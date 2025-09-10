Kenorland Receives Notice of Exercise of Top-Up Right from Sumitomo and Centerra

Kenorland Receives Notice of Exercise of Top-Up Right from Sumitomo and Centerra

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD,OTC:KLDCF) (OTCQX: KLDCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ("Kenorland" or the "Company") announces that, further to the investor rights agreement dated November 5, 2021 (the "Sumitomo IRA") between the Company and Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. ("Sumitomo") and the investor rights agreement dated May 28, 2024 (the "Centerra IRA") between the Company and Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra"), each of Sumitomo and Centerra have issued to the Company notice of their respective intentions to exercise their 'top-up right' as it relates to certain share issuances completed by the Company and to retain their interests in the Company.

An aggregate of 51,805 common shares of the Company will be issued at a price of $2.028 per share for aggregate consideration of $105,060.54 in accordance with the Sumitomo IRA and Centerra IRA, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, of which 26,162 common shares will be issued to Sumitomo in order to retain its 10.1% interest in the Company and 25,643 common shares will be issued to Centerra in order to retain its 9.9% interest in the Company. A copy of each the Sumitomo IRA and the Centerra IRA, as well as a three-way acknowledgement agreement between the Company, Sumitomo and Centerra governing procedural matters relative to the exercise of equity participation rights under the Sumitomo IRA and Centerra IRA is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile.

About Kenorland Minerals

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD,OTC:KLDCF) is a well-financed mineral exploration company focused on project generation and early-stage exploration in North America. Kenorland's exploration strategy is to advance greenfields projects through systematic, property-wide, phased exploration surveys financed primarily through exploration partnerships including option to joint venture agreements. Kenorland holds a 4% net smelter return royalty on the Frotet Project in Quebec which is owned by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. The Frotet Project hosts the Regnault gold system, a greenfields discovery made by Kenorland and Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. in 2020. Kenorland is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.kenorlandminerals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Zach Flood
President, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Alex Muir, CFA
Corporate Development and Investor Relations Manager
Tel +1 604 568 6005
info@kenorlandminerals.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265770

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Kenorland MineralsTSXV:KLDGold Investing
KLD:CA
The Conversation (0)
Kenorland Minerals

Kenorland Minerals


Overview

Many exploration companies focus on making discoveries by acquiring and drilling properties where historical mines had previously operated, or where other occurrences have been known about. However, one company suggests that a significant opportunity exists to make completely new greenfields discoveries through large-scale systematic exploration in otherwise under-explored regions of world-class mining districts.

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:KLD,OTCQX: NWRCF,FSE: 3WQ0) is a Canada-based mineral exploration company that is focused on making new discoveries through large-scale early-stage exploration within Quebec and Alaska, two of the world's most geologically prospective mining jurisdictions. The company is led by an experienced team of geoscientists with a deep understanding of mineral systems and exploration methodology. Kenorland's approach to exploration is simple: Identify under-explored areas within proven mineral districts, acquire large land positions covering prospective geology, and carry out large-scale, systematic exploration to screen these areas for new mineral deposits. The approach is not novel but the scale at which the company is exploring sets them apart from their peers. The company currently holds and is exploring over 400,000 hectares of ground in these world renowned jurisdictions.

Kenorland Minerals' Company Highlights

  • Well-funded with over $9,500,000 cash in the treasury.
  • Tight share structure with large insider ownership and strong long term shareholders including Quebec-based institutional funds and well-known financiers including John Tognetti and Paul Stephens.
  • Exposure to a vast portfolio of exploration ground with over 400,000 hectares of mineral tenure within Alaska, Quebec and Manitoba.
  • Earn-in agreements with Sumitomo Metal Mining and Newmont Corporation funding exploration on greenfields projects in Quebec.
  • The company recently made a major gold discovery in Quebec in an area with no known previous exploration. Initial scout drilling in early 2020 intersected 29.08 meters at 8.47 g/t gold and 11.13 meters at 18.43 g/t gold. Drilling continuing in Q1 2021.
  • Significant discovery potential on the Healy property which covers a newly recognized large-scale gold system in the Goodpaster district of Alaska. Initial diamond drill testing in Summer 2021.
  • Further significant discovery potential on Kenorland's 100 percent owned Tanacross Project, located in eastern Alaska, which covers a significant cluster of porphyry copper-gold systems. Drilling planned for Summer 2021.
  • A total of three projects being drill tested in 2021 as well as a pipeline of additional projects being advanced through systematic exploration. Continual project generation and evaluation of new opportunities.
  • Kenorland acquired district-scale land package in Ontario's Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt by staking, 65,657 hectares of mineral claims.
Get access to more exclusive Gold Stock profiles here.
Keep reading...Show less

