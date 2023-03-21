Impact Minerals To Acquire Advanced HPA Project In WA

Market NewsInvesting News

Juniper Networks Announces Date of First Quarter Preliminary Financial Results Conference Call

Juniper Networks Announces Date of First Quarter Preliminary Financial Results Conference Call

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced it will release preliminary financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 after the close of the market. The Company's senior management will host a conference call that day at 2:00 pm PT.

Commentary by Ken Miller, chief financial officer, reviewing the Company's first quarter financial results, as well as the second quarter 2023 financial outlook, will be published on the Company's website at http://investor.juniper.net . Analysts and investors are encouraged to review this commentary prior to participating in the conference call.

To listen to the conference call, the toll-free number is 888-506-0062, international callers dial +1-973-528-0011. Participant Access Code is 464325. Please dial in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking and security in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks ( www.juniper.net ) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, and Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Category-corporate

Investor Relations:
Jess Lubert
Juniper Networks
+ 1 (408) 936-3734
jlubert@juniper.net

Media Relations:
Leslie Moore
Juniper Networks
+ 1 (408) 936-5767
llmoore@juniper.net

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Juniper NetworksJNPRNYSE:JNPRTech Investing
JNPR
The Conversation (0)

Juniper Networks Addresses Security Personnel Shortage with Industry-First Security Automation Capabilities and New On-Premises Malware Detection Appliance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) has announced advancements to its leading cybersecurity platform to help security teams save time and simplify operations and speed time to remediation.
As quoted in the press release:

Targeted attacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated and organizations of all sizes are now challenged by cybersecurity risks across diverse locations, clouds and functions. The resulting “always on” nature of cybercrime puts strain on understaffed security teams that are already bogged down by manual processes and complex policies, as revealed in a recent study from Juniper Networks and Vanson Bourne. The impacts are delayed understanding of threats and slower time to remediation. Automation and machine learning can help shorten the time requirements of repetitive tasks and augment human involvement, however, a majority of respondents in a recent survey from Juniper Networks and Ponemon Institute felt that cyber automation will never fully replace human involvement and expertise.
These factors have led to an increased need for simplicity and speed. To address this urgency, Juniper Networks today revealed new advancements to its cybersecurity platform that will deliver simplified operations with policy management efficiencies, on-premises malware defense with threat behavior analytics and one-touch mitigation and adaptive enforcement across diverse environments. These additions will improve the way security professionals interact with their systems and save time through automation while still maintaining human control.
Juniper’s newly announced advancements in cybersecurity, combined with the automation, machine learning and real-time intelligence features of its unified Software-Defined Secure Networks (SDSN) platform, will help organizations protect themselves by staying ahead of threats and minimizing the cost of a breach.

Keep reading...Show less

Juniper Networks&#039; Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Supports Liberty Global&#039;s Ability to Deliver Transformational Products and Services for its Customers

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) has announced that Liberty Global has deployed Juniper Networks’ vMX as a virtual route reflector in its network footprint.
As quoted in the press release:

This innovative, Network Function Virtualization (NFV)-based approach will enable Liberty Global to achieve high-performance and cost-effective scale in support of voice, video and data services for its residential and business customers.
Liberty Global serves approximately 25 million customers across more than 30 countries across Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, serving over 10 million mobile subscribers and offering WiFi services across 10 million WiFi access points. The company invests strategically in infrastructure that empowers its customers to make the most of the digital revolution.
News Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less

Juniper Networks Introduces Contrail Security to Help Enterprises Protect Applications in Any Cloud

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR) has announced Juniper Contrail Security, a new security and microsegmentation solution designed to allow enterprises and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud providers to protect applications running in various cloud environments.
As quoted in the press release:

Organizations are building and deploying cloud-native applications across public and private clouds to realize the benefits of scale, flexibility and agility. As these applications scale, their components are distributed across multiple heterogeneous clouds, which can also inadvertently distribute vulnerabilities and increase the risk of a business-impacting security breach. To further complicate matters, the perimeter of cloud environments is blurred, rendering perimeter-based policies ineffective in preventing the lateral spread of threats and creating the need for agile enforcement points that require up-to-date policies. Security administrators are also burdened with having to manually create and manage myriad security policies across multiple environments and do not have clear visibility into how applications interact with each other. These conditions can lead to applications running in opaque environments with ineffective security and limited scalability.
Contrail Security enables an innovative response to the heightened risk brought about by today’s cloud workloads and applications. Practitioners will have visibility and control with simplified operations driven by consistent, intent-driven security policies that seamlessly interoperate with existing security controls and virtual environments. With Contrail Security, Juniper Networks is transforming the way enterprises and SaaS cloud providers protect, manage and monitor their cloud-native applications in heterogeneous environments. Contrail Security combined with the automated threat detection and enforcement of Juniper’s Software-Defined Secure Networks platform will further fuel the expansion of a truly unified cybersecurity platform, able to adaptively respond to any threat.

