Fintech Investing News

This funding will grow Kasisto's global AI innovation partnerships and accelerate expansion in the US community banking market

Kasisto creators of KAI the leading digital experience platform for the financial services industry, today announced a $15.5 million Series C extension, led in the United States by Fidelity Information Services, LLC (NYSE: FIS) and internationally by Westpac Banking Corporation (OTCMKTS: WEBNF), with participation from BankSouth . This brings the total Series C funding to $31 million .

Humanizing Digital Experiences (PRNewsfoto/Kasisto, Inc.)

Kasisto is the industry leader in conversational artificial intelligence (AI), and its KAI platform powers the most intelligent and financially savvy digital assistants in the financial services industry. With this additional funding, Kasisto plans to continue investing in product development, strategic go-to-market initiatives, and the expansion of partnerships with top financial services providers.

Digital channel transformation and consumer engagement are top of mind within the financial services industry. Since the start of the pandemic, digital adoption has accelerated at a breathtaking pace. Global fintech companies and financial institutions of all sizes recognize that digital assistants and an exceptional conversational AI platform are key to successfully evolving customer experience and service models.

FIS is a leading provider of financial technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. The company is investing in Kasisto in support of FIS' mission to advance how the world pays, banks and invests.

"We believe the future of banking experiences will become ever more contextual and will be powered by leading AI technologies that create more engaging interactions for every customer," said Stephane Wyper , SVP of FIS Impact Ventures. "We are excited to be investing in Kasisto and exploring opportunities to leverage their KAI technology across our digital banking capabilities to more humanize digital consumer interactions."

Westpac, a multinational financial institution headquartered in Sydney, Australia , and serving more than 12 million customers, has collaborated with Kasisto to apply world-leading AI orchestration technology that seamlessly routes customer requests to the most knowledgeable digital assistant. The result is a more seamless experience for both customers and employees.

"The cycles of innovation are getting faster, and so are the needs and expectations of our customers who want quick, intuitive and personalized service," said Scott Collary , Westpac Group Executive, Customer Services and Technology. "Kasisto's technology has enabled us to evolve from traditional chatbots to a sophisticated, human-like conversational experience, unified for the first time under a single AI orchestration platform. This means customer queries will be answered more efficiently with reduced wait times and fewer hand-offs."

The round was also joined by BankSouth, a US Community Bank in Georgia , and a successful early adopter of Kasisto's multi-tenant KAI platform. BankSouth's deployment of the KAI Consumer Banking product showcases the ways that a digital assistant can not only service customers but help to grow the business.

"We have seen the successful adoption of conversational AI from our online banking customer base, and both our customers and bankers have found Kasisto's technology to be effective and easy to use," said Harold Reynolds , BankSouth Chairman and CEO. "The more we work with this robust platform, the deeper and richer the experience has become for our customers. We fully expect that our highly personalized, digital assistant provided by KAI will be an increasingly integral component of our customers' banking experience, and this investment in Kasisto demonstrates our commitment to making that happen."

"The expansion of our Series C is a resounding vote of confidence in our vision," said Zor Gorelov , Co-Founder and CEO of Kasisto. "The funding will allow us to continue to lead and innovate in the conversational AI space. This year, we have seen our strongest growth to date and expansion in our global and US community banking businesses. I am proud of what we have accomplished and deeply grateful to our talented team that is working tirelessly, with customers and partners, to shape the future of banking."

About Kasisto
KAI is the leading digital experience platform for the financial services industry. Kasisto's customers include J.P. Morgan, Westpac, Standard Chartered, TD, and Manulife Bank, and credit unions such as Fairwinds and Excite – and many more. These financial institutions chose KAI for its proven track record in driving business growth and improving customer experiences. The platform is engaging with millions of consumers around the world, all the time, across multiple channels, in different languages, and is optimized for performance, scalability, security, and compliance. KAI is built with the deepest conversational AI portfolio in the financial industry and is tightly integrated into the fintech ecosystem through partnerships with proven technology providers such as FIS, NCR, Q2 and others. Kasisto is headquartered in New York City , with offices in Silicon Valley and Singapore . Kasisto Singapore Pte Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kasisto. For more information visit kasisto.com . Follow Kasisto on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:
Amanda Hill
amanda.hill@kasisto.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kasisto-raises-additional-15-5-million-from-fis-and-westpac-in-oversubscribed-series-c-round-301609690.html

