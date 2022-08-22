Company NewsInvesting News

TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z

The Company's New Brands were Created to Help Meet the Current High Level of Demand for Hot Pot and Pizza Cuisines Across Taiwan

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z), a technology-focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce the launch of two new proprietary food brands in Taiwan including C'mon Eat Mini Hot Pot ( "C'mon Eat" ) and Pizza Central NY Style ( "Pizza Central" ). Pizza Central was launched in mid-June as the Company's first pizza brand, while C'mon Eat was launched in late June.

JustKitchen (TSXV: JK, OTCQB: JKHCF, FRA: 68Z) (CNW Group/Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.)

C'mon Eat offers delivery-only consumers hot pot-based menu items, which are highly popular with over 10,000 outlets serving this type of cuisine in Taiwan . JustKitchen has launched C'mon Eat with a base of Shacha, Japanese and Kimchi soups and a variety of hot pot fillings based on popular public preferences. The new brand is available for order on the JustKitchen app as well as on the Ubereats and Foodpanda platforms. Taiwan's food market is the fifth highest per capita spending on food products and is worth over US$43 billion . 1

Pizza Central is a first-of-its-kind virtual pizza brand for the Company. Over time, Taiwanese consumers have shifted to more varied diets, include an increase in the consumption of western-style foods like pizza. 1 Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, sales of pizza reached an all-time high in Taiwan . Based on the significant trend, JustKitchen created the virtual brand that can now be accessed by pizza lovers across conveniently via mobile applications. The Pizza Central menu consists of traditional pizzas such as margherita, pepperoni, and cheese, as well as a Taiwanese-inspired pizza called the Konglo. Pizza Central has also been created with families and their children in mind.

Management Commentary

"We are excited about both of the C'mon Eat and Pizza Central brands that we recently launched, because they were created based on strong consumer trends but with a JustKitchen twist. Through these innovative menus, we continue to provide customers with high quality food at a fair price via our unique operating model," said Jason Chen , Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JustKitchen. "It's satisfying to have launched a brand that is the first of its kind for JustKitchen like Pizza Central. We love a challenge, and I'm proud of our team for rising to the occasion and achieving this goal," added Mr. Chen.

JustKitchen is primarily a technology-focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development and marketing of proprietary and franchised delivery-only food brands for customers. The Company currently operates in Taiwan , Singapore and Hong Kong with plans to expand operations to other Asian countries. JustKitchen uniquely utilizes a hub-and-spoke operating model, which features advanced food preparation taking place at larger hub kitchens and final meal preparation taking place at smaller spoke kitchens located in areas with higher population densities. The Company combines this operating model with online and mobile application-based food ordering fulfilled by third-party delivery companies, to minimize capital investments and operating expenses and reach more customers in underserved markets. The Company's other business, JustMarket, is an e-commerce grocery delivery platform that allows customers to purchase groceries for delivery or add select grocery items to meals ordered through JustKitchen.

For more information about the Company, please visit investors.justkitchen.com. JustKitchen's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur including but not limited to the Company's comments regarding meeting the current high level of demand for hot pot and pizza cuisines across Taiwan . These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks, including those risk factors identified in the Company's prospectus dated March 26, 2021 , and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

ENDNOTES
  1. "Emerging Trends in Taiwan's Food Market," Mersol&Lou, April 14, 2021 , https://www.mersolluo.com/emerging-trends-in-taiwan-food-market/

SOURCE Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/22/c5760.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

JustKitchenTSXV:JKTech Investing
JK:CA
Just Kitchen

JustKitchen


Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen Working with Chef Richie Lin on Hybrid Fast-Fine Restaurant and Ghost Kitchen

JustKitchen Working with Chef Richie Lin on Hybrid Fast-Fine Restaurant and Ghost Kitchen

TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z

The Company's Latest Innovative Project at Hotel EPISODE Hsinchu Combines Food Expertise, Creative Branding, Flexible Licensing, Modern Technology, and Without the Need for a Significant Upfront Capital Investment

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen Optimizing Operations Using Technology

