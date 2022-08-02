Company NewsInvesting News

TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z

The Company's Margin Initiative Includes Streamlining Operations, Pursuing More B2B Opportunities, Lowering COGS, Reducing Redundancies and Renegotiating Key Agreements at Opportune Times

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FSE: 68Z) a technology-focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that it has initiated a heightened focus on improving margins and lowering costs (the " Margin Initiative ") to bolster enterprise value. JustKitchen's mission remains to provide high-quality food, primarily on a delivery-only basis, as enabled by mobile applications, to a growing set of consumers across Asia .

JustKitchen logo (CNW Group/Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.)

The Company's officers have developed a plan to increase margins and reduce costs, the key aspects of which are highlighted below:

  • Pursuing more business-to-business (" B2B ") opportunities with higher margins that include large enterprises with over 4,000 employees, captive audiences and no or little upfront capital expenditures followed by low operating costs;
  • Focusing on higher margin locales and consumer segments;
  • Driving down cost of goods sold relative to revenue by consolidating purchasing while pricing food items in line with regional inflation levels; and
  • Lowering labour costs as a percentage of total expenses.

Additional cost-cutting opportunities have been identified by JustKitchen management, including but not limited to:

  • Narrowing operating hours to eliminate unprofitable time windows due to labour and other fixed costs;
  • Shifting to the use of more part-time staff in locations where the knowledge from full-time employees has successfully been embedded into operations;
  • Maximizing location-based profitability and potentially rationalizing the poorest performing ghost kitchen locations;
  • Reducing headquarters personnel by approximately 20%; and
  • Renegotiating key occupancy contracts and other material agreements.
Management Commentary

"In a short period of time, JustKitchen has grown rapidly and now has over 30 ghost kitchen locations in multiple countries. As such, it is a great time for us to assess the business that we have built in order to enhance our strengths, address our weaknesses and make improvements. This will help JustKitchen move forward with a stronger and more valuable core, so it can continue to grow well into the future," said Jason Chen , Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JustKitchen.

JustKitchen is primarily a technology-focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development and marketing of proprietary and franchised delivery-only food brands for customers. The Company currently operates in Taiwan , Singapore and Hong Kong with plans to expand operations to other Asian countries. JustKitchen uniquely utilizes a hub-and-spoke operating model, which features advanced food preparation taking place at larger hub kitchens and final meal preparation taking place at smaller spoke kitchens located in areas with higher population densities. The Company combines this operating model with online and mobile application-based food ordering fulfilled by third-party delivery companies, to minimize capital investments and operating expenses and reach more customers in underserved markets. The Company's other business, JustMarket, is an e-commerce grocery delivery platform that allows customers to purchase groceries for delivery or add select grocery items to meals ordered through JustKitchen.

For more information about the Company, please visit investors.justkitchen.com. JustKitchen's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur including but not limited to the Company's comments regarding the plan to increase margins and reduce costs. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks, including those risk factors identified in the Company's prospectus dated March 26, 2021 , and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/02/c2103.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

JustKitchenTSXV:JKTech Investing
JK:CA
Just Kitchen

JustKitchen


Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen Opening Next B2B Ghost Kitchen in Central Taiwan Science Park

JustKitchen Opening Next B2B Ghost Kitchen in Central Taiwan Science Park

TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z

The Company's CTSP Location is Expected to Serve Approximately 2,000 Meals per Day, with Proximity to More Than 150 Companies With Over 50,000 Employees Overall

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen Opening Two Ghost Kitchen Locations in Malaysia

JustKitchen Opening Two Ghost Kitchen Locations in Malaysia

The Company has also Appointed Warren Wang as its Managing Director in Malaysia to Lead the Growth of the Business in the New Market

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z) a technology-focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce the opening of two new ghost kitchen locations in Malaysia (the " New Locations "). The first location is situated within a COOX Kitchens facility in the Glo Damansara Mall (the " Mall ") in Petaling Jaya (the " PJ Location "), which opened in late May. The second location is a standalone Spoke near the commercial centre of Kuala Lumpur within the Pavilion district in Bukit Bintang (" Bukit Bintang Location ") and is targeted to open in late June. The Company will utilize GrabFood, Foodpanda, and Shopee Food as delivery service partners for the New Locations.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen Enters India via Virtual Kitchen Services Agreement with Kitchens Centre

JustKitchen Enters India via Virtual Kitchen Services Agreement with Kitchens Centre

The Company has Signed an Agreement with India's Largest Co-Shared Kitchen Space Provider to Offer a Variety of its Delivery-Only Food Brands in Tranches Across the Large, New Market