SOURCE Kasisto

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Fidelity National Information ServicesFISFintech Investing
FIS
Applied UV Installs Patented LumiCide Surface Disinfection Solution into NYC's Mt. Sinai Medical Center Morningside

Applied UV Installs Patented LumiCide Surface Disinfection Solution into NYC's Mt. Sinai Medical Center Morningside

One of The World's Prestigious Hospitals

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary SteriLumen has just installed its patented LumiCide Surface and Drain UVC Disinfecting Systems initially, in 17 patient rooms within the world renowned Mt. Sinai Medical Center Morningside. Mount Sinai Morningside , formerly known as Mount Sinai St. Luke's, is a teaching hospital located in the Morningside Heights neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Announces Release of the IoMT HealthHub

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Announces Release of the IoMT HealthHub

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF) has released the Company's internet of medical things (IoMT) HealthHub into device integrations with Beta research partners for testing purposes.
  • The wellteq HealthHub is the result of an extensive internal development effort to produce an open standard and scalable IoMT platform for distributed virtual care deployments in enterprise health, clinic, pharmacy, and remote locations.
  • The wellteq HealthHub connects, manages, and monitors both standardized medical and non-medical devices for a completely integrated IoMT/IoT intelligent edge solution, allowing for control of any standardized commercial, industrial, residential, or medical smart device - an industry first and must-have for next generation virtual care deployments.
  • The initial market for the wellteq HealthHub will be B2B for both in-market and new-to-market virtual care solutions.
  • wellteq will soon offer its baseline B2B virtual care platform integrating the wellteq HealthHub, wellteq Clinical Vitals Wearable and the wellteq Virtual Care Coaching APP.
  • The IoMT market is projected to grow from $30.79 billion in 2021 to $187.60 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.5%1. While annual digital health spending is projected to reach $660 billion by 20252.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF), (the "Company" or wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 32 countries is pleased to announce the Beta release of its new internet of medical things (IoMT) HealthHub, targeting commercial release later this year.

Based on a survey2of physicians in the United States who serve predominantly Medicare fee-for-service (FFS) and Medicare Advantage (MA) patients, McKinsey estimates that up to $265 billion (about $820 per person in the US) worth of care services - which represents up to 25% of the total cost of care - for Medicare FFS and MA beneficiaries could shift from traditional facilities to the home by 2025, without a reduction in quality or access.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
East Side Games Group to Develop Star Trek-Themed Mobile Game in Partnership with ViacomCBS Consumer Products

East Side Games Group to Develop Star Trek-Themed Mobile Game in Partnership with ViacomCBS Consumer Products

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, announces that it has entered into a multi-year partnership with ViacomCBS Consumer Products (" VCP ") for the worldwide release of a Star Trek: Lower Decks -themed mobile game on iOS and Android.

east side games logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group)

In addition to the storylines and characters from Star Trek: Lower Decks , the mobile game will include characters and stories from across the franchise, reimagining them for fans through the lens of Star Trek: Lower Decks . The Star Trek: Lower Decks -themed game will be developed by East Side Games (" ESG "), in partnership with VCP, utilizing ESGG's proven Game Kit-Idle technology, and will be published by ESG. Australian-based video game company Mighty Kingdom Limited (" MK ") will be co-developing the game alongside ESG, providing the project with MK's franchise knowledge and development expertise. The Star Trek: Lower Decks -themed idle game is expected to launch worldwide in 2022.

The free-to-play mobile game will feature the Star Trek: Lower Decks style and humour to transport players into the Star Trek Universe and will feature characters and settings from across the entire Star Trek library. Be the first to know about the new game by signing up here .

"The Star Trek franchise has had an unmistakable influence on adults and children alike for over 50 years. Being able to bring such a storied franchise to mobile in our trademark idle-game style is an honour for us here at ESGG," said Darcy Taylor , Chief Executive Officer of ESGG. "We're looking forward to sharing this new experience in the Star Trek franchise with everyone from new audiences to Star Trek super fans. This new mobile game is another top tier IP franchise that will only add to an already exciting launch slate in 2022."

ABOUT East Side Games Group

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money , RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and T he Office: Somehow We Manage .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com .