JustKitchen Optimizing Operations Using Technology

TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z

The Company is Investing in Several Core Aspects of its Teck Stack Including the JKOS Platform, LPOS System, Franchise Model, Mobile Food Ordering Application, Supply Chain Integration, Sigma Tool and JK University Repository

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen Implementing Margin Improvement After Rapid Growth Phase

JustKitchen Implementing Margin Improvement After Rapid Growth Phase

TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z

The Company's Margin Initiative Includes Streamlining Operations, Pursuing More B2B Opportunities, Lowering COGS, Reducing Redundancies and Renegotiating Key Agreements at Opportune Times

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen Opening Next B2B Ghost Kitchen in Central Taiwan Science Park

JustKitchen Opening Next B2B Ghost Kitchen in Central Taiwan Science Park

TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z

The Company's CTSP Location is Expected to Serve Approximately 2,000 Meals per Day, with Proximity to More Than 150 Companies With Over 50,000 Employees Overall

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen Opening Two Ghost Kitchen Locations in Malaysia

JustKitchen Opening Two Ghost Kitchen Locations in Malaysia

The Company has also Appointed Warren Wang as its Managing Director in Malaysia to Lead the Growth of the Business in the New Market

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z) a technology-focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce the opening of two new ghost kitchen locations in Malaysia (the " New Locations "). The first location is situated within a COOX Kitchens facility in the Glo Damansara Mall (the " Mall ") in Petaling Jaya (the " PJ Location "), which opened in late May. The second location is a standalone Spoke near the commercial centre of Kuala Lumpur within the Pavilion district in Bukit Bintang (" Bukit Bintang Location ") and is targeted to open in late June. The Company will utilize GrabFood, Foodpanda, and Shopee Food as delivery service partners for the New Locations.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Appoints Corporate Development Officer

Lake Resources NL Appoints Corporate Development Officer

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) has appointed an experienced mining company commercial executive Mr Sean Miller to the newly created position of Corporate Development Officer to fast-track development activity across Lake's three brine projects in the Jujuy Province of Argentina - Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso.

This is part of Lake's aspirational target to reach capacity of 100,000 tpa LCE; underpinning Lake's position as a leading lithium producer globally.

Mr Miller has significant experience and skills in project execution, supply chains, contracts and procurement, and project optimisation.

Lake has created a Corporate Development division to rapidly advance all three projects toward production in order meet the growth in global demand for high purity lithium.

Lake has committed US$15m to these projects and will increase this amount as they move into more advanced stages of development.

Additional drilling rigs and personnel will be secured this year. Test work is under way on initial samples of recovered brines to maximise the rate of lithium recovery and final product quality, utilising sustainable methods of extraction.

Mr Miller has overseen the successful delivery of multibillion dollar projects in both Australia and international markets.

He has broad experience including general management, strategic planning, supply chain, finance, legal, information technology, sustainable development and human resources in both greenfield projects and brownfield sites.

His prior roles include being head of commercial operations for The Carmichael Rail Project in Queensland; Commercial Development Director at the Kamoto Copper Company Copper and Cobalt mine in Katanga province of the Democratic Republic of Congo; Manager - Contracts & Procurement for Glencore's North Queensland Metals; and Superintendent Metal Handling at Rio Tinto's Boyne Smelters Ltd.

The Corporate Development division at Lake has been created to fast track Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso and allow full scope for the advancement of the Kachi project in Catamarca which is being led Lake COO Mr Gautam Parimoo and his team.

Mr Miller's appointment is the first of several new appointments by Lake as the company builds out its senior management team and board while moving toward FID on the Kachi project.

As announced recently, the company will appoint a new US based CEO. That selection process is nearing completion following final interviews with the board.

Lake will strengthen and broaden the experience of its board ahead of completion of project financing and is finalising the selection of new board members.

Lake intends to make these appointments over the coming months following the appointment of the CEO as part of the transition to a US-based corporate office.

"Lake is entering an exciting phase of the company's history as we transition the company toward development and production of our first project at Kachi," Lake Executive Chairman Mr Stuart Crow said.

"The addition of new skills and experience across the company will enable Lake to become a key supplier as the lithium sector comes to terms with a scarcity of supply and a limited number of projects coming online.

