Juniper Networks® and citizenM Collaborate to Deliver Memorable Hotel Experiences with Personalized Engagement

citizenM adopts Juniper's AI-driven wireless access, wired access solutions and firewalls to streamline IT operations and provide enhanced services to guests

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that citizenM , the award-winning ‘affordable luxury' hotel and lifestyle brand, has selected Juniper's full range of AI-driven Enterprise and Connected Security solutions, including wireless access, wired access and next-generation firewalls to deliver a modern hotel experience for its guests. By choosing Juniper®, citizenM is leveraging the benefits of Mist AI™ and a secure client-to-cloud experience to transform how guests sleep, work and relax, while reducing the time and effort required to setup and manage secure IT networks in numerous locations.

citizenM currently has 31 hotels globally and is pursuing major growth plans, aiming to operate 40 hotels in premier metropolitan locations and airports in Europe, Asia and the U.S. by 2024. With the increasing number of guests and its ambitious expansion strategies, citizenM needed a network that would scale with its digital transformation plans. The company turned to Juniper wireless access points driven by Mist AI™ to deliver better guest engagement, coupled with industry-leading Wi-Fi that is both predictable and reliable. In addition, Juniper Networks EX Series Switches provide high-performance, secure access to wired devices and Juniper next-generation firewalls effectively protect all hotel properties and the Amsterdam headquarters from cyber-attacks, while connecting them to the company's cloud resources. Juniper has been citizenM's networking provider and has also been named as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for the 3 rd year in a row, with top scores for ability to execute and vision.

With citizenM's new network, guests can simply check in at a kiosk or via the brand's award-winning mobile app, with an ambassador at hand to help if needed. A digital key is created and guests are on their way to their room quickly, typically in one minute. Once in their room, guests can control the room temperature, lighting and shades from an in-room Wi-Fi-enabled tablet or via the app, as well as accessing F&B menus, viewing city guide content and more. Guests can also seamlessly stream their apps, movies or games to a high-definition TV and share them with family and friends without increasing the risk of a threat, compromising them or the hotel network.

In addition to real-time, secure connectivity with personalized experiences for guests, the Juniper solution also simplifies the deployment and management of IT infrastructure and services across multiple, distributed properties. With Mist AI, zero-touch provisioning and automated workflows operated via the cloud, network setup is easy and quick. Mist AI proactively detects and fixes anomalies to expedite troubleshooting without the need for onsite resources. Additionally, ambassadors, duty managers and support staff at the hotel properties have fast, reliable access to their key hospitality and business applications, including property management, content management, physical security, payments, video and voice. Juniper Networks SRX Series Firewalls provide a full suite of traffic inspection and industry-leading threat protection capabilities while maintaining top performance. These capabilities effectively safeguard hotel guests, staff and their access to the internet and other digital assets.

Supporting Quotes:

"citizenM has re-defined hospitality by disrupting the traditional hotel model to give modern travelers an affordable luxury experience. A key pillar of our strategy is to provide guest service beyond expectations. We aim to anticipate our guests' needs, continuously exceed their expectations and curate memorable experiences for them. We strongly believe that technology is the foundation and enabler of our transformation. We value Juniper's innovative thinking and how AI can help us manage the network."

- Bojan Pavicic, Director, Technology and Digital, citizenM

"Technology has become a critical element in the hospitality industry, as guest demands are changing and visitors are looking for more tailored service during their stay. citizenM adopts guest-centric technology that provides personalized experiences for its guests in a very seamless and simple way. Juniper Mist supports citizenM's business objectives by enhancing connectivity with simplicity, providing analytical data and simple operations with proactive, low-maintenance troubleshooting, resulting in lower operational cost - but high value - in terms of the customer experience."

- Gos Hein van de Wouw, Vice President, Enterprise, EMEA, Juniper Networks

Additional Resources:

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks is dedicated to dramatically simplifying network operations and driving superior experiences for end users. Our solutions deliver industry-leading insight, automation, security and AI to drive real business results. We believe that powering connections will bring us closer together while empowering us all to solve the world's greatest challenges of well-being, sustainability and equality. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks ( www.juniper.net ) or connect with Juniper on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Category – AI

Media Relations:
Pelin Murphy
Juniper Networks
+44 (0) 1372 385 686
pelin@juniper.net

