Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

How Will the US Election Affect the Crypto Industry?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Should You Invest in Silver Bullion? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Astral’s Group Gold Mineral Resource Increases to 1.46Moz with Updated Feysville MRE

Argentina Lithium Announces Receipt of Drill Permit for the Paso de Sico Property at its Rincon West Lithium Project

Vertex Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Ashburton Mineralisation Expands as Project Delivers Wide and High-grade Uranium Drill Results

JZR Gold Provides Update on Vila Nova Gold Project

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Greenland's First Spodumene Pegmatite in Major Evolved Pegmatite Field

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Controlled Thermal Resources

Adisyn

AI1:AU

Red Metal Resources

RMES:CC

Mawson Finland Limited

MFL:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
King River Resources Limited

Kurundi Main Assay Results Tennant Creek

King River Resources Ltd (ASX: KRR) is pleased to provide the following update on results for the 2024 drilling at Kurundi Main prospect. Drilling focused on extending previously discovered high grade gold mineralisation (reported in 2022) and testing alternative structural positions identified in detailed drone magnetics completed in 2023 (KRR ASX: 28 June 2024). Significant results have been returned (Figure 1) including the discovery of a new high grade gold zone 250m south of the central main workings with best result of:

  • TTRC098: 9m @ 1.62g/t Au from 49m including 1m @ 12.75g/t Au from 53m.

Other high-grade results include:

  • TTRC103: 3m @ 8.3g/t Au from 35m including 1m @ 16.25/t Au from 36m at the central main zone.
  • TTRC092: 5m @ 2.14g/t Au from 38m including 1m @ 6.39g/t Au from 40m at the central main zone.
  • TTRC110: 2m @ 5.11g/t Au from 44m including 1m @ 6.33g/t Au from 45m at the northern workings

Also, a possible new style of mineralisation on a porphyry-basalt contact, footwall to the central main mineralized zone has been identified (requires further investigation - see Central Target Area section below) with an intersection of:

  • TTRC103: 2m @ 10.93g/t Au from 51m including 1m @ 20.75g/t Au from 51m.

All intersections are stated as down hole widths which are close to true width for the Kurundi Main structure. A second phase of drilling has commenced to test the new southern high-grade zone and continue exploring the other Kurundi Main targets.

Figure 1: Kurundi Main Prospect 2024 drilling (blue dots) with best new results (yellow labels). 2022 drilling shown as black dots.

A total of 28 RC holes for 1,986m have been completed (results listed in Table 2) testing 3 main targets: (1) northern and southern extensions of the Kurundi structure up to 1km from the central main workings, (2) testing the plunge of the central high-grade shoot intersected in 2022 drilling, (3) testing mineralisation deeper under the central main workings.

Central Target Area:

Drilling has confirmed a southerly plunge to the central main high grade gold mineralisation identified in 2022 drilling with TTRC0103 and TTRC092 intersecting high grade gold mineralisation (Figure 2). Also, TTRC103 intersected an unexpected high grade gold zone of mineralisation footwall to the central main zone, on the contact between the basalt host rock and a porphyry intrusive unit (cross section in Figure 3). Due to the lack of structure and alteration being visible in the drill chips the result was initially perceived as a sampling error (2 composite samples from this interval returned anomalous results). However, re-assaying of the pulps followed by resampling at 1m intervals confirmed the presence of gold mineralization and eliminated possible sampling and laboratory errors. This possible new style of mineralisation will be investigated thoroughly with reinterpretation, drill hole relogging, multi element analysis, petrography and drilling to understand possible orientations, further targeting and to eliminate the possibility of down hole contamination of samples during the drilling of TTRC103.

In the Central Target Area KRR’s previous 2022 drilling only tested to a vertical depth of 40m. Four new holes have now been drilled to test a vertical depth of 65m. All holes intersected strong structure, alteration and veining confirming the continuation of the central target zone at depth. TTRC105 intersected a broad zone of veining and alteration and returned 10m @ 0.32g/t Au including 1m @ 0.98g/t Au from 68m with mineralisation open at depth and to the south, shown in the long projection below (Figure 2). The presence of strong veining and shearing at depth across the strike of the central zone is very encouraging for further, deeper drilling.

Figure 2: Long projection of the Central Main Kurundi mineralized zone beneath the central workings area. View is perpendicular to the main vein which dips approximately 35o towards 215o. New results shown in yellow boxes, 2022 results shown in grey boxes, light purple box is for the footwall intersection.

TTRC112 was drilled to test a resistivity anomaly identified by 2023 DDIP survey (KRR ASX: 28 June 2024) however no cause for the resistivity anomaly was identified.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from King River Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:krrresource stocksresource investing
The Conversation (0)
Basin Energy

Exploration Program Commences at Virka

Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that work has commenced at the Virka project (the “Project” or “Virka”) following execution of a binding agreement (the “Agreement”) to acquire an exploration portfolio located within Scandinavia.

Keep reading...Show less
Basin Energy Logo

Basin Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Australian flag patch on a mine site.

Western Australian METS Companies Awarded AU$1.25 Million in Funding

The Minerals Research Institute of Western Australia (MRIWA) said on Wednesday (October 30) that it is awarding five companies with research funding through its Mining Equipment, Technology and Services (METS) Innovation Program.

The funding totals AU$1.25 million, with Aquirian (ASX:AQN), Total Marine Technology, Big Roller Overland Conveyor Company, Electric Power Conversions Australia and CMG Operations receiving AU$250,000 each.

The WA government said it prioritizes “projects that will directly accelerate the development of companies, products and new markets benefiting the Western Australian economy” for the METS Innovation Program.

Aquirian, the only publicly listed company receiving the grant, will allocate the funding for developing automation for its existing Collar Keeper system. This would allow the driller to stay inside the cab, reducing personnel risk in drilling.

Keep reading...Show less
Ronin Resources

Ronin Resources Applies for Gold-Silver Project in San Juan, Argentina

Ronin Resources Ltd (ASX: RON) (Ronin or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has submitted mineral exploration applications over 23,637 hectares (236.37 km2) prospective for gold-silver mineralisation in the San Juan Province of Argentina. The La Punilla Gold-Silver Project is accessible from the San Juan town of Rodeo, via the same road intended to access BHP and Lundin Mining’s Filo de Sol and Josemaría projects.

Keep reading...Show less
Provaris

Provaris Energy Quarterly Activities Report

Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX: PV1, Provaris, the Company) is pleased to provide the following summary of the Company’s development activities for the quarter that ended 30 September 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Basin Energy

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 30 September 2024

Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide an overview of activities for the period ending 30 September 2024 (‘Quarter’, ‘Reporting Period’) and an accompanying Appendix 5B.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Bonanza Grade Gold Results at Flicka Lake

Best Intersection – 67m @ 3,074 ppm TREO from Latest Jupiter Drilling

MBK’s Saudi JV Wins Exploration License in Saudi Arabia

Completion of Capital Raising

Related News

gold investing

Bonanza Grade Gold Results at Flicka Lake

rare earth investing

Best Intersection – 67m @ 3,074 ppm TREO from Latest Jupiter Drilling

copper investing

MBK’s Saudi JV Wins Exploration License in Saudi Arabia

cleantech investing

Completion of Capital Raising

Nickel Investing

Blackstone Completes Institutional Component of Entitlement Offer

gold investing

Metal Hawk Limited (ASX: MHK) – Trading Halt

Uranium Investing

Auking Wins Bid for Saudi Gold Exploration Licence

×