Kevin Bacon invites players to help build his farm in Solitaire Grand Harvest

Playtika, a global leader in mobile gaming entertainment and technology, announces a new collaboration between Kevin Bacon and Solitaire Grand Harvest, the hit farm-themed solitaire game that combines solitaire gameplay with the experience of running your own virtual farm & growing your crops. Starting today, players are invited to help Kevin build his very own farm directly inside the game.

The collaboration also unlocks a wave of exclusive in-game rewards and surprises for players to discover, with several major releases unlocking in the coming months.

Farming sits at the heart of Solitaire Grand Harvest, giving players a sense of progress and ownership with every session. Kevin is no stranger to farm life himself, sharing a farm in Connecticut, with his wife Kyra Sedgwick, home to goats, pigs, alpacas and horses. Two of their goats are named Macon and Louie, who were an anniversary gift - with Louie apparently convinced he is a miniature horse. Kevin's pigs, meanwhile, are named Johnny and June. Now, he is bringing that same farm life experience into Solitaire Grand Harvest, where players can build up his farm alongside him as he appears throughout their in-game journey.

The launch is the first of three key moments in the collaboration, with more to be revealed as the campaign unfolds, including fresh content, surprises and brand-new ways for players to get involved. The partnership extends well beyond the game itself, backed by a worldwide marketing campaign including TV advertising, digital campaigns and a dedicated influencer campaign, making it one of Solitaire Grand Harvest's most far-reaching partnerships to date.

Kevin Bacon says: "There's nothing like the feeling of building something from the ground up, whether it's on my own farm or now inside Solitaire Grand Harvest. I've always found real peace in farm life - the animals, the land, the slow work of growing something - and I love that players get to be part of that with me here. I'm looking forward to seeing what everyone creates."

Roi Glazer, General Manager of Solitaire Grand Harvest, said: "Having Kevin build his own farm inside Supertreat's Solitaire Grand Harvest brings something new to the world our players already love. From his own animals to his approach to farm life, every part of this collaboration is designed to feel authentic to both Kevin and to what makes our farm special, and we can't wait for players to help him build it from the ground up."

Players can join Kevin in building his farm today by downloading Solitaire Grand Harvest for free on the App Store and Google Play. To follow along, visit Solitaire Grand Harvest on Facebook and Instagram.

About Solitaire Grand Harvest®
Solitaire Grand Harvest allows its community to experience the fun side of farming as they grow and harvest crops, build and design their personal farm and progress through thousands of challenging Solitaire levels. The game provides high value content, and players are constantly exposed to new features and provided with the opportunity to connect with other members of the Solitaire Grand Harvest community online.

About Playtika®
Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide. For more, visit playtika.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49cea6f2-2bc5-4aa0-b966-ad150328c5a6

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45dd79d4-21d0-489b-b25d-0917fb6ae29b


For further information - Media Contact: press@playtika.com

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