Juniper Networks Addresses Security Personnel Shortage with Industry-First Security Automation Capabilities and New On-Premises Malware Detection Appliance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) has announced advancements to its leading cybersecurity platform to help security teams save time and simplify operations and speed time to remediation.
As quoted in the press release:

Targeted attacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated and organizations of all sizes are now challenged by cybersecurity risks across diverse locations, clouds and functions. The resulting “always on” nature of cybercrime puts strain on understaffed security teams that are already bogged down by manual processes and complex policies, as revealed in a recent study from Juniper Networks and Vanson Bourne. The impacts are delayed understanding of threats and slower time to remediation. Automation and machine learning can help shorten the time requirements of repetitive tasks and augment human involvement, however, a majority of respondents in a recent survey from Juniper Networks and Ponemon Institute felt that cyber automation will never fully replace human involvement and expertise.
These factors have led to an increased need for simplicity and speed. To address this urgency, Juniper Networks today revealed new advancements to its cybersecurity platform that will deliver simplified operations with policy management efficiencies, on-premises malware defense with threat behavior analytics and one-touch mitigation and adaptive enforcement across diverse environments. These additions will improve the way security professionals interact with their systems and save time through automation while still maintaining human control.
Juniper’s newly announced advancements in cybersecurity, combined with the automation, machine learning and real-time intelligence features of its unified Software-Defined Secure Networks (SDSN) platform, will help organizations protect themselves by staying ahead of threats and minimizing the cost of a breach.

Juniper Networks&#039; Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Supports Liberty Global&#039;s Ability to Deliver Transformational Products and Services for its Customers

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) has announced that Liberty Global has deployed Juniper Networks’ vMX as a virtual route reflector in its network footprint.
As quoted in the press release:

This innovative, Network Function Virtualization (NFV)-based approach will enable Liberty Global to achieve high-performance and cost-effective scale in support of voice, video and data services for its residential and business customers.
Liberty Global serves approximately 25 million customers across more than 30 countries across Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, serving over 10 million mobile subscribers and offering WiFi services across 10 million WiFi access points. The company invests strategically in infrastructure that empowers its customers to make the most of the digital revolution.
News Highlights:

Juniper Networks Introduces Contrail Security to Help Enterprises Protect Applications in Any Cloud

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR) has announced Juniper Contrail Security, a new security and microsegmentation solution designed to allow enterprises and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud providers to protect applications running in various cloud environments.
As quoted in the press release:

Organizations are building and deploying cloud-native applications across public and private clouds to realize the benefits of scale, flexibility and agility. As these applications scale, their components are distributed across multiple heterogeneous clouds, which can also inadvertently distribute vulnerabilities and increase the risk of a business-impacting security breach. To further complicate matters, the perimeter of cloud environments is blurred, rendering perimeter-based policies ineffective in preventing the lateral spread of threats and creating the need for agile enforcement points that require up-to-date policies. Security administrators are also burdened with having to manually create and manage myriad security policies across multiple environments and do not have clear visibility into how applications interact with each other. These conditions can lead to applications running in opaque environments with ineffective security and limited scalability.
Contrail Security enables an innovative response to the heightened risk brought about by today’s cloud workloads and applications. Practitioners will have visibility and control with simplified operations driven by consistent, intent-driven security policies that seamlessly interoperate with existing security controls and virtual environments. With Contrail Security, Juniper Networks is transforming the way enterprises and SaaS cloud providers protect, manage and monitor their cloud-native applications in heterogeneous environments. Contrail Security combined with the automated threat detection and enforcement of Juniper’s Software-Defined Secure Networks platform will further fuel the expansion of a truly unified cybersecurity platform, able to adaptively respond to any threat.

i3D.net Selects Juniper Networks Software Defined Secure Networks Platform to Deliver Comprehensive Security

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) has announced that i3D.net has chosen Juniper Networks’ Software-Defined Secure Networks platform to protect is network against DDoS attacks and other threats.
As quoted in the press release:

i3D.net serves over 31,000 customers on 10,000 i3D.net servers in 16 data center locations worldwide. The company has a broad range of government, education, healthcare, sports, gaming and hosting customers who require high-performance, secure and flexible networks to allow its customers to rapidly increase capacity for new cloud services, dedicated servers and game services.
News Highlights:

A2B Internet Deploys Juniper Networks vMX

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) announced that A2B Internet has selected Juniper Networks® vMX Virtual Routers as the first Virtual Network Function (VNF) for its next-generation network platform.
As quoted in the press release:

