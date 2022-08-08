Company NewsInvesting News

TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z

The Company is Investing in Several Core Aspects of its Teck Stack Including the JKOS Platform, LPOS System, Franchise Model, Mobile Food Ordering Application, Supply Chain Integration, Sigma Tool and JK University Repository

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z), a technology-focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that it has embarked on a technology-driven initiative to optimize operations to set a stronger stage for future growth. Led by senior management, the initiative also includes projects to further leverage the Company's strengths as well as shore up areas of improvement.

JustKitchen Logo (CNW Group/Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.)

The Company's management team has deemed it strategically important to continue investing in its JKOS platform, lightweight point-of-sale (" LPOS ") system, franchise model and the JustKitchen mobile food ordering application (the " JK App "), as outlined in more detail below:

  • As the heart of JustKitchen's technology stack, JKOS is an open-ended Application Programming Interface (" API ") platform that enables internal and external services to be linked. JKOS gives the Company the ability to connect a new sales channel to a B2B web order as well as for a customer to place an order that is linked directly to JustKitchen's LPOS and accounting system, thereby not requiring a third party or extra manual labour to administer the billing function;
  • The LPOS is designed for cloud kitchen operations in a global format and JustKitchen is aiming to replace all of its current POS systems with LPOS. It integrates with key food delivery providers and acts as a platform to sync menu items, prices and promotions. The LPOS also connects with the Company's third-party sales channels to deliver information to each JustKitchen location and sync with other systems such as its Enterprise Resource Planning (" ERP ") system and others. The investment in LPOS is expected to lead to a reduction in total point-of-sale costs as well as possibly streamlining income, improving customer experiences and decreasing errors in the ordering process;
  • The Company's franchise system was designed to create a smooth process for franchisees from beginning to end. Prior to onboarding, franchisees are able to utilize the Company's data science analysis tool to learn which cuisines and brands are the best fit for their location. This system better automates the franchise sales system, so franchisees can onboard faster and start their new business sooner; and
  • The JK App was developed to reduce the Company's dependence on third party delivery service providers. It uniquely allows customers to order different cuisines in one transaction. Operating its own JK App gives the Company the advantage of saving on delivery commissions from third-party food delivery providers, the ability to obtain customer information for marketing re-targeting, and the ability to provide better promotions or discounts directly back to customers without sacrificing margin.

In addition, and to help achieve many of the Company's margin-improvement and cost-reduction goals, JustKitchen is also focusing on its supply chain integration, Sigma data analysis tool and JK University repository. These tools are expected to aid in optimizing the efficiency and effectiveness of the Company's production, marketing, selling and other daily functions, as follows:

  • The Company's focus on supply chain integration is intended to create a customized store ordering, receiving and inventory management system for counterparties, to link all key elements including ERP, LPOS, Sigma and 4PL operators. Stronger supply chain management is expected to provide JustKitchen with better visibility for demand forecasting and stock turnaround. This can allow the Company to improve strategic purchases, decrease waste and automate workflow processes to reduce labour costs and better track accounting and finance information;
  • The Sigma data analysis tool gathers and stores information that exists within the Company. It contains different data sets and can be accessed by qualified staff members. It also helps JustKitchen create reports, generate comparisons and provide real-time results from stores and the supply chain. Ultimately, Sigma enables the Company to gain better insight into its successes and areas of improvement; and
  • JK University is an online learning and development repository that can be used globally by the Company's employees and franchisees. It provides a consistent experience for onboarding at headquarters or ghost kitchen locations. For example, notifications and updates regarding policies, SOPs and recipes can be sent to select staff members. JK University also reduces the amount of time and labour required to conduct training as people can train according to their schedules and access the platform anywhere, anytime. The Company is looking to expand the platform's content and add materials, to improve staff efficiency and develop well-rounded staff for long-term employment.
Management Commentary

"As part of management's previously announced cost reduction efforts and optimization-based initiative, it is a good time to add new technologies as well as make improvements to our current proprietary stack. Technology, such as our JKOS platform, is a key success factor for JustKitchen and we are keen to continue investing in it as a primary differentiating factor for the Company," said Jason Chen , Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JustKitchen.

