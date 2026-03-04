Kinaxis Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

Leadership change comes as strong financial performance and AI-driven market momentum underpins long-term strategic growth
Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX:KXS,OTC:KXSCF), a global leader in supply chain orchestration, today announced that Blaine Fitzgerald, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has advised of his intention to step down from his role to pursue a new career opportunity with a private company outside the supply chain software space. A search will begin for a new CFO immediately. Fitzgerald remains with the company as CFO through May 8, following the company's first quarter 2026 earnings call, to support a smooth transition.
"We are grateful for Blaine's leadership and contributions over the past six years. He has played a key role in strengthening our financial foundation, building out the financial leadership team, and advancing our AI strategy. Thanks to the depth and capability of our Senior Leadership Team, we remain well-positioned for continued success as we begin the search for our next finance leader," said Razat Gaurav, Chief Executive Officer, Kinaxis. "We wish Blaine every success as he embarks on his next chapter."
"During my time at Kinaxis, we've accelerated growth, achieved record profitability, and built strong business momentum. Under Razat's leadership, the company will continue to seize the opportunities ahead in supply chain orchestration and AI, which made this a difficult personal decision," said Blaine Fitzgerald, Chief Financial Officer. "I want to thank the Senior Leadership Team, past and present, for their partnership and for the unique Kinaxis culture we've built together. I am also grateful to our shareholders, analysts, and the broader investment community for their support over the years. It has been a privilege to be part of this journey."
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro , combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain — from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn .
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "could," "should," or similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, general economic and market conditions, industry trends, competitive developments, technological change, customer demand and adoption, the ability to attract and retain key personnel, and other risks described in Kinaxis' most recently filed Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and Kinaxis undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by applicable law.
SOURCE: Kinaxis Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260304995108/en/
Media Relations
Vanessa Cohen | Kinaxis
vcohen@kinaxis.com
647-822-8540
Investor Relations
Rick Wadsworth | Kinaxis
rwadsworth@kinaxis.com
613-907-7613