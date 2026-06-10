L3Harris Delivering Counter-Drone Systems to US Army

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has been selected by the U.S. Army to deliver VAMPIRE TM counter-unmanned systems (c-UxS) to support urgent defense against hostile drones. The Army's order is worth up to $106 million as part of the United States' layered c-UxS defense approach.
The VAMPIRE capability is a self-contained weapons solution that delivers advanced reconnaissance and precision strike against drones and remotely piloted aircraft. Military forces have used the technology extensively in support of European combat operations, logging more than 350,000 operational hours since 2023.
"We've worked with the Army to understand their needs for new counter-UxS systems that can be quickly assembled, delivered, set-up and fired," said Tom Kirkland, President, Targeting & Sensor Systems, Communications & Spectrum Dominance, L3Harris. "VAMPIRE is effective at hunting and engaging drone threats affordably, which enables U.S. armed forces to sustain reliable defense of its personnel and infrastructure."
L3Harris developed and invested in VAMPIRE at the beginning of the war in Ukraine to provide a low-cost solution to eliminate Russian drone threats. In 2026, L3Harris ramped up production of the VAMPIRE system, initiating high-volume production in Huntsville, Alabama. The new production line is a direct response to the United States and its allies' need to combat the persistent drone threat.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris is the Trusted Disruptor in defense tech. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about order values are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
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Media Contacts :
Richard Hillier
Communications & Spectrum Dominance
Richard.Hillier@L3Harris.com
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Sara Banda
Corporate
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321-306-8927