Large-scale Exploration, Significant Discovery Potential in Quebec and Alaska

Kenorland Options Hunter Project to Centerra Gold Inc

Kenorland Options Hunter Project to Centerra Gold Inc

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: NWRCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ("Kenorland" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a property option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with a wholly owned subsidiary of Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra") (TSX: CG) (NYSE: CGAU) pursuant to which Kenorland has agreed to grant to Centerra the option to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Hunter property (the "Project"), located within the southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt, in Quebec.

Zach Flood, CEO of Kenorland Minerals states, "We're looking forward to working with Centerra on the Hunter Project and to kick-off another large-scale systematic greenfields exploration initiative in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. We believe this prospective region is generally under-explored due to the extensive glacial cover masking the bedrock geology and we look forward to advancing the project towards discovery with our newest partner."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kenorland Minerals Begins Drilling at Regnault, Quebec

Kenorland Minerals Begins Drilling at Regnault, Quebec

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: NWRCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ( "Kenorland" or "the Company" ) is pleased to announce the commencement of the Q1 2022 winter exploration program at the Regnault gold discovery within the Frotet Project ( "the Project" ), located in northern Quebec and held under joint venture ( "the Joint Venture" ) with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. ( "SMMCL" ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kenorland Minerals intersects 17.96 g/t Au over 15.40m at Regnault

Kenorland Minerals intersects 17.96 g/t Au over 15.40m at Regnault

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: NWRCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ( "Kenorland" or "the Company" ) is pleased to announce initial drill results from the recently completed 17,792 meter diamond drill program at the Regnault gold discovery within the Frotet Project ( "the Project" ), located in northern Quebec and held under joint venture ( "the Joint Venture" ) with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. ( "SMMCL" ). Assays from 32 of the 57 drill holes completed during the program, including 9,824 meters, are reported herein. Results from the remaining 25 holes (7,968 meters) will be reported once all assays have been received and compiled.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
uchi houston

Kenorland Closes $5.2 Million Strategic Investment By Sumitomo

TSX Venture Exchange
Trading Symbol: KLD

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: NWRCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) (" Kenorland " or the " Company" ) is pleased to announce the closing of a $5.2 million strategic investment (the " Financing ") by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. (" Sumitomo ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:KLD

Kenorland Minerals Reports Geochemical Results at the Chebistuan Project and Provides Exploration Update

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: NWRCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) (" Kenorland " or " the Company ") is pleased to report results from its recently completed Phase 2 follow-up geochemical survey at the Chebistuan Project (the "Project" ), located in the northern Abitibi greenstone belt of Quebec and held under an exploration agreement with Newmont Corporation. The company further announces additional planned exploration including detailed prospecting and geophysical surveys at one of the priority target areas within the Chebistuan Project.

Program Highlights

The Phase 2 geochemical survey followed up on multiple anomalous areas of interest defined by the initial regional program (Phase 1) in 2020. A total of 2,121 soil samples were collected for geochemical analysis and 225 till samples collected for gold grain analysis.  The results of the Phase 1 and Phase 2 surveys have outlined multiple gold and pathfinder element anomalies within the Deux Orignaux AOI (Figure  1), which will be further advanced with upcoming prospecting and detailed geophysical surveys, including airborne magnetics, radiometrics and induced polarization (IP), in preparation for drill targeting.

