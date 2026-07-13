Klarna to Publish Q2 2026 Earnings on August 18, 2026

Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, will publish its Q2 2026 earnings on its investor relations website ( investors.klarna.com ) on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, before market open. Klarna will host an earnings webcast to discuss the financial results at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day.
Shareholders and other interested participants can register to attend the webcast here . A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the webcast.
For additional information, visit investors.klarna.com .
About Klarna
Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 119 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. More than one million retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com .
Category: Investor News
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