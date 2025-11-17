KORU Medical Systems to Present Promising Results on the Use of the FreedomEDGE® Syringe Infusion System in Infusion Centers at ESID/EHA/SIOPE Focused Symposium 2025

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) ("KORU Medical" or the "Company"), a leading medical technology company focused on innovative and patient-centric large volume subcutaneous infusion solutions, today announced that the Company will present its latest research at the ESID/EHA/SIOPE Focused Symposium 2025 in Vienna, Austria, November 18-20 . The poster presentation, titled "Comparing Mechanical Pump and Manual Push for Short-Duration Subcutaneous Infusions: A Nursing Preference Survey Study," highlights results from a multicenter evaluation conducted by KORU Medical across nine hospitals in Denmark.

The study compared KORU Medical's FreedomEDGE® Infusion System with traditional healthcare provider manual push techniques for short-duration subcutaneous infusions in oncology and immunology settings, evaluating nurse satisfaction, patient experience, usability, and workflow efficiency.

The study results demonstrated:

  • High nurse satisfaction – 91% found the system easier to use, 91% reported faster setup time, 81% experienced reduced hand strain, and 97% reported increased time for patient interaction
  • High patient satisfaction with 73% observing improved comfort
  • 97% of respondents would recommend the FreedomEDGE® Infusion System

The growing adoption of subcutaneous oncology therapies presents both an opportunity and a challenge for infusion centers worldwide. With nurse resources under increasing strain, the FreedomEDGE® Infusion System offers a scalable, hands-free alternative that maintains safety and patient comfort while improving workflow efficiency.

"The insights gained from this multicenter study demonstrate our commitment to advancing the subcutaneous infusion experience through more user-friendly and efficient infusion technologies," said Brent Rutland, KORU Medical's Vice President, Global Medical and Clinical Affairs . "With the FreedomEDGE® Infusion System, we have the opportunity to reimagine not only how subcutaneous treatments are delivered today, but also to explore the potential for future uses in areas such as oncology as we continue to expand the possibilities of large-volume subcutaneous drug delivery. Presenting at this esteemed conference provides a valuable opportunity to share our findings with leading experts in the fields of hematology and immunology."

KORU Medical anticipates filing a 510(k) submission to the FDA for use with a commercialized oncology drug in either the fourth quarter of 2025 or in the first quarter of 2026.

KORU Medical's Freedom Syringe Infusion System enables, simplifies, and enhances the delivery of large-volume subcutaneous drugs. Supporting drug products with various requirements for viscosity, flow rate, and delivered drug volume from 5mL-50mL+, the Freedom System is market proven with:

  • 15+ years of patient self-administration in the home
  • 45,000+ patients and over 2M infusions annually 1
  • 97% adherence rate and 8 on-label subcutaneous drugs 2
  • Distributed across 30+ countries

The ESID-EHA-SIOPE Symposium 2025 brings together experts from the European Society for Immunodeficiencies (ESID), the European Hematology Association (EHA), and the European Society for Paediatric Oncology (SIOPE) to provide a comprehensive platform for exploring how immunodeficiencies can influence hematologic and oncologic conditions and vice versa, how each specialty offers unique insights that contribute to improving diagnosis, treatment, and management strategies.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical develops, manufactures, and commercializes innovative and patient-centric subcutaneous infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The Freedom Syringe Infusion System (the "Freedom System") currently includes the Freedom60 ® and FreedomEDGE ® Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing and High-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets . The Freedom System, which received its first FDA clearance in 1994, is used for self-administration in the home by the patient and/or delivery in an ambulatory infusion center by a healthcare professional. Through its Pharma Services and Clinical Trials business, KORU Medical provides products for use by biopharmaceutical companies in feasibility/clinical trials during the drug development process and, as needed, is capable of customizing the Freedom System for clinical and commercial use across multiple drug categories. For more information, please visit www.korumedical.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, anticipated 510(k) submission. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, uncertainties associated with the governmental shutdown and those risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, which are on file with the SEC and available on our website at www.korumedical.com/investors and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of November 17, 2025. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

References

  1. KORU Medical Estimates and Third-Party Data on File
  2. Rutland B, Bosshard J, Southworth C. Enhancing Drug Adherence and Patient Outcomes: The Role of SCIG Pump Selection in Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Therapy for Primary Immunodeficiency Disease. Poster presented at: National Home Infusion Association Annual Conference; March 23-27, 2024; Austin TX.

Investor Contact:
Louisa Smith
investor@korumedical.com

