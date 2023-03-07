Market NewsInvesting News

Juniper Networks Brings More Simplicity, Scale and Security to Enterprise Networking with Three-Step Campus Fabric Workflow and New EX Distribution Switch

Juniper Networks Brings More Simplicity, Scale and Security to Enterprise Networking with Three-Step Campus Fabric Workflow and New EX Distribution Switch

Industry-leading wired access solutions uniquely leverage Mist AI and the cloud to overcome enterprise networking operational challenges

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced a new cloud-hosted campus fabric workflow that facilitates the successful deployment of enterprise networks to expedite time-to-service and minimize troubleshooting costs. In addition, the new Juniper Networks EX4400-24X distribution switch delivers the power of Mist AI™ and the cloud to enterprise campus distribution deployments and low-density data center top-of-rack environments. These additions to Juniper's award-winning wired switching portfolio bring even more scale, performance and security to the AI-driven enterprise.

"Traditional on-premises solutions for microsegmentation are extremely complex to deploy and manage, making it difficult to achieve their full promise of security and flexibility," said Sudheer Matta, Group VP Product, AI-driven Enterprise at Juniper. "The latest addition to our AI-driven enterprise solutions solves this, combining the power of Mist AI and the simplicity of cloud with standards-based EVPN/VXLAN to create a secure, open and seamless solution for campus fabrics with additional microsegmentation capabilities."

Simplified Campus Deployments

Campus IT departments are challenged by the configuration and testing of complex L2/L3 switching fabrics, like EVPN/VXLAN. As a result, they either avoid these useful architectures entirely or spend unnecessary time and money troubleshooting problems. Juniper's new wired access workflow uses Mist AI and the cloud to overcome these challenges. Its unique features include:

  • Customers can now deploy common standards-based campus fabrics, such as EVPN multihoming, EVPN core/distribution and IP Clos, with an easy three-step process in which they select their desired topology, assign devices/roles and push configurations.
  • Mist AI brings proactive issue identification and remediation to enable successful fabric deployment and optimized ongoing wired operations. For example, with Juniper's Wired Assurance subscription, customers and partners can easily identify and correct a wide array of switching problems, such as missing VLANs, port flaps and bad cables.
  • With the Juniper solution, it is easy to set up automated group-based policies (GBP) and enable microsegmentation for improved security of applications and IoT devices. This is a perfect complement to SecIntel threat intelligence for EX, which protects against internal application and device compromise.
  • The Marvis Virtual Network Assistant (VNA) utilizes Natural Language Understanding to provide simple answers to complex problems, proactively identifying key actions. By leveraging a common Mist AI engine across the whole Juniper campus/branch portfolio, the wired access, wireless access and SD-WAN domains all work together for incredible client-to-cloud insight and optimization.

With the Juniper campus switching solution driven by Mist AI, customers and partners get the full benefit of a seamless, standards-compliant L2/L3 fabric without the deployment headaches and operational costs that have traditionally hampered these environments.

The New EX4400-24X Distribution Switch Series: Enterprise-grade, Born in the Modern Cloud and AI Era

Enterprises of all sizes are faced with a rapidly increasing number of users, devices and applications that need to access the network simultaneously, quickly and securely. Building networks that can withstand the demands of both the present and the future require a client-to-cloud strategy that encompasses both software and hardware.

The EX4400-24X is the latest addition to the EX Series portfolio switching in the campus and branch, designed to complement the overall EX4400 line of switches with a 10 gig distribution or small core device that is born in the cloud and fully compatible with Juniper's advanced campus fabric technology. Like other EX4400 models, the EX4400-24X is optimized for simplicity and scale with native cloud-based operations, while enabling superior user and IT experiences with Juniper's industry-leading AIOps.

The switches are optimized for Mist AI, allowing IT teams to reduce deployment times with zero-touch provisioning and automated workflows. Mist AI also delivers rapid troubleshooting with full stack event correlation, proactive anomaly detection and self-driving network actions.

In addition, all EX4400 models include important security capabilities such as MACsec AES256 and standards-based microsegmentation using group-based policies (GBP) for the growing needs of IoT devices. They also provide real-time monitoring of flows to protect against ongoing security threats.

The EX4400-24X specifically has a compact footprint with 24 x 10GbE ports, various uplink options (100 GbE, 25 GbE and 10 GbE) and support for up to 10 members in a virtual chassis, making it ideal for enterprise campus distribution deployments and low-density data center top-of-rack environments.