ABOUT STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS

Developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan ("Rick and Morty," "Solar Opposites"), STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos , in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. The Starfleet crew residing in the "lower decks" of the U.S.S. Cerritos , includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome , Ensign Brad Boimler , voiced by Jack Quaid , Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells, and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero . The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship's bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman , voiced by Dawnn Lewis , Commander Jack Ransom , voiced by Jerry O'Connell , Doctor T'Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman , Lt. Shaxs voiced by Fred Tatasciore , Lt. Billups voiced by Paul Scheer and Lt. Kayshon voiced by Carl Tart .

The series is produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin , Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth , and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan . Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse ("Big Mouth"), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Latin America and is distributed concurrently by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on Amazon Prime Video in Australia , New Zealand , Europe , Japan , India and more and in Canada , airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.

ABOUT VIACOMCBS CONSUMER PRODUCTS

ViacomCBS Consumer Products (VCP) oversees all licensing and merchandising for ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, VCP's portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, VCP is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, VCP oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV.

ABOUT MIGHTY KINGDOM LIMITED

Mighty Kingdom delights more than 7 million players every month and designs game experiences with the world's most recognised brands such as LEGO, Disney, Mattel, Funcom, Moose Toys, Spinmaster and more, as well as developing its own original games. Our portfolio of games is crafted from our Adelaide headquarters, with a diverse team of more than 140 developers from across Australia . Led by a desire to engage and delight players, we make exceptional experiences that connect our diverse talent with millions of people around the world. We make games with heart. We Love Fun. We want to share it with the world. We want you to be part of it.

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE East Side Games Group

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/23/c2574.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:JZR

Jazz Resources Reports Additional Drill Holes Intersecting Visible Gold in Multiple Vein System on the Vila Nova Project in Amapa State, Brazil

(TheNewswire)

October 28 2021 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - Jazz Resources Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") (TSXV:JZR) is pleased to report that drilling undertaken on the bedrock portion of the Vila Nova gold project, Amapa State, Brazil has intersected multiple veins with visible gold in all four drill holes, including the previously reported veins totaling 23.09 meters grading 31.58 gt (one ounce per tonne) at a vertical depth of 74.47 meters in Hole VN-3 (Cord. 44.416N, 418.157W).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
interim consultant marketing intelligence

iSIGN Media Announces a Restructuring of its Management and Board

ISIGN Media Solutions Inc. ("iSIGN" or "Company") (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions announced management and Board changes.

The Board of Directors have accepted the resignation of Bruce Reilly as iSIGN's Chief Financial Officer and has appointed Bob MacBean in his place.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

25-year Financial Services Industry Expert John Durrant Named President of FIS Banking Solutions Group

Key facts

  • John Durrant assumes role of FIS Banking Solutions President on Sept. 1.
  • Durrant succeeds Martin Boyd who has announced plans to retire from FIS.
  • Boyd, who joined FIS in 2015 through the acquisition of SunGard, will remain with the company until the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) announced today that financial services veteran John Durrant has joined the organization and will assume the role of President of the company's Banking Solutions business effective Sept. 1.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New integration offers enhanced two-way sync of projects, invoices, and expenses between Knowify and QuickBooks Online Advanced

Knowify, leaders in the construction business management software space, announced today the release of the Knowify Connector - a new and improved integration with QuickBooks Online Advanced which further simplifies the financial management of construction projects for contractors. INTUit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform behind TurboTax QuickBooks Mint Credit Karma and Mailchimp has made the connector available for all users who utilize both QuickBooks Online Advanced and Knowify at no additional cost.

Knowify and QuickBooks

The Knowify Connector makes it easier than ever for construction businesses to collect data on projects, invoices, and expenses in a single place, eliminating the need for double-data-entry and preserving data quality. The nearly real-time sync of data between the platforms means that users can evaluate project profitability in real-time, and better understand where they have cost overruns. The Connector enables project managers and financial professionals to work in lockstep, so projects can progress without interruption, and the impact of an individual project's profitability on the overall business can be quickly gauged.

"The Knowify Connector has made the already deep integration between QuickBooks Online Advanced and Knowify even more powerful and accessible." Said Marc Visent, CEO and Co-founder of Knowify. "Knowify's mission is to give growing construction companies the tools and guidance needed to execute on projects more efficiently and to understand how each project they take on is affecting their business overall. The Knowify Connector gives contractors faster, more accurate project data, so they can have a clear idea of how their projects and overall business are performing."

