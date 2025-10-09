L3Harris Announces New Variants of its VAMPIRE System

L3Harris Announces New Variants of its VAMPIRE System

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has expanded its VAMPIRE system, demonstrating the company's ability to swiftly respond to the U.S. Department of War and allied partners' urgent need to defeat small unmanned autonomous systems accurately and affordably. The expanded family of systems now includes specialized variants for land, maritime, air and electronic warfare operations.

VAMPIRE is a self-contained platform that delivers advanced reconnaissance and precision strike capabilities against drones and remotely piloted aircraft. The system has supported European combat operations since 2023.

"VAMPIRE users have successfully shot down hundreds of enemy drones," said Jon Rambeau, President, Integrated Mission Systems, L3Harris. "Compared to traditional missile systems, VAMPIRE greatly reduces the cost per effect to defend against drone attacks."

Building on the success of the baseline VAMPIRE system, L3Harris has incorporated additional sensor capabilities, precision weapons, electronic jammers and non-kinetic effects for use across several domains. The system uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to more swiftly detect, engage and defeat small and elusive unmanned threats.

VAMPIRE is one of several programs inside the company's broader Counter-Unmanned Systems initiative . L3Harris has decades of expertise across the enterprise that will help continue to evolve the development of affordable and reliable solutions to combat the rapidly growing threat of unmanned systems across every domain.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor in the defense industry. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about counter-unmanned systems are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contacts :
Garrett Kasper
Integrated Mission Systems
Garrett.Kasper@L3Harris.com
636-484-6974

Sara Banda
Corporate
Media@L3Harris.com
321-306-8927

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

L3Harris Technologies Inc.LHXNYSE:LHX
LHX
The Conversation (0)
L3Harris Technologies Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Kanders & Company Completes Acquisition of Antenna and Test Equipment Businesses from L3Harris

Kanders & Company Completes Acquisition of Antenna and Test Equipment Businesses from L3Harris

Launches Fisica, Kanders' New Defense Technology Platform Kanders & Company, Inc. ("Kanders"), a U.S.-based single-family office, announced today the completion of its previously announced acquisition of certain antenna and test equipment businesses from L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) for... Keep Reading...
L3Harris Completes Sale of Non-Core Assets to an Affiliate of Kanders & Company, Inc. for $200 Million

L3Harris Completes Sale of Non-Core Assets to an Affiliate of Kanders & Company, Inc. for $200 Million

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has completed its sale of the company's antenna and related businesses to an affiliate of Kanders & Company, Inc. for $200 million. The deal aligns with L3Harris' portfolio-shaping strategy of divesting non-core assets, with transaction proceeds to be used... Keep Reading...
Cogent Biosciences Appoints Cole Pinnow as Chief Commercial Officer

Cogent Biosciences Appoints Cole Pinnow as Chief Commercial Officer

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced the appointment of Cole Pinnow as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Pinnow is a leader in the biopharmaceutical industry with an impressive... Keep Reading...
L3Harris CEO to Present at Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

L3Harris CEO to Present at Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Chair and CEO Christopher E. Kubasik will present at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 30, 2024. The presentation will be livestreamed and a recording will be available following the event. About L3Harris... Keep Reading...
Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Propulsion Provider for the Next Generation Interceptor

Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Propulsion Provider for the Next Generation Interceptor

Aerojet Rocketdyne, an L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) company, will be the propulsion provider for the Missile Defense Agency's (MDA) Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) as part of the Lockheed Martin team. On April 15, MDA announced it selected Lockheed Martin for NGI, the nation's first line... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

InMed Pharmaceuticals Appoints Mr. Neil Klompas to It's Board of Directors

CHARBONE Hydrogen Successfully Completes the Dismantling of Hydrogen Equipment in Quebec and Announces the Arrival of the Main Components in Sorel-Tracy

CHARBONE Hydrogene complete avec succes le demantelement des equipements d'hydrogene a Quebec et annonce l'arrivee des principales composantes a Sorel-Tracy

Trading Halt

Related News

Gold Investing

Predictive Discovery and Robex Merge, Combining West African Gold Projects

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogen Successfully Completes the Dismantling of Hydrogen Equipment in Quebec and Announces the Arrival of the Main Components in Sorel-Tracy

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogene complete avec succes le demantelement des equipements d'hydrogene a Quebec et annonce l'arrivee des principales composantes a Sorel-Tracy

Battery Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Battery Metals Investing

Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Brokered LIFE Financing of $5 Million

resource investing

Nine Mile Metals Closes Oversubscribed Non Flow Through Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Extensive Gold Mineralisation Intersected at Spargoville