  • The vMX is a virtualized MX Series 3D Universal Edge Router that helps network operators increase their network agility and speed time-to-market and revenue for new edge services.
  • The vMX increases A2B Internet’s service agility by enabling its customers to implement services quickly by spinning up new routing instances on-demand, and by supporting non-disruptive service introductions in parallel with current services.
  • The vMX helped A2B Internet reduce costs by simplifying its network and eliminating delays associated with qualifying, maintaining and sparing physical routing elements. The vMX also increases control plane scale and performance, and enables efficient service scale-out while streamlining the operations environment.
  • The vMX is powered by the Juniper Networks Junos® Operating System for physical and virtual platforms alike, which reduces network costs and complexity.

Lake Resources NL Independent Verification of High-Grade Lithium Carbonate

Lake Resources NL Independent Verification of High-Grade Lithium Carbonate

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF), in partnership with its DLE technology partner, Lilac Solutions, Inc. ("Lilac"), are pleased to announce that independent testing of lithium carbonate produced from their joint Kachi Project in Argentina has confirmed grades and purity greater than 99.8%. Project Kachi is a world-class lithium development project that is poised to lead the industry in the production of high-quality lithium with minimal environmental footprint.

This test, performed by Saltworks with independent analysis by two third party labs, validates the major commercial process systems for the Kachi Project and confirms its ability to produce highquality, battery-grade lithium carbonate from Lake's brine resource using Lilac DLE technology. The quality of the Li2CO3 product from the Saltworks test exceeds the Project Design Specification and the battery grade specifications of major- South American brine lithium producers.

Context to the Testing:

As announced in early January, Lilac successfully operated the Demonstration Plant for over 1,000 hours and produced 40,000 litres of lithium chloride eluate before December 31, 2022, meeting important performance milestones in accordance with the agreed timeline. The lithium chloride eluate produced by Lilac using its propriety ion exchange technology was then shipped to Saltworks, in Canada, and a portion was converted to lithium carbonate, after which it was independently tested for purity.
The Lilac demonstration plant continues to operate, as Lilac nears completion of the performance milestone to process 120,000 litres of eluate into battery grade lithium carbonate.

"This is a new process that has now been proven to produce high grade lithium in our 'mining and refining' facility- this means a critical part of the value adding chain is being captured by Lake," Lake CEO David Dickson said. "It also sets a new standard for what it means to be a responsible member of the lithium supply chain."

"The Lilac team is excited to see these concrete results showing that our technology is not only faster with higher recovery, but also enables a higher purity product," said Lilac Solutions CEO Dave Snydacker. "Alongside Lake Resources, we are proving that it is possible to produce lithium - the cornerstone of our clean energy future - without damaging the planet we're trying to save. I look forward to further development of a clean, socially responsible lithium supply chain, and the continued success of our joint Kachi project."

On the Resource:

After an extensive drilling program, Lake reported to the ASX a 100 percent increase in the mineral resource estimate of Kachi, to 2.2 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent of Measured and Indicated, and 3.1 million tonnes of Inferred resources (refer to ASX announcement on 11 January 2023).

Lake is continuing to drill and expects an updated JORC in the second quarter of 2023.

On Off-take Agreements:

Lake confirmed that two offtake conditional framework agreements were entered covering 50,000 tpa lithium carbonate with WMC Energy and SK On. Both agreements provide for each company to make strategic equity investment in Lake of up to 10 percent of the company's issued capital prior to Final Investment Decision, subject to a few condition precedents being met, including due diligence by the parties (refer ASX announcement 6 October 2022 and 12 October 2022).

Lake remains in ongoing discussions with both SK On and WMC regarding the implementation of the CFAs (refer to ASX announcement on 12 January 2023)

On Timelines:

The Company is doing a rigorous evaluation of project timelines and estimated capital costs, which it expects to complete and report on in the second quarter of 2023.

Lake is also advancing its Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), completing the evaluation of the processing plant, and moving into the next phase of the project study. Lake is targeting to complete the DFS by mid 2023.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

Patagonia Lithium Ltd Commences Trading on the Australian Stock Exchange

Patagonia Lithium Ltd Commences Trading on the Australian Stock Exchange

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Patagonia Lithium Ltd (ASX:PL3) is pleased to advise that, as announced in the Pre-Quotation Disclosure on 29 March 2023, the Company has commenced trading today, Friday 31 March 2023. The Company is an explorer for lithium contained in brines in the salt pans in northern Argentina in an area known as the "Lithium triangle".