Juniper Professional Services Simplify and Accelerate Deployments

As infrastructure evolves, teams need to evolve with it. The adoption of cloud technologies has forced IT teams to adopt new technologies quickly, leaving organizations vulnerable to mistakes.

Juniper Mist Wired Assurance Deployment Service and Juniper Mist Campus Deployment Service are designed specifically to give customers access to Juniper experts, automation tools and best-practice design methodologies to help improve workflows and reduce the burden on IT teams. The service simplifies and accelerates deployments of EX Series Ethernet switches as well as third-party vendor switches, reduces risk and minimizes downtime. Customers can design large campuses in distributed enterprises, streamline IT operations, reduce mean time to repair (MTTR) and deliver a new generation of experience-first networks with faster onboarding, configuration and management through these Juniper services.

Additionally, customers can enhance their experience and lifecycle management capabilities with Juniper Support Insights . It enables AI-driven support across the Juniper portfolio, providing holistic visibility into the operational health of all Juniper devices in an organization, including EX4400 switches. Included with Juniper Care , the service easily and securely connects Juniper devices to the cloud and provides actionable intelligence via simple, easy-to-use dashboards that can optimize an organization's network.

A Leader in Wired/Wireless Access

These announcements extend Juniper's goal to provide experience-first networking to customers of all sizes and across industries – a mission resonating with the networking community. Juniper Networks was recently named a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for the third year in a row. In this new report, published in December of 2022, Juniper was positioned, for the second year straight, furthest in "Completeness of Vision," which evaluates vendors' ability to convincingly articulate current and future market strategy, innovation and product strategy. In addition, Juniper was again positioned highest in "Ability to Execute," which evaluates vendors on their product/service, market responsiveness and customer experience.

Earlier in the year, Juniper also received the 2022 Gartner ® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice distinction in Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, which recognizes vendors and products rated by end users. Juniper has an overall rating of 4.9 out 5 based on 469 reviews as of December 23, 2022.

Supporting Quotes:

"We anticipate that Juniper's campus fabric workflow will help us deliver a modern campus network and achieve a level of network automation and self-healing - for both wired and wireless- by utilizing machine learning and AI to assist in diagnosing network-related errors. This will improve user experiences, primarily for students in our managed Halls of Residence but also for IoT style devices on campus, as well as improve network security options, enabling microsegmentation using VXLAN."

- Alex Israel, Infrastructure Architect at University of Plymouth

"Organizations are actively reimagining their campus environments to provide enhanced security and user experiences. The network will play a significant role delivering both. However, the combination of legacy and modern network architectures creates challenges for operations teams managing and troubleshooting these environments. Fortunately, there are solutions to address many of these issues, such as the Juniper Mist Wired Assurance service, which leverages the newly released campus fabric workflow. This allows any size organization to design, deploy and operate campus switching using group-based policy (GBP) microsegmentation quickly and easily. Plus, Juniper's new cloud native EX4400-24X distribution switch enables greater operational agility, scale and granular access control security policies. When combined, the Juniper solution can deliver greater operational efficiencies, improved user experiences and enhanced security for the campus."

- Bob Laliberte, Principal Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group

Additional Resources:

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks is dedicated to dramatically simplifying network operations and driving superior experiences for end users. Our solutions deliver industry-leading insight, automation, security and AI to drive real business results. We believe that powering connections will bring us closer together while empowering us all to solve the world's greatest challenges of well-being, sustainability and equality. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks ( www.juniper.net ) or connect with Juniper on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Statement of Product Direction

Juniper Networks may disclose information related to development and plans for future products, features or enhancements, known as a Plan of Record ("POR"). These details provided are based on Juniper's current development efforts and plans. These development efforts and plans are subject to change at Juniper's sole discretion, without notice. Except as may be set forth in definitive agreements, Juniper Networks provides no assurances and assumes no responsibility to introduce products, features or enhancements described in this presentation. Purchasing decisions by third-parties should not be based on this POR and no purchases are contingent upon Juniper Networks delivering any feature or functionality depicted in this presentation.

