Kinross to announce Q3 results on October 28, 2026

Kinross to announce Q3 results on October 28, 2026

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K; NYSE: KGC,OTC:KGCRF) (the "Company") will release its financial statements and operating results for the third quarter of 2026 on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, after market close. On Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. EDT Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:

Canada & US toll-free – (888) 596-4144; Conference ID: 9425112
Outside of Canada & US – +1 (646) 968-2525; Conference ID: 9425112

Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):

Canada & US toll-free – +1 (800) 770-2030; Conference ID: 9425112 #
Outside of Canada & US – +1 (609) 800-9909; Conference ID: 9425112 #

You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website www.kinross.com. The audio webcast will be archived on www.kinross.com.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: KGC,OTC:KGCRF).

Media Contact
Samantha Sheffield
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
phone: 416-365-3034
Samantha.Sheffield@Kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact
David Shaver                                 
Executive Vice-President, Investor Relations & Communications                
phone: 416-365-2854                        
InvestorRelations@Kinross.com

Source: Kinross Gold Corporation


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