L3Harris Conducts Successful Hot-Fire Test in Major Milestone for Next Generation Interceptor Program

L3Harris Conducts Successful Hot-Fire Test in Major Milestone for Next Generation Interceptor Program

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has successfully completed a hot-fire test of its stage two advanced large solid rocket motor (SRM) for the Missile Defense Agency's Next Generation Interceptor (NGI). L3Harris conducted the test as part of the Lockheed Martin team advancing the effort to strengthen the nation's homeland missile defense.

The hot-fire test validated the system's design integrity, as the SRM ignited and completed a full-duration burn, which provided valuable data to analyze performance characteristics ahead of advanced testing later this year. Engineers conducted the test in a simulated high-altitude, vacuum environment to evaluate system performance in the upper layers of Earth's atmosphere.

"NGI is critical to the security of the United States and will serve as a cornerstone of our homeland missile defense once deployed," said Scott Alexander, President, Propulsion Systems, Missile Solutions, L3Harris. "This successful hot-fire test demonstrates L3Harris' commitment to delivering dependable, high-performance propulsion systems, and we will continue to execute to support NGI's first flight test."

L3Harris is the primary propulsion and control systems provider for NGI, producing both the stage one and stage two advanced large solid rocket motors that boost the missile, as well as the Attitude Control System (ACS) and Divert and Attitude Control System (DACS). The ACS and DACS systems enable precise maneuvering and engagement capabilities critical to intercepting advanced threats.

The company manufactures ACS and DACS components in California and Virginia, and manufactures advanced large solid rocket motors in Alabama and Arkansas, leveraging a distributed industrial base to deliver resilient, mission-ready capabilities.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris is the Trusted Disruptor in defense tech. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.

Media Contacts :
Jessica Carlton
Missile Solutions
Jessica.Carlton@L3Harris.com
256-922-6185

Sara Banda
Corporate
Media@L3Harris.com
321-306-8927

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

L3Harris Technologies Inc.LHXnyse:lhx
LHX
The Conversation (0)
L3Harris Technologies Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Keep Reading...
Raptor Resources

Eastern Metals Recommences ASX Trading – Aiming to Unlock High-Potential Copper Discoveries in New Brunswick, Canada

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX: EMS) (Eastern Metals or the Company) (to be renamed Raptor Metals Ltd (ASX: RAP)) is pleased to advise it has recommenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today following its acquisition of Raptor Resources Limited (Raptor Resources). HIGHLIGHTS... Keep Reading...
Kanders & Company Completes Acquisition of Antenna and Test Equipment Businesses from L3Harris

Kanders & Company Completes Acquisition of Antenna and Test Equipment Businesses from L3Harris

Launches Fisica, Kanders' New Defense Technology Platform Kanders & Company, Inc. ("Kanders"), a U.S.-based single-family office, announced today the completion of its previously announced acquisition of certain antenna and test equipment businesses from L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) for... Keep Reading...
L3Harris Completes Sale of Non-Core Assets to an Affiliate of Kanders & Company, Inc. for $200 Million

L3Harris Completes Sale of Non-Core Assets to an Affiliate of Kanders & Company, Inc. for $200 Million

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has completed its sale of the company's antenna and related businesses to an affiliate of Kanders & Company, Inc. for $200 million. The deal aligns with L3Harris' portfolio-shaping strategy of divesting non-core assets, with transaction proceeds to be used... Keep Reading...
Cogent Biosciences Appoints Cole Pinnow as Chief Commercial Officer

Cogent Biosciences Appoints Cole Pinnow as Chief Commercial Officer

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced the appointment of Cole Pinnow as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Pinnow is a leader in the biopharmaceutical industry with an impressive... Keep Reading...
L3Harris CEO to Present at Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

L3Harris CEO to Present at Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Chair and CEO Christopher E. Kubasik will present at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 30, 2024. The presentation will be livestreamed and a recording will be available following the event. About L3Harris... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Music Well Drilling Hits High-Grade Gold Shoot

Bahia Metals Delivers 313 Million Tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resources at 0.33% Nickel Total Equivalent for Mangueiros Main Project

Apex Resources Receives TSX Venture Exchange Acceptance to Grant of Option to Tungsten Reserve Corp. to Explore and Mine Tungsten Zones in the Jersey-Emerald Project in BC

Aitenders Technologies Receives Final Approval from CSE and Commences Trading

Related News

base metals investing

Music Well Drilling Hits High-Grade Gold Shoot

base metals investing

Bahia Metals Delivers 313 Million Tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resources at 0.33% Nickel Total Equivalent for Mangueiros Main Project

battery metals investing

Apex Resources Receives TSX Venture Exchange Acceptance to Grant of Option to Tungsten Reserve Corp. to Explore and Mine Tungsten Zones in the Jersey-Emerald Project in BC

gold investing

Barrick, Newmont Settle Nevada Dispute in US$1.95 Billion Deal

uranium investing

DRC Investigates Uranium-Contaminated Cobalt Claims

precious metals investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GEMG

precious metals investing

Gemdale Gold Intersects 5.19m at 14.01 g/t Au within 110m at 1.18 g/t Au at the Pontio Gold Project, Finland