JustKitchen is primarily a technology-focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development and marketing of proprietary and franchised delivery-only food brands for customers. The Company currently operates in Taiwan , Singapore and Hong Kong with plans to expand operations to other Asian countries. JustKitchen uniquely utilizes a hub-and-spoke operating model, which features advanced food preparation taking place at larger hub kitchens and final meal preparation taking place at smaller spoke kitchens located in areas with higher population densities. The Company combines this operating model with online and mobile application-based food ordering fulfilled by third-party delivery companies, to minimize capital investments and operating expenses and reach more customers in underserved markets. The Company's other business, JustMarket, is an e-commerce grocery delivery platform that allows customers to purchase groceries for delivery or add select grocery items to meals ordered through JustKitchen.

For more information about the Company, please visit investors.justkitchen.com. JustKitchen's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur including but not limited to the Company's comments regarding the expectation for the technological tools to aid in optimizing the efficiency and effectiveness of the Company's production, marketing, selling and other daily functions; and the investment in LPOS will lead to a reduction in total point-of-sale costs as well as possibly streamlining income, improving customer experiences and decreasing errors in the ordering process. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks, including those risk factors identified in the Company's prospectus dated March 26, 2021 , and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/08/c3453.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

JustKitchenTSXV:JKTech Investing
JK:CA
Just Kitchen

JustKitchen


Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen Implementing Margin Improvement After Rapid Growth Phase

JustKitchen Implementing Margin Improvement After Rapid Growth Phase

TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z

The Company's Margin Initiative Includes Streamlining Operations, Pursuing More B2B Opportunities, Lowering COGS, Reducing Redundancies and Renegotiating Key Agreements at Opportune Times

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen Opening Next B2B Ghost Kitchen in Central Taiwan Science Park

JustKitchen Opening Next B2B Ghost Kitchen in Central Taiwan Science Park

TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z

The Company's CTSP Location is Expected to Serve Approximately 2,000 Meals per Day, with Proximity to More Than 150 Companies With Over 50,000 Employees Overall

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen Opening Two Ghost Kitchen Locations in Malaysia

JustKitchen Opening Two Ghost Kitchen Locations in Malaysia

The Company has also Appointed Warren Wang as its Managing Director in Malaysia to Lead the Growth of the Business in the New Market

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z) a technology-focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce the opening of two new ghost kitchen locations in Malaysia (the " New Locations "). The first location is situated within a COOX Kitchens facility in the Glo Damansara Mall (the " Mall ") in Petaling Jaya (the " PJ Location "), which opened in late May. The second location is a standalone Spoke near the commercial centre of Kuala Lumpur within the Pavilion district in Bukit Bintang (" Bukit Bintang Location ") and is targeted to open in late June. The Company will utilize GrabFood, Foodpanda, and Shopee Food as delivery service partners for the New Locations.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen Enters India via Virtual Kitchen Services Agreement with Kitchens Centre

JustKitchen Enters India via Virtual Kitchen Services Agreement with Kitchens Centre

The Company has Signed an Agreement with India's Largest Co-Shared Kitchen Space Provider to Offer a Variety of its Delivery-Only Food Brands in Tranches Across the Large, New Market

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z) a technology focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce it has signed a royalty-based Virtual Kitchen Services Agreement (the " Agreement ") with Cloud Retail Solutions Private Limited doing business as Kitchens Centre (" Kitchens Centre "), which is located in New Delhi, India . Effective April 16, 2022 the Agreement makes JustKitchen's portfolio of food brands available for delivery in the large, new Indian market, which is planned to be authorized and deployed in multiple tranches.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

JustKitchen Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

The Company's Total Revenue and Retail Order Volume Increased in Q2 2022 by 127% and 151%, Respectively, as its Number of Ghost Kitchen Locations Grew From 14 to 28 Locations on a Year-Over-Year Basis

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTC: JKHCF) ( Frankfurt : 68Z) an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that it has filed its unaudited financial results for the second fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2022 the highlights of which are included in this news release. The full set of Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis can be viewed by visiting the Company's website at en.justkitchen.com or its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Receives Funding for Feasibility Study on Black Mass Material from End-of-Life Lithium-ion Batteries

