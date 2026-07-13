Kinaxis Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call on August 6, 2026

Kinaxis Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call on August 6, 2026

Kinaxis ® Inc. (TSX:KXS,OTC:KXSCF), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain planning and orchestration, today announced that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. The call will be hosted on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time by Razat Gaurav, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Yaraskavitch, Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis, followed by a question and answer period. The Company will report its financial results for the second quarter after the close of markets on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE:

Thursday, August 6, 2026

TIME:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

WEBCAST:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/854228135 (available for three months)

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro , combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain — from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Source: Kinaxis Inc.

Media Relations
Matt Tatham | Kinaxis
mtatham@kinaxis.com

Investor Relations
Victoria Hyde-Dunn | Kinaxis
vhyde-dunn@kinaxis.com

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