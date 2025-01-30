Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Kingsrose Mining

Kingsrose-BHP Alliances Announce High Grade Rockchips and Provide Progress Update

Kingsrose Mining Limited (ASX: KRM) (Kingsrose or Company) is pleased to provide a progress update on the Finnmark (Norway) and Central Finland exploration alliances with BHP (Alliances).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • In May 2024 Kingsrose commenced one of the largest scale generative exploration programs in Europe, under Alliances funded by BHP (Figures 1 and 2, see ASX announcement dated 22 May 2024).
  • With the support of BHP’s generative exploration expertise, Kingsrose is applying mineral systems analysis of the mineral belts to identify the most prospective areas for discovery of polymetallic copper- nickel-PGE massive sulphide.
  • US$2.7 million of the combined US$5.0 million committed expenditure for Year 1 of the ‘Project Generation Phase’ of the Alliances has been spent on exploration activities to 31 December 2024.

Finnmark Alliance

  • A 5,067 line km airborne gravity gradiometry survey was completed in 2024 (Figure 1) along with 554 soil samples and 208 rockchip samples.
  • High-grade copper in polymetallic copper-gold-PGE sulphide veins was discovered by Kingsrose in the Porsanger and Virdnechokka areas (Figure 1). These veins may be spatially related to, and used as vectors towards, deeper magmatic sulphide accumulations. Highlight results include:
    • 29.7 % Cu, 1.1 g/t Au, 53 g/t Ag, 0.54 g/t Pd, 0.02 g/t Pt, Porsanger (Sample 14398, Plate 1)
    • 4.4 % Cu, 1.8 g/t Au, 0.50 g/t Pd, 0.06 g/t Pt, Virdnechokka (Sample 14508, Plate 2)
  • Regional-scale helicopter-borne EM surveys will commence in late February to explore for conductive bodies spatially associated with intrusions which may represent massive sulphide mineralisation.
  • These combined datasets will be used to generate follow up targets for field work in summer 2025.

Central Finland Alliance

  • 4,980 line km of drone and ground magnetic surveys were completed in the Haapajarvi reservation, along with 795 soil samples and 87 rockchip samples (Haapajarvi and Suonenjoki) (Figure 2).
  • Newly discovered zones of outcropping mineralisation were identified at the Rehula target (Figure 2), including:
    • 0.46% Cu, 110 ppm Co, 0.03 g/t Pd, Rehula (Sample 13616).

Fabian Baker, Managing Director, commented"We are delighted with both the progress of our exploration programs and continued support from BHP for the Alliances. Systematic exploration using advanced geophysical and geochemical techniques is already returning highly encouraging results which is a testament to the prospective nature of the mineral belts we are exploring for critical minerals copper, nickel and PGEs. With an equally strong and dedicated approach to social and environmental values, we believe the long-term prospects for discovery in these underexplored regions on Europe’s doorstep are high."

Plate 1: Chalcocite-bornite-quartz vein hosted in amphibolite. 29.7% Cu, 0.01% Ni, 1.1 g/t Au, 53 g/t Ag, 0.54 g/t Pd, 0.02 g/t Pt. Porsanger area, sample 14398.

Plate 2: Chalcopyrite-quartz vein hosted in paragneiss. 4.4% Cu, 0.01% Ni, 1.8 g/t Au, 0.50 g/t Pd,0.06 g/t Pt. Virdnechokka area, sample 14508.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Kingsrose Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Canterbury Resources

Drilling Confirms Southern Porphyry Discovery and Extends Higher-Grade Zones at Briggs Copper Project, QLD

Canterbury Resources Limited (Canterbury or the Company) provides an update covering final assay results from its 2024 drilling program at the Briggs Copper Project (Project) in central Queensland. A Scoping Study is scheduled for completion in mid-2025, assessing potential development of a large-scale open pit mine, with ore processing via conventional froth flotation into copper and molybdenum concentrates.

Keep reading...Show less
Cyprium Metals

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM, OTC: CYPMF) (Cyprium or the Company), a copper developer focused on recommencing production at the Nifty Copper Complex in the Paterson region of Western Australia (Nifty), is pleased to report its quarterly activities.

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper CEO Gordon Neal.

World Copper Eyes Strategic Partner to Advance Zonia Copper Project to Production

Following the announcement of a strategic review process, World Copper (TSXV:WCU,OTCQX:WCUFF) President and CEO Gordon Neal said the exercise will help inform a new strategy to develop the Zonia copper project in Arizona.

During an interview at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, Neal said the strategic review, initiated in November, aims to position Zonia for significant advancement despite challenging market conditions.

“The next phase of getting (Zonia) into production is a bankable feasibility study so you can fund it. A bankable feasibility study is going to cost $5 million to $7 million, and we don't have that right now,” Neal said.

Keep reading...Show less

Lundin Mining Pre-Announces Items Impacting the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Lundin Mining logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pre-announcing certain items impacting the Company's quarterly earnings, earnings per share, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA") 1 adjusted earnings 1 and adjusted earnings per share 1 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Keep reading...Show less
Cyprium Metals Limited

Nifty Copper Project Poised to Unlock Value for Cyprium Metals, Report Says

Description

The latest MST Access analyst report values Cyprium Metals( ASX:CYM) at AU$0.10 per share, significantly above its current trading price of AU$0.027. The valuation is underpinned by the company’s dual-track approach to restarting the Nifty copper project, a standout asset with a 20-year mine life and the potential to become one of Australia’s largest open-pit copper producers.

By leveraging existing infrastructure and its low capital intensity, Cyprium is positioned to deliver exceptional returns, according to the report. With plans to secure a strategic partner in 2025 and a fast-tracked production timeline for its Cathode project, Cyprium represents an undervalued opportunity in the ASX copper space.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Report for the 3 Months ended 31 December 2024

Completion of $10 Million Heavily Oversubscribed Placement

×