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z) a technology focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce it has signed a royalty-based Virtual Kitchen Services Agreement (the " Agreement ") with Cloud Retail Solutions Private Limited doing business as Kitchens Centre (" Kitchens Centre "), which is located in New Delhi, India . Effective April 16, 2022 the Agreement makes JustKitchen's portfolio of food brands available for delivery in the large, new Indian market, which is planned to be authorized and deployed in multiple tranches.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

JustKitchen Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

The Company's Total Revenue and Retail Order Volume Increased in Q2 2022 by 127% and 151%, Respectively, as its Number of Ghost Kitchen Locations Grew From 14 to 28 Locations on a Year-Over-Year Basis

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTC: JKHCF) ( Frankfurt : 68Z) an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that it has filed its unaudited financial results for the second fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2022 the highlights of which are included in this news release. The full set of Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis can be viewed by visiting the Company's website at en.justkitchen.com or its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen's "Go Lean" First Ghost Kitchen Food Brand to be Deemed Eco-Friendly by Foodpanda in Taiwan

JustKitchen's "Go Lean" First Ghost Kitchen Food Brand to be Deemed Eco-Friendly by Foodpanda in Taiwan

TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z

The Company Continues to Provide High-Quality Food to Delivery-Only Consumers with Select Sustainable Packaging Solutions, for Which it has Recently Been Recognized

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities Report

Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is providing a clean solution to the delivery of high quality lithium into the battery materials supply chain powering the energy transition. Lake uses disruptive, direct extraction technology (DLE) from its partner, Lilac Solutions Inc in California (Lilac), who is earning into the flagship Kachi Project, for efficient production of high purity lithium with significant ESG benefits. No mining is involved in the brine processing.

Production from the flagship Kachi Lithium Brine Project is targeted to commence in 2024 at a rate of 50,000 tpa lithium carbonate. Kachi is indicatively financed into production with long dated low-cost project finance from the UK Export Finance and Canada's EDC for approximately 70% of the total finance required for Kachi's development, subject to standard project finance terms (ASX release 11 Aug 2021).

Lake's development plan uses a cost-effective DLE method that enables Lake to come to market quickly at significant scale with strong ESG benefits, a low carbon (CO2) footprint, low water and low land use.

High purity battery quality lithium carbonate (99.97% purity) has been produced (ASX release 20 Oct 2020) from pilot plant modules, which performed successfully in NMC622-based lithium-ion battery test cells (ASX release 2 March)

Lilac Demonstration Plant Delivered to Kachi Project

Lilac's demonstration plant has been delivered from California USA to the Kachi Project by Lakes' technical partner, Lilac Solutions, after extensive and successful test work. The ion exchange modules and supporting equipment were assembled for the demonstration plant in five 40 ft (12m) shipping containers. The modular design allows for a "plug and play" approach once brine feed, power and reagents are connected.

The demonstration plant is currently being assembled prior to commissioning.

The demonstration plant will operate for around 3 to 4 months to produce lithium chloride (eluate) representing 2.5 tonnes of lithium carbonate. This will be converted into high purity battery quality lithium carbonate for potential offtakers and battery qualification later in the year. Producing high purity product on site further de-risks the project for offtakers, financiers and investors. Test work in California, USA continues to produce data for the Definitive Feasibility Study and product samples for testing.

Kachi Lithium Brine Project

Appointment of Joint Coordinators for Debt Finance

Citi and JPMorgan were appointed during the quarter as join coordinators for the proposed debt finance of the Kachi project following an extensive and competitive tender process.

The investment banks will coordinate workstreams between lenders and third-party analysis on major project milestones including due diligence, JORC compliant definitive feasibility study (DFS) and the Environmental Social Impact Assessment (ESIA).

Discussions have continued with the UK Export Finance (UKEF), the Export Credit Agency (ECA) of the United Kingdom, and Export Development Canada (EDC), who have previously provided indicative support for approximately 70% of the total finance required for Lake's Kachi project at the expanded rate of 50,000 tpa LCE, subject to standard project finance terms. Project finance terms include, among others, suitable structured offtake contracts, the successful completion of Kachi's Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), and an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) to Equator Principles (ASX release 11 Aug 2021).

Drilling Continues at Kachi

Drilling continues at Kachi to reinforce prior lithium assay results extending beyond the limits of the current resource. Such drilling is aimed to support planned production targets for the Kachi Project (ASX release 15 Dec 2021). A four well diamond drill programme and an additional rotary drill programme is underway with the intention to upgrade the resource to a higher category and to expand it (ASX release 7 Jul 2021).

Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso Lithium Brine Projects

Jujuy Province, Argentina

Lake owns three lithium brine projects, Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso, over 47,000 hectares in Jujuy Province in north-west Argentina. Lake aims to bring forward development of these projects to ensure multi-asset lithium expansion by drilling and testing prior to anticipated additional feasibility studies.

A second drilling rig has arrived on site to supplement the drilling program that commenced in February.