Key Benefits:

  1. Streamline your project processes: Avoid dual data entry for projects created in Knowify and corresponding project financials in QuickBooks Online Advanced.
  2. Track performance at a glance: Share project info between Knowify and QuickBooks Online Advanced, to quickly gauge profitability and see actualized project costs vs budget broken down by materials, equipment, labor, and more.
  3. See project updates in real time: Business owners and financial professionals working in QuickBooks Online Advanced and your project managers operating in Knowify can work in sync using the latest project information.

To learn more about Knowify, visit: https://www.knowify.com/

To learn more about the Knowify Connector, visit: https://quickbooks.intuit.com/r/bookkeeping/whats-new-in-quickbooks-online-june-2022/

To learn more about QuickBooks Online Advanced for Construction, visit: https://quickbooks.intuit.com/industry/construction/

About Knowify

Founded in 2016, Knowify's business management software empowers trade contractors and subcontractors to build their business with confidence using a simple but powerful suite of tools. With the ability to create proposals, track employee time and expenses, track job-costs at a granular level, and handle invoicing, Knowify shows the impact every job is having on your business, so you know exactly which projects to focus on. Knowify acts as a single source of truth for every project, eliminating all the manual data entry and expense tracking that keeps business owners and managers tied up at their desk. Knowify also features an extensive integration with Intuit QuickBooks, and is a top-rated construction solution on Intuit's Apps.com.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit , our products and services, and find us on social .

Preview of the Knowify Connector

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-integration-offers-enhanced-two-way-sync-of-projects-invoices-and-expenses-between-knowify-and-quickbooks-online-advanced-301604569.html

SOURCE Knowify

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Intuit Mailchimp CEO and Co-Founder Ben Chestnut to take on Business Advisor Role; SVP of Intuit QuickBooks Money Platform Rania Succar assumes Mailchimp CEO Duties

INTUit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform behind QuickBooks , TurboTax , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , announced today that Ben Chestnut has made the decision to step back from his role as CEO of Intuit Mailchimp to take on a Business Advisor role within the organization.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FIS Impact Ventures Selects Ten Startups to Develop Their Fintech Solutions in 2022 Accelerator

Key facts:

  • Ten growth-stage fintech companies have been chosen to take part in the 2022 FIS Fintech Accelerator program, allowing participants to develop their solutions through mentoring, training and a monetary investment.
  • Presented by FIS Impact Ventures and The Venture Center, this year's cohort represents green banking, buy now pay later, P2P payments, debt management, data privacy automation, crypto currency risk management, fraud transaction monitoring, cloud-based compliance, earned wage access and regulatory compliance solutions.
  • Firms founded by women comprise thirty percent of the 2022 cohort.
  • All ten startups will meet with hundreds of bankers, financial services leaders, and venture capital firms during the Accelerator program.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) and The Venture Center have announced the ten companies selected for the 2022 FIS Fintech Accelerator program , providing these growth-stage fintechs with mentoring, training and a monetary investment to develop their solutions.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FIS Impact Ventures Selects Ten Startups to Develop Their Fintech Solutions in 2022 Accelerator

Key facts:

  • Ten growth-stage fintech companies have been chosen to take part in the 2022 FIS Fintech Accelerator program, allowing participants to develop their solutions through mentoring, training and a monetary investment.
  • Presented by FIS Impact Ventures and The Venture Center, this year's cohort represents green banking, buy now pay later, P2P payments, debt management, data privacy automation, crypto currency risk management, fraud transaction monitoring, cloud-based compliance, earned wage access and regulatory compliance solutions.
  • Firms founded by women comprise thirty percent of the 2022 cohort.
  • All ten startups will meet with hundreds of bankers, financial services leaders, and venture capital firms during the Accelerator program.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) and The Venture Center have announced the ten companies selected for the 2022 FIS Fintech Accelerator program , providing these growth-stage fintechs with mentoring, training and a monetary investment to develop their solutions.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ANZ New Zealand to move to FIS Modern Banking Platform

Key facts

  • ANZ New Zealand will be the first bank outside the U.S. to utilize FIS' Modern Banking Platform deployed on Microsoft Azure.
  • Once completed, the bank will leverage cloud-based technology for core modernization.

ANZ Bank New Zealand Ltd (ANZ New Zealand) has selected financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) to modernize its core banking capabilities.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×