Category – enterprise

Leslie Ruble
Juniper Networks
408-936-2111
lruble@juniper.net

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Juniper NetworksJNPRNYSE:JNPRTech Investing
JNPR
The Conversation (0)

Juniper Networks Addresses Security Personnel Shortage with Industry-First Security Automation Capabilities and New On-Premises Malware Detection Appliance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) has announced advancements to its leading cybersecurity platform to help security teams save time and simplify operations and speed time to remediation.
As quoted in the press release:

Targeted attacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated and organizations of all sizes are now challenged by cybersecurity risks across diverse locations, clouds and functions. The resulting “always on” nature of cybercrime puts strain on understaffed security teams that are already bogged down by manual processes and complex policies, as revealed in a recent study from Juniper Networks and Vanson Bourne. The impacts are delayed understanding of threats and slower time to remediation. Automation and machine learning can help shorten the time requirements of repetitive tasks and augment human involvement, however, a majority of respondents in a recent survey from Juniper Networks and Ponemon Institute felt that cyber automation will never fully replace human involvement and expertise.
These factors have led to an increased need for simplicity and speed. To address this urgency, Juniper Networks today revealed new advancements to its cybersecurity platform that will deliver simplified operations with policy management efficiencies, on-premises malware defense with threat behavior analytics and one-touch mitigation and adaptive enforcement across diverse environments. These additions will improve the way security professionals interact with their systems and save time through automation while still maintaining human control.
Juniper’s newly announced advancements in cybersecurity, combined with the automation, machine learning and real-time intelligence features of its unified Software-Defined Secure Networks (SDSN) platform, will help organizations protect themselves by staying ahead of threats and minimizing the cost of a breach.

Keep reading...Show less

Juniper Networks&#039; Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Supports Liberty Global&#039;s Ability to Deliver Transformational Products and Services for its Customers

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) has announced that Liberty Global has deployed Juniper Networks’ vMX as a virtual route reflector in its network footprint.
As quoted in the press release:

This innovative, Network Function Virtualization (NFV)-based approach will enable Liberty Global to achieve high-performance and cost-effective scale in support of voice, video and data services for its residential and business customers.
Liberty Global serves approximately 25 million customers across more than 30 countries across Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, serving over 10 million mobile subscribers and offering WiFi services across 10 million WiFi access points. The company invests strategically in infrastructure that empowers its customers to make the most of the digital revolution.
News Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less

Juniper Networks Introduces Contrail Security to Help Enterprises Protect Applications in Any Cloud

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR) has announced Juniper Contrail Security, a new security and microsegmentation solution designed to allow enterprises and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud providers to protect applications running in various cloud environments.
As quoted in the press release:

Organizations are building and deploying cloud-native applications across public and private clouds to realize the benefits of scale, flexibility and agility. As these applications scale, their components are distributed across multiple heterogeneous clouds, which can also inadvertently distribute vulnerabilities and increase the risk of a business-impacting security breach. To further complicate matters, the perimeter of cloud environments is blurred, rendering perimeter-based policies ineffective in preventing the lateral spread of threats and creating the need for agile enforcement points that require up-to-date policies. Security administrators are also burdened with having to manually create and manage myriad security policies across multiple environments and do not have clear visibility into how applications interact with each other. These conditions can lead to applications running in opaque environments with ineffective security and limited scalability.
Contrail Security enables an innovative response to the heightened risk brought about by today’s cloud workloads and applications. Practitioners will have visibility and control with simplified operations driven by consistent, intent-driven security policies that seamlessly interoperate with existing security controls and virtual environments. With Contrail Security, Juniper Networks is transforming the way enterprises and SaaS cloud providers protect, manage and monitor their cloud-native applications in heterogeneous environments. Contrail Security combined with the automated threat detection and enforcement of Juniper’s Software-Defined Secure Networks platform will further fuel the expansion of a truly unified cybersecurity platform, able to adaptively respond to any threat.

Keep reading...Show less

i3D.net Selects Juniper Networks Software Defined Secure Networks Platform to Deliver Comprehensive Security

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) has announced that i3D.net has chosen Juniper Networks’ Software-Defined Secure Networks platform to protect is network against DDoS attacks and other threats.
As quoted in the press release:

i3D.net serves over 31,000 customers on 10,000 i3D.net servers in 16 data center locations worldwide. The company has a broad range of government, education, healthcare, sports, gaming and hosting customers who require high-performance, secure and flexible networks to allow its customers to rapidly increase capacity for new cloud services, dedicated servers and game services.
News Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less

A2B Internet Deploys Juniper Networks vMX

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) announced that A2B Internet has selected Juniper Networks® vMX Virtual Routers as the first Virtual Network Function (VNF) for its next-generation network platform.
As quoted in the press release:

  • The vMX is a virtualized MX Series 3D Universal Edge Router that helps network operators increase their network agility and speed time-to-market and revenue for new edge services.
  • The vMX increases A2B Internet’s service agility by enabling its customers to implement services quickly by spinning up new routing instances on-demand, and by supporting non-disruptive service introductions in parallel with current services.
  • The vMX helped A2B Internet reduce costs by simplifying its network and eliminating delays associated with qualifying, maintaining and sparing physical routing elements. The vMX also increases control plane scale and performance, and enables efficient service scale-out while streamlining the operations environment.
  • The vMX is powered by the Juniper Networks Junos® Operating System for physical and virtual platforms alike, which reduces network costs and complexity.