Zach Flood , President and CEO, states, "This is another step forward and a significant development in the systematic exploration of the Chebistuan Project, one of the largest contiguous land packages in Quebec.  We've effectively screened over 170,000 hectares of ground in just over a year and we now have discrete target areas which will see detailed follow-up exploration, including prospecting and geophysical surveys this fall.  We look forward to further advancing these targets with support from Newmont Corporation."

Deux Orignaux AOI

Within the Deux Originaux AOI are several target areas spatially associated with the contact between a clastic sedimentary basin (Opemiska Group) and volcanic rocks along a major structural bifurcation in the geometry of the greenstone belt. Multiple second-order structures at oblique angles to the 1 st order basin-bounding structure form "horse-tail splay" structural patterns through the AOI, which is prospective for orogenic gold deposits (Figure 2). A helicopter-borne magnetic survey and an IP survey are planned over the Deux Originaux AOI, as well as follow-up prospecting, to further vector in towards drill targets.

QA/QC and Sampling Protocols

Soil samples were collected from the B-horizon of soil developed on a till substrate.  Approximately 1 kilogram of material was collected from each sample site and shipped to Bureau Veritas ("BV") in Timmins, Ontario for preparation.  Samples were prepared for analysis according to BV method SS230; sieve individual samples to 230 mesh (-63 microns). Samples were analysed at BV in Vancouver, British Columbia with BV method AQ252_EXT; 30 grams of material digested in aqua regia with an ICP-MS finish.

About the Chebistuan Project

The Project consists of 3,000 claims (161,025 ha) owned 100% by Kenorland. The property covers approximately 100 kilometers of a major east-west trending deformation zone which may represent the continuation of the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone, hosting major gold deposits such as Detour Lake (Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.) and Fenelon (Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd.).  The Chibougamau and Chapais mining camps, which have produced over 6.5 Moz of gold and 1.6 billion pounds of copper historically, are located directly to the east of the Chebistuan property.  The project is largely covered with glacial till and is accessed by a large network of logging roads as well as helicopter.

The Project is currently under an Exploration Agreement with Venture Option with Newmont Corporation. The Agreement provides an option for a two-phased exploration earn-in over 3 years, where Newmont can earn a 51% interest in the Chebistuan Project through certain exploration expenditures and cash payments to Kenorland.  The initial phase of the agreement consists of a property- wide geochemical sampling program, target definition and testing.  Newmont then has the option to earn an additional 29% interest for a cumulative 80% interest (phase two earn-in) in the Chebistuan Project over 6 years by completing a 43-101 compliant pre-feasibility study on a minimum 1.5 Moz Au resource as well as meeting certain cash payments to Kenorland.  The parties may continue to explore and develop the property through an 80% Newmont, 20% Kenorland joint venture or, in the case of a construction decision, Kenorland can elect for Newmont to finance its portion of mine development cost.  If Newmont elects not to continue with the phase two earn in, then ownership interest in the project will switch to 51% Kenorland and 49% Newmont.

Qualified Person

Mr. Jan Wozniewski , B. Sc., P. Geo., OGQ (#2239) is the "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Kenorland Minerals

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSX.V KLD) is a mineral exploration Company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia and based in Vancouver, British Columbia , Canada. Kenorland's focus is early to advanced stage exploration in North America . The Company currently holds three projects in Quebec where work is being completed under joint venture and earn-in agreement from third parties. The Frotet Project is held under joint venture with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. (SMMCL), the Chicobi Project is optioned to SMMCL, and the Chebistuan Project is optioned to Newmont Corporation. In Ontario the Company holds the South Uchi Project under an earn-in agreement with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation. The Company also owns 100% of the advanced stage Tanacross porphyry Cu-Au project as well as an option to earn up to 70% from Newmont Corporation on the Healy Project, both located in Alaska, USA .

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.kenorlandminerals.com

Kenorland Minerals Ltd.
Zach Flood
President and CEO
Tel: +1 604 363 1779
zach@kenorlandminerals.com

Kenorland Minerals Ltd.
Francis MacDonald
Executive Vice President
Tel: +1 778 322 8705
francis@kenorlandminerals.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kenorland-minerals-reports-geochemical-results-at-the-chebistuan-project-and-provides-exploration-update-301404193.html

SOURCE Kenorland Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hands holding eco-themed puzzle pieces with green symbols.