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Receives Funding for Feasibility Study on Black Mass Material from End-of-Life Lithium-ion Batteries

American Manganese Inc ("Company"), (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling, is pleased to announce that it is receiving advisory services and funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) to support a feasibility study to target the removal of fluoride from black mass containing high concentrations of fluoride

When a lithium-ion battery reaches its end-of-life, the battery undergoes a mechanical pre-treatment method that produces a black mass material containing lithium, nickel, manganese, cobalt, and unwanted impurities such as fluoride. These impurities can cause significant corrosion and contamination issues in the downstream hydrometallurgical processing steps.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities Report

Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is providing a clean solution to the delivery of high quality lithium into the battery materials supply chain powering the energy transition. Lake uses disruptive, direct extraction technology (DLE) from its partner, Lilac Solutions Inc in California (Lilac), who is earning into the flagship Kachi Project, for efficient production of high purity lithium with significant ESG benefits. No mining is involved in the brine processing.

Production from the flagship Kachi Lithium Brine Project is targeted to commence in 2024 at a rate of 50,000 tpa lithium carbonate. Kachi is indicatively financed into production with long dated low-cost project finance from the UK Export Finance and Canada's EDC for approximately 70% of the total finance required for Kachi's development, subject to standard project finance terms (ASX release 11 Aug 2021).

Lake's development plan uses a cost-effective DLE method that enables Lake to come to market quickly at significant scale with strong ESG benefits, a low carbon (CO2) footprint, low water and low land use.

High purity battery quality lithium carbonate (99.97% purity) has been produced (ASX release 20 Oct 2020) from pilot plant modules, which performed successfully in NMC622-based lithium-ion battery test cells (ASX release 2 March)

Lilac Demonstration Plant Delivered to Kachi Project

Lilac's demonstration plant has been delivered from California USA to the Kachi Project by Lakes' technical partner, Lilac Solutions, after extensive and successful test work. The ion exchange modules and supporting equipment were assembled for the demonstration plant in five 40 ft (12m) shipping containers. The modular design allows for a "plug and play" approach once brine feed, power and reagents are connected.

The demonstration plant is currently being assembled prior to commissioning.

The demonstration plant will operate for around 3 to 4 months to produce lithium chloride (eluate) representing 2.5 tonnes of lithium carbonate. This will be converted into high purity battery quality lithium carbonate for potential offtakers and battery qualification later in the year. Producing high purity product on site further de-risks the project for offtakers, financiers and investors. Test work in California, USA continues to produce data for the Definitive Feasibility Study and product samples for testing.

Kachi Lithium Brine Project

Appointment of Joint Coordinators for Debt Finance

Citi and JPMorgan were appointed during the quarter as join coordinators for the proposed debt finance of the Kachi project following an extensive and competitive tender process.

The investment banks will coordinate workstreams between lenders and third-party analysis on major project milestones including due diligence, JORC compliant definitive feasibility study (DFS) and the Environmental Social Impact Assessment (ESIA).

Discussions have continued with the UK Export Finance (UKEF), the Export Credit Agency (ECA) of the United Kingdom, and Export Development Canada (EDC), who have previously provided indicative support for approximately 70% of the total finance required for Lake's Kachi project at the expanded rate of 50,000 tpa LCE, subject to standard project finance terms. Project finance terms include, among others, suitable structured offtake contracts, the successful completion of Kachi's Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), and an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) to Equator Principles (ASX release 11 Aug 2021).

Drilling Continues at Kachi

Drilling continues at Kachi to reinforce prior lithium assay results extending beyond the limits of the current resource. Such drilling is aimed to support planned production targets for the Kachi Project (ASX release 15 Dec 2021). A four well diamond drill programme and an additional rotary drill programme is underway with the intention to upgrade the resource to a higher category and to expand it (ASX release 7 Jul 2021).

Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso Lithium Brine Projects

Jujuy Province, Argentina

Lake owns three lithium brine projects, Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso, over 47,000 hectares in Jujuy Province in north-west Argentina. Lake aims to bring forward development of these projects to ensure multi-asset lithium expansion by drilling and testing prior to anticipated additional feasibility studies.

