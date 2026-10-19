L3Harris Advances US Navy Next Generation Jammer Low Band Program with $876 Million Award

L3Harris Advances US Navy Next Generation Jammer Low Band Program with $876 Million Award

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has received an undefinitized contract modification award from the U.S. Navy for the next engineering and manufacturing phase of the Next Generation Jammer Low Band program (NGJ-LB). The effort, worth $876,440,942, supports an accelerated timeline for NGJ-LB, aligning with the Department of War's priority of delivering expedited capability to the warfighter.

The NGJ-LB will advance the Navy's ability to disrupt and degrade enemy radar and communications by integrating sophisticated jamming capabilities with faster processing. L3Harris' modular, open-system architecture will also simplify maintenance and help enable seamless upgrades. NGJ-LB will operate with joint and allied forces, which will allow growth capacity for future technology integration.

The award builds on the company's support for the Navy's airborne electronic attack (AEA) mission, including the AN/ALQ-99 Tactical Jamming System, which continues to play an important role in fleet operations. Together, these programs demonstrate a commitment to sustaining today's mission while advancing the next generation of capability.

"This program enhances the ability to counter adversaries operating in lower-frequency bands," said Chris Aebli, President, Communications & Spectrum Dominance, L3Harris. "We're moving fast to deliver a system that equips aviators to counter those threats from safer, extended distances."

"This investment reflects the important role Utah plays in strengthening U.S. national defenses," said Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah. "L3Harris and its talented workforce are developing cutting-edge capabilities that will help our Navy stay ahead of evolving threats and keep our service members safe. I'm proud to see this critical work happening right here in Utah and supporting our national security for years to come."

"Utah continues to lead the way in cutting edge technology to protect our country and the courageous men and women who serve America in our armed forces," said Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah. "I congratulate the hundreds of Utahns supporting the NGJ-LB program in Salt Lake City and look forward to new frontiers in national defense being forged in our own backyard."

"Utahns support national defense, and the work being done at L3Harris is part of that priority," said Rep. Celeste Maloy, R-Utah. "This award means Utah workers will help give our Navy the tools it needs to stay ahead of emerging threats."

L3Harris will deliver non-recurring tooling and equipment and associated labor; delivery of system demonstration test article pods; additional cybersecurity and system security development; and product, logistics, test and evaluation, and software support to the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command in support of the engineering and manufacturing development phase. Testing will continue to support the Navy's delivery schedule.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris is the Trusted Disruptor in defense tech. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about contract or program values, system capabilities and expected demonstrations are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contacts :

Spencer Joseph
Communications & Spectrum Dominance
Spencer.Joseph@L3Harris.com
801-209-8119

Sara Banda
Corporate
Media@L3Harris.com
321-306-8927

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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