L3Harris Conducts Successful Hot-Fire Test in Major Milestone for Next Generation Interceptor Program

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has successfully completed a hot-fire test of its stage two advanced large solid rocket motor (SRM) for the Missile Defense Agency's Next Generation Interceptor (NGI). L3Harris conducted the test as part of the Lockheed Martin team advancing the effort to strengthen the nation's homeland missile defense.
The hot-fire test validated the system's design integrity, as the SRM ignited and completed a full-duration burn, which provided valuable data to analyze performance characteristics ahead of advanced testing later this year. Engineers conducted the test in a simulated high-altitude, vacuum environment to evaluate system performance in the upper layers of Earth's atmosphere.
"NGI is critical to the security of the United States and will serve as a cornerstone of our homeland missile defense once deployed," said Scott Alexander, President, Propulsion Systems, Missile Solutions, L3Harris. "This successful hot-fire test demonstrates L3Harris' commitment to delivering dependable, high-performance propulsion systems, and we will continue to execute to support NGI's first flight test."
L3Harris is the primary propulsion and control systems provider for NGI, producing both the stage one and stage two advanced large solid rocket motors that boost the missile, as well as the Attitude Control System (ACS) and Divert and Attitude Control System (DACS). The ACS and DACS systems enable precise maneuvering and engagement capabilities critical to intercepting advanced threats.
The company manufactures ACS and DACS components in California and Virginia, and manufactures advanced large solid rocket motors in Alabama and Arkansas, leveraging a distributed industrial base to deliver resilient, mission-ready capabilities.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris is the Trusted Disruptor in defense tech. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.
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Media Contacts :
Jessica Carlton
Missile Solutions
Jessica.Carlton@L3Harris.com
256-922-6185
Sara Banda
Corporate
Media@L3Harris.com
321-306-8927