A second drilling rig has arrived on site to supplement the drilling program that commenced in February.

Drilling is now advancing at both Olaroz and Paso projects. Assay results are expected to become available during 3Q.

The drill wells are designed as part of an accelerated program across all projects in the area to quantify brines identified, develop aquifers, and conduct pump tests with data for initial feasibility studies. Rotary wells will be followed by diamond holes. Brines will be sampled and tested with direct lithium extraction methods, similar to previous work conducted on Kachi project lithium brines.

Lake has previously confirmed multiple high-grade lithium brine zones in drilling in 2019 at the Cauchari Project (ASX release 23 Aug 2019). The higher-grade results averaged 493 mg/L lithium over 343m (from 117m to 460m), up to 540 mg/L, which are similar to lithium brines in the adjoining Ganfeng/Lithium Americas JV production development.

Cash Position and Finance

Lake held cash of A$175 million (US$120m) as at 30 June 2022 (in AUD, USD and Argentine Pesos) with no debt.

The Company is financed through to the Final Investment Decision (FID) and construction finance phase, including the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the Kachi project.

Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates:

Amounts paid to related parties of the entity and their associates during the quarter were $569,000. These amounts related to normal Directors fees including the salary of the former Managing Director, the fees for the Executive Technical Director for the Definitive Feasibility Study and fees for the Executive Chairman for ongoing marketing and fundraising activities.

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/561A01RW



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Manganese Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

American Manganese Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

American Manganese Inc ("Company"), (TSX.V:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM), doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, is pleased to report the results of its 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting. At the meeting, shareholders re-elected Larry W. Reaugh, Andris Kikauka, Edward Skoda, Paul Hildebrand, and Zarko Meseldzija as directors of the Company for the ensuing year. DeVisser Gray, Chartered Accountants were reappointed as auditors of the Company

Norman Tribe, who did not stand for re-election at the meeting,has served as a director of the Company since 2014. Mr. Tribe has been a valuable resource for American Manganese, with his expertise in the field of geophysics. AMY thanks Norm for his many years of assistance and guidance and wishes him good health and prosperity in the future.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ScreenPro Reports 10% Growth in COVID-19 Testing Operations

ScreenPro Reports 10% Growth in COVID-19 Testing Operations

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its monthly COVID-19 testing operations have increased by 10% since January 2022. The Company started its year with approximately 19,000 tests administered and has now reached approximately 21,000 tests in June 2022.

The testing growth and demand is fueled by the seventh wave Canadians are now facing as experts suggest the new submerged Omicron variant, BA.5 has caused the newest spike in infections. (Source: https://globalnews.ca/news/8994313/long-term-care-covid-outbreak-spike-7th-wave-canada/)

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Montfort Capital Originates $54 Million in Investment Facilities in the first 6 Months of 2022

Montfort Capital Originates $54 Million in Investment Facilities in the first 6 Months of 2022

~Montfort's TIMIA Capital and Pivot Financial book record origination and distribution of private credit financing facilities in the first half of 2022~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading innovator of technology in private credit, today provided an update on its consolidated loan book activity for the first half of 2022. Montfort is made up of two operating entities: TIMIA Capital (TIMIA) which offers revenue-based tech loans to fast growing, business-to-business Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) businesses in North America and Pivot Financial (Pivot) which specializes in asset-based private credit targeting mid-market borrowers in Canada . The Company deploys funds on behalf of limited partnerships, institutions, retail investors, high net worth individuals, its management team and shareholders. The Company acquired Pivot Financial in September 2021 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials to Participate in Energy Transition Call Series Hosted by UBS

RecycLiCo Battery Materials to Participate in Energy Transition Call Series Hosted by UBS

American Manganese Inc ("Company"), (TSX.V:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FRA:2AM), doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, announced today that Zarko Meseldzija, CTO and Director, will participate in an energy transitional conference call series hosted by Jon Windham, CFA, UBS Alternative Energy & Environmental Services Equity Research Analyst, on Thursday, July 21st at 11:00 am ET

Mr. Meseldzija will discuss RecycLiCo Battery Material's technology and strategy in the lithium-ion battery recycling industry along with current trends, challenges, and opportunities, followed by questions from UBS call series participants.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×