L3Harris and Divergent Sign Teaming Agreement to Increase Production of Affordable Mass Munitions

L3Harris and Divergent Sign Teaming Agreement to Increase Production of Affordable Mass Munitions

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) and Divergent Technologies, Inc. have signed a teaming agreement to scale production and enhance capabilities for affordable mass munitions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261012783000/en/

L3Harris Technologies and Divergent Technologies, Inc. have signed a teaming agreement to scale production and enhance capabilities for affordable mass munitions.

L3Harris Technologies and Divergent Technologies, Inc. have signed a teaming agreement to scale production and enhance capabilities for affordable mass munitions.

The two companies will initially seek to leverage Divergent's additive manufacturing processes for L3Harris' Wolf Pack family of munitions, Red Wolf™ and Green Wolf™. Both are part of the company's growing suite of launched effects and modular vehicles, which deliver long-range precision strike and non-kinetic capabilities.

"Today's evolving battlefield demands highly capable, affordable munitions to counter low-cost threats at scale," said Quinlan Lyte, President, Advanced Effects, Missile Solutions, L3Harris. "We look forward to exploring how we can collaborate with Divergent to increase production of our proven systems and accelerate rapid design development of future product family offerings."

"Divergent's capability to rapidly design, manufacture, and supply hardware at scale for critical defense programs is a demonstrated strategic advantage for our customers," said Lukas Czinger, CEO and Co-Founder of Divergent. "We look forward to partnering with L3Harris to apply DAPS to production programs today while identifying opportunities to accelerate development and scale manufacturing across future aerospace and defense systems."

L3Harris' launched effects portfolio has completed 60 flight demonstrations of its unmanned air vehicles, including launches from fixed-wing, rotary-wing and ground-based platforms. The flexible platforms are designed for adaptability, incorporating sophisticated software that enables real-time in-flight collaboration and dynamic re-targeting, while also supporting the coordinated swarming of autonomous aircraft.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris is the Trusted Disruptor in defense tech. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.

About Divergent

Divergent is building the new industrial age. With its manufacturing platform, DAPS™, the company designs, builds, and assembles structures and solutions across critical industries. Established in 2014, with multiple, adaptive factories, its work enables products across leading aerospace, defense, and industrial programs. Visit divergent.us to learn more.

Media Contacts :
Marissa Cote
L3Harris Technologies
Marissa.Cote@L3Harris.com
801-425-4269

Nicole Ryan
Divergent Technologies, Inc.
NRyan@divergent.us
310-339-0295

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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