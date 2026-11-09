Kopin Expands Massachusetts Footprint to Advance U.S. MicroLED Manufacturing

The expansion is supported by a $1.46 million Investment Tax Credit from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN), a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays, today announced plans to expand with a new headquarters, which will support the company's growing domestic manufacturing capabilities and could create up to 80 new jobs over the next five years. Kopin expects to strengthen domestic manufacturing of MicroLED and optical technologies that address two growing needs: advanced displays for next-generation defense systems and more energy-efficient data connections for AI infrastructure.
"MicroLED is opening new possibilities in how soldiers and pilots see critical information and how AI systems move data," said Michael Murray, Chief Executive Officer of Kopin Corporation. "Realizing that potential requires sustained investment in engineering talent, equipment and domestic manufacturing capacity. The Commonwealth's support helps us build that capacity in Massachusetts, where Kopin has been innovating for more than 40 years."
The expansion will support Kopin's work to apply its MicroLED expertise across advanced defense displays and AI infrastructure. These programs include color MicroLED displays for next-generation soldier and pilot systems and Neural I/o™ , an optical interconnect technology that uses MicroLEDs to transmit data through light. Neural I/o is designed to reduce the energy required to move data between AI processors, addressing a central challenge in scaling AI infrastructure. Relocating headquarters functions to 75 North Drive will free additional space at Kopin's existing 125 North Drive facility for manufacturing expansion and future production programs, with new roles to span engineering, advanced manufacturing, semiconductor processing, and other business functions.
The project is supported by an approximately $1.46 million Investment Tax Credit through the Commonwealth of Massachusetts' Economic Development Incentive Program (EDIP), administered by the Massachusetts Office of Business Development, and an $800,000 grant through the Massachusetts Manufacturing Innovation Initiative (M2I2). The tax credit will support facility and workforce investments , while the grant will fund advanced manufacturing equipment to expand domestic production of MicroLED technology and Neural I/o.
This investment builds on Kopin's work advancing domestic manufacturing, including an additional $18.6 million award from the U.S. Department of Defense under the Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) program to advance color MicroLED technology for next-generation soldier and pilot systems, bringing its total government funding under the program to $34 million. The company was also named Manufacturer of the Year by the Massachusetts Legislative Manufacturing Caucus, following a nomination by State Representative Kate Donaghue.
The headquarters expansion will be implemented in phases, with facility improvements, equipment installation, and operational growth aligned with Kopin's long-term business strategy. Located at 75 North Drive, the headquarters will be adjacent to Kopin's existing operations at 125 North Drive. The new roles will span engineering, advanced manufacturing, semiconductor processing, and other business functions.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes statements that constitute forward looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "guidance," "plan," "estimate," "will," "would," "project," "maintain," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "prospect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "believe," "continue," "opportunity," "potential," and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters.
Forward looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and, in many cases, outside of our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward looking statements. All forward looking statements are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. We undertake no obligation to update forward looking statements except as required by law. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements are detailed in the Company's most recent form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
In addition to the risks described in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully develop, test and commercialize Neural I/o™ and related optical interconnect technologies; the timing and success of research and development activities; the ability to achieve projected technical performance, scalability, reliability and manufacturing objectives; uncertainties associated with modeled performance estimates and assumptions; the results of ongoing transmission-link testing and future demonstrations; the ability to develop production silicon and bring products to market on anticipated schedules, if at all; customer adoption of new data center architectures and optical interconnect solutions; competitive technologies and industry standards; supply chain, manufacturing and cost challenges; the availability of strategic partners and customers; rapid changes in artificial intelligence infrastructure requirements; and general economic, market and industry conditions.
About Kopin
Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN) is a leading developer and provider of innovative display, Optical Interconnect devices and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin's portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics and low-power ASICs and optical interconnect devices for data centers.
For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com .
Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.
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