Keep reading...Show less

i3D.net Selects Juniper Networks Software Defined Secure Networks Platform to Deliver Comprehensive Security

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) has announced that i3D.net has chosen Juniper Networks’ Software-Defined Secure Networks platform to protect is network against DDoS attacks and other threats.
As quoted in the press release:

i3D.net serves over 31,000 customers on 10,000 i3D.net servers in 16 data center locations worldwide. The company has a broad range of government, education, healthcare, sports, gaming and hosting customers who require high-performance, secure and flexible networks to allow its customers to rapidly increase capacity for new cloud services, dedicated servers and game services.
News Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less

A2B Internet Deploys Juniper Networks vMX

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) announced that A2B Internet has selected Juniper Networks® vMX Virtual Routers as the first Virtual Network Function (VNF) for its next-generation network platform.
As quoted in the press release:

  • The vMX is a virtualized MX Series 3D Universal Edge Router that helps network operators increase their network agility and speed time-to-market and revenue for new edge services.
  • The vMX increases A2B Internet’s service agility by enabling its customers to implement services quickly by spinning up new routing instances on-demand, and by supporting non-disruptive service introductions in parallel with current services.
  • The vMX helped A2B Internet reduce costs by simplifying its network and eliminating delays associated with qualifying, maintaining and sparing physical routing elements. The vMX also increases control plane scale and performance, and enables efficient service scale-out while streamlining the operations environment.
  • The vMX is powered by the Juniper Networks Junos® Operating System for physical and virtual platforms alike, which reduces network costs and complexity.

Click here for the full press release.

Marvel Commences Final Study Required Prior to Initiating Human Trials

Marvel Commences Final Study Required Prior to Initiating Human Trials

Marvel Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: MRVL) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc. (collectively the "Company" or "Marvel"), is pleased to announce that it has initiated the 4-week good laboratory practice (GLP) FDA investigational new drug (IND) enabling dose-ranging dog studies for its lead drug candidate MB-204.

"This dog study is the last of the two key primary animal studies we need to complete before entering phase 1 human clinical testing of our lead asset - MB-204," said Dr. Mark Williams, Chief Science Officer of Marvel Biosciences. "We are now planning our Phase 1 human trials, likely to be conducted in Australia upon the successful conclusion of this study and the previously commenced 4-week rat GLP study."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Enterprise Group Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022

Enterprise Group Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"). Enterprise, a consolidator of energy services (including specialized equipment rental to the energyresource sector), is pleased to announce its Q4 2022 and FY2022 results.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Montfort Capital Reports Strong Preliminary Unaudited Results Within Consumer Lending Segment for FY2022

Montfort Capital Reports Strong Preliminary Unaudited Results Within Consumer Lending Segment for FY2022

Montfort Capital Corp. ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF) a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, is pleased to report selected preliminary unaudited results related to its consumer lending segment, which alone has established a significant investment base of over $365 million in Assets Under Management and Administration ("AUMA") as at December 31, 2022 . For comparison, as at December 31, 2021 the Company had $nil AUMA in its consumer lending segment and $125 million in Total Assets. This consumer lending business' growth was driven exponentially through the acquisitions of Brightpath Capital Corporation ("Brightpath") in August 2022 and 78% of Langhaus Financial Partners Inc. ("Langhaus") in October 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Montfort Capital Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Series A Class A Preferred Shares

Montfort Capital Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Series A Class A Preferred Shares

Monfort to pay cash dividend payment to Series A Class A Preferred Shareholders of record on March 24th

Montfort Capital Corp. ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, today announced that the Company's board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend (the "Quarterly Dividend") of $0.02 per Series A Class A Preferred Shares (each, a "Preferred Shares"), payable on March 31, 2023 to holders of Preferred Shares of record as  at March 24, 2023 . The Quarterly Dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvell Technology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment

Marvell Technology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on April 26, 2023 to shareholders of record as of April 7, 2023 .

About Marvell

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Lake Resources NL Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is transitioning from the evaluation and exploration phase to the next stage of development. Good progress was made during the period at the Demonstration Plant and the recent updates of the Kachi Mineral Resource Estimate.

With the ongoing recruitment of talented experts, the realignment and new focus of the organization and the enrichment of the Lake Board, Lake is well positioned to complete the development of Kachi, while pursuing the development of Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso.

Lake looks forward to continuing this progress towards the production of high-quality, sustainable lithium for its customers and delivering value to all stakeholders.

*To view the half yearly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/N4SEA297



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Heritage Mining Announces up to $1,500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

ION Energy Completes Third Water Well at Urgakh Naran

Pampa Metals Launches Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

Platinum Investing

Traction Uranium and the Philippine Consulate General in Calgary, Trade Commission, Department of Energy, Board of Investments and Nuclear Research Institute conduct preliminary discussions on Uranium Exploration and Uranium Potential in the Philippines

Base Metals Investing

VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE HIGH-GRADE DEERHORN COPPER-GOLD PORPHYRY DEPOSIT AT THE WOODJAM PROJECT

Energy Investing

LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD. AMENDS AND EXTENDS CREDIT FACILITY

Base Metals Investing

PAN GLOBAL EXPECTED TO BENEFIT FROM THE INCLUSION OF COPPER IN THE 2023 EU CRITICAL MINERALS AND METALS LIST

×