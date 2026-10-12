L3Harris Awarded Solid Rocket Motor Contract with Record Production

L3Harris Awarded Solid Rocket Motor Contract with Record Production

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has been awarded a follow-on contract from Lockheed Martin, valued at $250 million, to manufacture standard-range Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) propulsion units.

"Securing this follow-on award at the highest quantity in program history demonstrates confidence in L3Harris' missile propulsion expertise and our ability to deliver at scale," said Scott Alexander, President, Propulsion Systems, Missile Solutions, L3Harris. "With our investments to expand capacity ahead of need, we're well‑positioned to meet this surge while maintaining the quality our customers expect."

This contract will be fulfilled within the new 60,000-square-foot Arsenal of Freedom facility in Camden, Arkansas, scheduled to open later this year. The new facility will centralize production with advanced automation and robotics designed to streamline each stage of solid rocket motor manufacturing.

L3Harris has produced GMLRS propulsion units for decades, serving as the program's solid rocket motor provider and delivering the system's range, reliability and battlefield performance. The company also manufactures the electronic safe‑and‑arm device and proximity sensor for GMLRS, further strengthening the system's precision and reliability.

L3Harris has doubled GMLRS solid rocket motor output in recent years by leveraging advanced manufacturing techniques and processes, expanding capacity for the U.S. and allied partners.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris is the Trusted Disruptor in defense tech. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may be identified by the use of the words such as "expect," "will" or similar expressions. In addition, statements about capacity expansion are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including continued funding up to the full contract value and other risks set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contacts :

Meaghan Cox
Missile Solutions
Meaghan.Cox@L3Harris.com
256-206-6504

Sara Banda
Corporate
Media@L3Harris.com
321-306-8927

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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