"Supply is needed to meet rapidly growing demand for lithium as EV sales and penetration hits the inflection point of adoption across all major markets globally.

"This constrained supply dynamic provides an enormous opportunity for Lake as one of the few companies with multiple, highly prospective projects to meet this growing demand," Mr Crow said.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quizam Closes $200,000 Private Placement

Quizam Closes $200,000 Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Quizam Media Corporation

August 19th, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC Quizam Media Corporation ("the Company") (C SE :QQ) ( OTC :QQQFF) is pleased to announce that the 4,000,000  Unit PP @ $0.05 is now closed .

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ScreenPro Passes All Proposed Resolutions During the Annual General and Special Meeting

ScreenPro Passes All Proposed Resolutions During the Annual General and Special Meeting

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") announces the voting results from the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") which was held on August 17, 2022.

At the meeting, 27.32% of the issued and outstanding shares were represented. Details of all resolutions that were voted upon are set out in the Management Information Circular (the "Circular") dated July 11, 2022. The Circular is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Montfort Capital Closes Brightpath Capital Acquisition

Montfort Capital Closes Brightpath Capital Acquisition

~Montfort acquires one of Canada's leading private providers of residential mortgages focused on Ontario and British Columbia~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading innovator of technology in private credit, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement (the " Acquisition Agreement ") with Kenneth Thomson The Kenneth Thomson Business Trust (2020), Universal Financial Corp., Blake Albright The Albright (2020) Family Trust, GreatBlake Holdings Inc., Sabrina Kyle The Sabrina Prudham (2020) Family Trust, 2753655 Ontario Inc. and Reap Equity Corp. (collectively, the " Vendors ") in connection with its previously announced acquisition of Brightpath Capital Corporation (" Brightpath Capita l"), Brightpath Servicing Corporation (" Brightpath Servicing "), and Brightpath Residential Mortgage LP I (" Brightpath Mortgage LP ", together with Brightpath Capital and Brightpath Servicing, " Brightpath "), as well as certain holding corporations owned by the Vendors (the " Transaction "). Immediately following the execution of the Acquisition Agreement, the parties successfully completed the Transaction and Montfort has acquired Brightpath. Pursuant to the Transaction, Montfort has acquired all the outstanding common shares of Brightpath Capital Corporation and Brightpath Servicing, and all of the outstanding limited partnership units of Brightpath Residential Mortgage LP I.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Demonstration Plant Testing Achieves 163% of Designed Leach Processing Capacity

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Demonstration Plant Testing Achieves 163% of Designed Leach Processing Capacity

American Manganese Inc ("Company"), (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FRA:2AM), doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling, and its R&D partner Kemetco Research Inc. ("Kemetco") is pleased to announce that the leach section of its technology defining demonstration plant project has achieved 163% of the demonstration plant's designed processing capacity of 500 kgday for lithium-ion battery cathode scraps

The RecycLiCo™ demonstration plant testing schedule consists of an organized approach that evaluates individual processing steps with scaled up equipment and different commercially available lithium-ion battery waste feed material in comparison to the laboratory and pilot plant scale tests. In the instance of the demonstration plant's leaching stage, the increase in processing capacity can be attributed to the effectiveness of the company's patented process, equipment selection, and operational expertise. The optimized processing parameters that exceeded calculated expectations will be used as data points for the upcoming commercial plant design.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Receives Funding for Feasibility Study on Black Mass Material from End-of-Life Lithium-ion Batteries

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Receives Funding for Feasibility Study on Black Mass Material from End-of-Life Lithium-ion Batteries

American Manganese Inc ("Company"), (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling, is pleased to announce that it is receiving advisory services and funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) to support a feasibility study to target the removal of fluoride from black mass containing high concentrations of fluoride

When a lithium-ion battery reaches its end-of-life, the battery undergoes a mechanical pre-treatment method that produces a black mass material containing lithium, nickel, manganese, cobalt, and unwanted impurities such as fluoride. These impurities can cause significant corrosion and contamination issues in the downstream hydrometallurgical processing steps.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×