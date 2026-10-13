L3Harris Delivers First VAMPIRE Units to US Army for Drone Defense

L3Harris Delivers First VAMPIRE Units to US Army for Drone Defense

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has started delivering VAMPIRE TM counter-unmanned systems (C-UxS) to the U.S. Army in support of hostile drone defense. Initial deliveries arrived within two months of the Army's $106 million order .

L3Harris' VAMPIRE system is a self-contained weapons solution that is capable of delivering advanced reconnaissance and precision strike against drones and other remotely piloted aircraft. Military forces have used the technology extensively in support of European combat operations, logging more than 350,000 operational hours since 2023.

"From day one, our team has worked side-by-side with the Army to rapidly field VAMPIRE systems," said Chris Aebli, President, Communications & Spectrum Dominance, L3Harris. "U.S. armed forces are now equipped to reliably defend personnel and vital assets against drone threats."

Earlier this year, L3Harris established a new, dedicated VAMPIRE production facility in Huntsville, Alabama, in anticipation of the growing domestic and global need of C-UxS capabilities and increased production of the VAMPIRE system at the facility.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris is the Trusted Disruptor in defense tech. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about order values, system capabilities and future demand are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contacts :

Richard Hillier
Communications & Spectrum Dominance
Richard.Hillier@L3Harris.com
905-638-4178

Sara Banda
Corporate
Media@L3Harris.com
321-306-8927

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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