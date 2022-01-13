Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce all 7 Whole Foods Market retail locations in Western Canada will begin carrying Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods. Komo products are planogrammed to be on the shelves in all 7 stores in early 2022. Whole Foods has expanded to 6 stores within key neighbourhoods in the greater Vancouver area and most recently opened a flagship store in ...

YUM:CC