Click here for the full press release.

RecycLiCo's Demonstration Plant Testing Produces Bulk Quantities of Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate

RecycLiCo's Demonstration Plant Testing Produces Bulk Quantities of Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ( "RecycLiCo" or " Company "), a battery materials company focused on the development of novel and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, and its R&D partner Kemetco Research Inc. ( "Kemetco" ), is pleased to provide an operational update on the RecycLiCo hydrometallurgical demonstration plant (" the Demo Plant ") in Vancouver, Canada.

RecycLiCo has achieved another milestone in its Demo Plant testing efforts, successfully producing bulk quantities of battery-grade lithium carbonate from an industrial feed of cathode scrap. The Demo Plant has undergone thousands of person-hours over several months which has delivered high-quality battery materials and operational data for continued business development. RecycLiCo's Demo Plant has attracted industry attention and provided offtake of samples to global companies who are seeking sustainable and robust solutions to meet the growing demand for lithium.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvell to Showcase Cloud-Optimized Electro-Optics and Networking at OFC 2023

Marvell to Showcase Cloud-Optimized Electro-Optics and Networking at OFC 2023

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced the details of its participation at the 2023 Optical Networking and Communication (OFC) Conference. OFC is the premier event for optical communications and networking professionals.

When:
OFC 2023 is being held March 5-9, 2023 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Event

Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Event

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the Company will present at the following upcoming investor event:

  • Ken Miller, EVP and Chief Financial Officer at Juniper Networks, will present at the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference, Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 9:10 am PT in San Francisco, CA.

This event will be available live via webcast on the Juniper Networks website: http://investor.juniper.net/ .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated un-audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated

Q3 Financial Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Universiti Malaysia Perlis Graduates to an AI-Driven Network from Juniper Networks to Elevate the Learning Experiences of the Nation's Future Engineers

Universiti Malaysia Perlis Graduates to an AI-Driven Network from Juniper Networks to Elevate the Learning Experiences of the Nation's Future Engineers

A Juniper powered network will serve as the foundation for UniMAP's ability to provide its students and teachers with a smarter, more secure and seamless digital experience on campus

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) , a leading technical university in Malaysia, has selected Juniper's solutions for upgrades to its campus and data centers networks, enhancing digital learning experiences for its student and staff. With a robust AI-driven network, UniMAP is on the road to consolidate and optimize their campus network capabilities, empowering the future engineers who will drive Malaysia's digital future.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Montfort Capital Announces Move of Headquarters to Ontario to Maximize Key Market Opportunities and Business Unit Synergies

Montfort Capital Announces Move of Headquarters to Ontario to Maximize Key Market Opportunities and Business Unit Synergies

~Michael Walkinshaw to step down as CEO and President while remaining on the Board of Directors~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF ) a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, today announced plans to move its head office to Ontario to align with its growing business units, operations and senior management. As part of this strategic decision, Michael Walkinshaw will be stepping down from his role as President and CEO while retaining his role as a member of the Board of Directors. Andrew Abouchar the Company's CFO, has been appointed Interim CEO while the Board meets to approve and engage with an executive search firm to find a permanent CEO for Montfort in the coming months.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Study Results from Collaborating Research Center Demonstrating Cardioprotective Effects of Cannabidiol in a Model of Heart Failure

Snowline Gold Intersects 161.0 M of 1.1 Grams Per Tonne Gold at its Valley Discovery and Confirms a Second Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System at its Rogue Project, Yukon

Significant Investment Project Status Awarded to TECH Project

Related News

Resource Investing

Notice of General Meeting

Gold Investing

La Mascotte Gold Deposit: First JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Of 138,000 oz Au

Lithium Investing

Company Plans To Increase Stake In Power Metals Corp

Tungsten Investing

Sale Of Gascoyne Tenure

Gold Investing

Brien Lundin: I'm All in on Mining Stocks, Window to Buy is Closing

Silver Investing

Peter Krauth: Silver Fundamentals Strong, Big Deficits are New Reality

Copper Investing

Copper Reserves: Top 5 Countries

×