ESG Headwinds Threaten to Shake Global Gold Industry: Report

Gold miners are under intensifying scrutiny over their environmental and social footprints as progress in cutting emissions was overshadowed by worsening sustainability risks in 2024.

The findings of the latest Gold ESG Focus 2025 review highlight a sector struggling to reconcile profitability with the global shift toward climate accountability and responsible resource use.

Keep reading...Show less
Toronto Stock Exchange sign on a stone wall.

Newmont to Exit Toronto Stock Exchange as Cost Cuts Deepen

Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM) is preparing to withdraw from the Toronto Stock Exchange later this month, the latest in a string of moves to streamline operations and rein in costs following its US$15 billion takeover of Newcrest Mining in 2023.

The Denver-based miner said Wednesday it has applied for a voluntary delisting of its common shares from the TSX, effective at the close of trading on September 24.

Keep reading...Show less
Clem Chambers, gold bars.

Clem Chambers: Gold's Top Driver Now, Silver's Coming Boom Phase

Clem Chambers, CEO of aNewFN.com, shares his outlook for gold and silver.

He also shares his thoughts on the broader US economy.

Keep reading...Show less
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security.

And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Keep reading...Show less
Hand labeled "BRICS" cutting paper money with scissors.

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

The BRICS nations, originally composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, have had many discussions about establishing a new reserve currency backed by a basket of their respective currencies.

A BRICS currency was a topic at the 2024 BRICS Summit that took place October 22 to 24 in Kazan, Russia. At the summit, the BRICS nations continued their discussions of creating a potentially gold-backed currency, known as the "Unit," as an alternative to the US dollar.

At the 2024 BRICS summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared on stage holding what appeared as a prototype of a possible BRICS banknote. However, he seemed to back away from previous aggressive calls for de-dollarization, stating the goal of the BRICS member nations is not to move away from the US dollar-dominated SWIFT platform, but rather to deter the "weaponization" of the US dollar by developing alternative systems for using local currencies in financial transactions between BRICS countries and with trading partners.

"We are not refusing, not fighting the dollar, but if they don't let us work with it, what can we do? We then have to look for other alternatives, which is happening," he stated.

The potential BRICS currency would allow these nations to assert their economic independence while competing with the existing international financial system. The current system is dominated by the US dollar, which accounts for about 90 percent of all currency trading. Until recently, nearly 100 percent of oil trading was conducted in US dollars; however, in 2023, one-fifth of oil trades were reportedly made using non-US dollar currencies.

Keep reading...Show less
Metal Bank

Executing WA Gold Strategy

Metal Bank Limited (ASX:MBK) (‘MBK’ or ‘the Company’) advises that it has signed a non-binding term sheet (Term Sheet) with Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) (HAS) for the acquisition of the gold assets of HAS, (subject to due diligence, binding documentation and other conditions precedent including MBK shareholder approval) (Proposed Acquisition), and has commenced a scoping study for the Kingsley and Homestead deposits at the Livingstone Project, furthering its Western Australian focussed gold strategy to expand MBK’s WA gold portfolio and move to production.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Rio Silver arranges $1.3M private placement

Locksley Resources Adds 249 Additional Claims to Landholding of More than 40 sq km of Highly Prospective Critical Minerals Ground in California's Mojave Region

Bold Ventures Announces Prospecting and Sampling Results and Mobilizes Crew to Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Allied Critical Metals Expands Santa Helena Breccia in Borralha with Long Tungsten Intercepts and Confirms High-Grade Trend

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver arranges $1.3M private placement

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Adds 249 Additional Claims to Landholding of More than 40 sq km of Highly Prospective Critical Minerals Ground in California's Mojave Region

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Announces Prospecting and Sampling Results and Mobilizes Crew to Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals Expands Santa Helena Breccia in Borralha with Long Tungsten Intercepts and Confirms High-Grade Trend

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of over $2.5 Million

Precious Metals Investing

Harvest Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Up To $500,000

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Plans Aggressive Program at Zone 3 Extension Mega-Quartz Vein System at its Flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project

×