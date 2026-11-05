Journey Medical Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 12, 2026

Journey Medical Corporation ("Journey Medical" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DERM), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing, selling and marketing U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA")-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, today announced the Company will release its third quarter 2026 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, November 12, 2026. Journey Medical management will conduct a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should dial 1-866-777-2509 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5413 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Journey Medical conference call. Participants can register for the conference by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10213114/1052fc6b3ac. Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration.

A live audio webcast can be accessed on the News and Events page of the Investors section of Journey Medical's website, www.journeymedicalcorp.com, and will remain available for replay for approximately 30 days after the conference call.

About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM) ("Journey Medical") is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on developing, selling and marketing FDA-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions through its efficient sales and marketing model. The Company currently markets nine branded FDA-approved prescription drugs that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team comprises industry experts with extensive experience in developing and commercializing some of dermatology's most successful prescription brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). Journey Medical's common stock is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and it files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For additional information about Journey Medical, visit www.journeymedicalcorp.com.

Company Contact:
Jaclyn Jaffe
Journey Medical Corporation
(781) 652-4500
ir@jmcderm.com

Media Relations Contact:
Tony Plohoros
6 Degrees
(908) 591-2839
tplohoros@6degreespr.com  


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