CAS disposal group.

2 Segment revenue is a non-GAAP Financial Measure as defined by Regulation G. We use segment revenue because it reflects the aggregate results of our segments without the impact of corporate headquarters or divestitures. We believe this metric provide investors a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business.

3 Refer to Key Terms on page 11.

4 Includes a portion of management and administration, legal, environmental, compensation, retiree benefits, corporate eliminations and other. Year to date 2025 also includes the divested CAS disposal group.

5 Segment operating income and margin are non-GAAP Financial Measures as defined by Regulation G. We use segment operating income and margin to evaluate our core operating performance because it reflects the aggregate performance results of our segments without the impact of unallocated corporate items and it includes income from investments that are operationally aligned with our business segments. We believe these metrics provide investors a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business.

Table 5 - Organic Revenue - Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation (Unaudited)

2025

Third Quarter

Year to Date

($ millions)

GAAP

Adjustments

Organic

GAAP

Adjustments

Organic

Space & Mission Systems

$

2,803

$

$

2,803

$

7,984

$

$

7,984

Communications & Spectrum Dominance

1,935

1,935

5,605

5,605

Missile Solutions 1

1,008

(103

)

905

2,773

(103

)

2,670

Intersegment

(88

)

(88

)

(292

)

(292

)

Segment revenue

5,658

(103

)

5,555

16,070

(103

)

15,967

Other 2

1

1

147

(146

)

1

Total revenue

$

5,659

$

(103

)

$

5,556

$

16,217

$

(249

)

$

15,968

1 Includes our divested Space Technology disposal group in prior periods.

2 Includes corporate headquarters and our divested CAS disposal group in prior periods.

Table 6 - Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow - Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Third Quarter

Year to Date

($ millions)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

1,439

$

546

$

2,223

$

1,144

Capital expenditures

(179

)

(119

)

(386

)

(266

)

Free cash flow 1

$

1,260

$

427

$

1,837

$

878

1 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP Financial Measure as defined by Regulation G. As of third quarter 2026, we no longer include proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment, net. Prior periods have been recast for comparability. We use free cash flow to evaluate business performance and overall liquidity, and it is a performance metric in our annual incentive plan. We believe free cash flow is useful because it represents the cash generated from operations after reinvesting in our business that may be available to return to stockholders and creditors through dividends, share repurchases, and debt repayments, or to fund acquisitions or other investments. However, the entire amount of the free cash flow is not available for discretionary expenditures because of certain mandatory expenditures, such as debt repayments.

Key Terms

Description

Definition

Acquisition, divestiture and transaction-related expenses

Transaction and integration expenses associated with the Aerojet Rocketdyne acquisition in 2025; external costs related to pursuing acquisition and divestiture portfolio optimization; non-transaction costs related to divestitures; costs related to the carve-out and planned MSL public offering; salaries of employees in roles dedicated to planned strategic transaction activity; and resolution of a procurement contract matter.

Business divestiture-related losses

In 2026, includes a loss recognized in connection with the Space Technology disposal group divestiture, which consists of certain product lines of our Space Propulsion and Power Systems business and the space portion of our Space & Sensors division reported in our Mission Solutions segment through the date of divestiture. In 2025, includes a loss recognized in connection with the CAS disposal group divestiture.

LHX NeXt implementation costs

Includes costs related to workforce optimization costs, incremental IT expenses for implementation of new systems, third-party consulting expenses and other related costs, including costs related to personnel dedicated to this project. The implementation phase of LHX NeXt was completed in fiscal 2025.

Orders

Total value of funded and unfunded contract awards received from the U.S. Government and other customers excluding unexercised contract options and potential orders under ordering-type contracts, such as indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts.

Segment investment offset

Adjustment to eliminate the effect of net investment gains or losses on segment aligned investments included in segment operating income.

Investor Relations Contact:
John Sweeney, CFA, 321-724-3676
investorrelations@l3harris.com

Media Relations Contact:
Sara Banda, 321-306-8927
media@l3harris.com

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