L3Harris Announces New Variants of its VAMPIRE System

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has expanded its VAMPIRE ™ system, demonstrating the company's ability to swiftly respond to the U.S. Department of War and allied partners' urgent need to defeat small unmanned autonomous systems accurately and affordably. The expanded family of systems now includes specialized variants for land, maritime, air and electronic warfare operations.
VAMPIRE is a self-contained platform that delivers advanced reconnaissance and precision strike capabilities against drones and remotely piloted aircraft. The system has supported European combat operations since 2023.
"VAMPIRE users have successfully shot down hundreds of enemy drones," said Jon Rambeau, President, Integrated Mission Systems, L3Harris. "Compared to traditional missile systems, VAMPIRE greatly reduces the cost per effect to defend against drone attacks."
Building on the success of the baseline VAMPIRE system, L3Harris has incorporated additional sensor capabilities, precision weapons, electronic jammers and non-kinetic effects for use across several domains. The system uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to more swiftly detect, engage and defeat small and elusive unmanned threats.
VAMPIRE is one of several programs inside the company's broader Counter-Unmanned Systems initiative . L3Harris has decades of expertise across the enterprise that will help continue to evolve the development of affordable and reliable solutions to combat the rapidly growing threat of unmanned systems across every domain.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor in the defense industry. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.