Highlights

- Raised $8.6m (before costs) with 58.565m shares on issue - market cap of $11.7m at $0.20

- Tightly held capital structure - founders supporting and holding ~18% of shares and ~67% shares held by top 20 shareholders.

- Paid ~A$3.8 million to Tomas III, Formentera and Cilon vendors - 100% owned projects.

- Patagonia exploration licences cover whole salar at Formentera/Cilon.

- Drilling permit applications lodged, UGAMP government meeting completed for Formentera/Cilon.

- Geological team mapping and sampling in April 2023.

- Geophysics for Formentera and Tomas III scheduled for May 2023.

The Company has acquired 100% of Formentera and Cilon which are exploration licences covering the Paso salar. The total area of these projects is 1,951Ha (19.51km2) that are 6.67km x 3.0km.

The Company has also acquired 100% of Tomas III, an exploration licence adjacent to the Incahuasi salar covering 571 Ha (5.71km2).

The Formentera and Cilon projects are adjacent to Lake Resources (ASX:LKE), while Tomas III is adjacent to large lithium companies such as Allkem and Ganfeng.

Patagonia paid A$3.76 million to the project vendors to acquire the projects - 100% owned.

The total number of shares in the Company on issue at listing is 58,565,000.

Patagonia has two Chinese based cornerstone investors, Fuyang Mingjin New Energy Development Co. Ltd and Southeast Mingqing Supply Chain (Fuyang) Co. Ltd, which have subscribed for $2.75 million of the total $8.6 million in funds raised.

A comprehensive presentation is available on the Company's website www.patagonialithium.com.au.



About Patagonia Lithium Ltd:

Patagonia Lithium Ltd (ASX:PL3) owns 100% legal and/or beneficial interest in the share capital in Patagonia Lithium Argentina S.A. Patagonia Lithium Argentina S.A. is a private company registered in and governed by the laws of Argentina. Patagonia Lithium Argentina S.A. was incorporated on 13 June 2022 for the purpose of being the Company's local vehicle for its business operations in Argentina and holding title to the Projects and/or future acquired tenements located in Argentina.



Source:
Patagonia Lithium Ltd

Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023

Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023

Achieving technology milestones while cutting expenses and reducing supply

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced results for its second quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended March 2, 2023.

Bitcoin Well Launches Bitcoin Well Infinite and Expands to USA, With Other Updates

Bitcoin Well Launches Bitcoin Well Infinite and Expands to USA, With Other Updates

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:BTCW; OTCQB:BCNWF ), the non-custodial fintech business which future-proofs money by making bitcoin useful to everyday people, today announced the launch of Bitcoin Well Infinite and that it has entered into an agreement to offer its non-custodial bitcoin services in the United States of America.

Launch of Bitcoin Well Infinite

Motorsport Games Reports Fourth Quarter of 2022 & Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) ("Motorsport Games" or the "Company") today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. The Company has also posted a 2022 Year End Review video and Q4 ‘22 and fiscal year-end earnings slides highlighting key milestones that occurred in the period, which are accessible on the Company's investor relations website .

Dmitry Kozko, Chief Executive Officer of Motorsport Games, commented, "In the face of numerous challenges, including the ongoing war in Ukraine and operational hurdles, I am inspired by the incredible resilience and determination of our team at Motorsport Games. As we continue to strive towards making the thrill of motorsports accessible to everyone, we have made progress in our 2022 product release schedule and remain committed to the development of our future INDYCAR, NASCAR, Le Mans and BTCC gaming experiences. Our commitment extends to having new high-quality standards for future releases, which will require more time and resources to complete. However, when we ultimately release these games, we believe that they will be worth the wait."

Preliminary Discussions Between Rovio and Playtika Have Ended

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK), a leading mobile gaming company and monetization platform, announced on January 19, 2023 that it had submitted a revised non-binding proposal to the Board of Directors of Rovio Entertainment Corporation ("Rovio") (ROVIO.HE) to acquire Rovio.

Rovio announced on February 6, 2023 that its Board of Directors has decided to commence a strategic review and that, as part of such review, Rovio has decided to enter into preliminary non-binding discussions with certain parties, including Playtika Holding Corp. ("Playtika").