Drilling is now advancing at both Olaroz and Paso projects. Assay results are expected to become available during 3Q.

The drill wells are designed as part of an accelerated program across all projects in the area to quantify brines identified, develop aquifers, and conduct pump tests with data for initial feasibility studies. Rotary wells will be followed by diamond holes. Brines will be sampled and tested with direct lithium extraction methods, similar to previous work conducted on Kachi project lithium brines.

Lake has previously confirmed multiple high-grade lithium brine zones in drilling in 2019 at the Cauchari Project (ASX release 23 Aug 2019). The higher-grade results averaged 493 mg/L lithium over 343m (from 117m to 460m), up to 540 mg/L, which are similar to lithium brines in the adjoining Ganfeng/Lithium Americas JV production development.

Cash Position and Finance

Lake held cash of A$175 million (US$120m) as at 30 June 2022 (in AUD, USD and Argentine Pesos) with no debt.

The Company is financed through to the Final Investment Decision (FID) and construction finance phase, including the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the Kachi project.

Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates:

Amounts paid to related parties of the entity and their associates during the quarter were $569,000. These amounts related to normal Directors fees including the salary of the former Managing Director, the fees for the Executive Technical Director for the Definitive Feasibility Study and fees for the Executive Chairman for ongoing marketing and fundraising activities.

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/561A01RW



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Manganese Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

American Manganese Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

American Manganese Inc ("Company"), (TSX.V:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM), doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, is pleased to report the results of its 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting. At the meeting, shareholders re-elected Larry W. Reaugh, Andris Kikauka, Edward Skoda, Paul Hildebrand, and Zarko Meseldzija as directors of the Company for the ensuing year. DeVisser Gray, Chartered Accountants were reappointed as auditors of the Company

Norman Tribe, who did not stand for re-election at the meeting,has served as a director of the Company since 2014. Mr. Tribe has been a valuable resource for American Manganese, with his expertise in the field of geophysics. AMY thanks Norm for his many years of assistance and guidance and wishes him good health and prosperity in the future.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ScreenPro Reports 10% Growth in COVID-19 Testing Operations

ScreenPro Reports 10% Growth in COVID-19 Testing Operations

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its monthly COVID-19 testing operations have increased by 10% since January 2022. The Company started its year with approximately 19,000 tests administered and has now reached approximately 21,000 tests in June 2022.

The testing growth and demand is fueled by the seventh wave Canadians are now facing as experts suggest the new submerged Omicron variant, BA.5 has caused the newest spike in infections. (Source: https://globalnews.ca/news/8994313/long-term-care-covid-outbreak-spike-7th-wave-canada/)

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Montfort Capital Originates $54 Million in Investment Facilities in the first 6 Months of 2022

Montfort Capital Originates $54 Million in Investment Facilities in the first 6 Months of 2022

~Montfort's TIMIA Capital and Pivot Financial book record origination and distribution of private credit financing facilities in the first half of 2022~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading innovator of technology in private credit, today provided an update on its consolidated loan book activity for the first half of 2022. Montfort is made up of two operating entities: TIMIA Capital (TIMIA) which offers revenue-based tech loans to fast growing, business-to-business Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) businesses in North America and Pivot Financial (Pivot) which specializes in asset-based private credit targeting mid-market borrowers in Canada . The Company deploys funds on behalf of limited partnerships, institutions, retail investors, high net worth individuals, its management team and shareholders. The Company acquired Pivot Financial in September 2021 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials to Participate in Energy Transition Call Series Hosted by UBS

RecycLiCo Battery Materials to Participate in Energy Transition Call Series Hosted by UBS

American Manganese Inc ("Company"), (TSX.V:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FRA:2AM), doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, announced today that Zarko Meseldzija, CTO and Director, will participate in an energy transitional conference call series hosted by Jon Windham, CFA, UBS Alternative Energy & Environmental Services Equity Research Analyst, on Thursday, July 21st at 11:00 am ET

Mr. Meseldzija will discuss RecycLiCo Battery Material's technology and strategy in the lithium-ion battery recycling industry along with current trends, challenges, and opportunities, followed by questions from UBS call series participants.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ScreenPro Provides Update on June Covid-19 Testing Operations

ScreenPro Provides Update on June Covid-19 Testing Operations

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has administered approximately 21,500 Covid-19 tests for the month of June and provided testing services to twenty-three (23) film and production companies in June from some of the most prominent companies in the North American film industry.

As new details emerge about the severity of the Covid subvariants in Canada, latest information states that Ontario's Covid-19 test positivity rate grew to 13.5%. Canadian's have now entered a seventh wave and volume of testing on film sets and the community are expected to increase due to the spike of Covid cases. (Source: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/covid-19-ontario-july-7-2022-1.6513337).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×